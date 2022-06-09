Can I Sell My House if I Have Equity Release?
A few years ago, you decided to release some of the equity in your home to go on a once-in-a-lifetime dream holiday with your kids and grandkids.
The holiday was a resounding success, but now you’re wondering whether equity release was the right move.
Will equity release impede you from moving to your dream home?
With over 500,000 people taking out equity release plans in the past 20 years, we can assure you that someone has been in the same position as you.
Read on to find out:
- How to sell your home with equity release.
- What does porting your plan mean?
- What happens to your equity release when you move?
We know that there are often more questions than answers with equity release.
That’s why our experts have combed through the mountains of equity information to find you the answers you’re looking for.
We aim to provide you with straightforward, easy-to-understand facts to help you with the decisions that come with releasing equity.
Including whether you can sell your house or not.
Here’s what we’ve found.
Why You Might Sell Your Home With Equity Release
You might decide to sell your home while you have an equity release plan to move to your dream home or a smaller home.
Life can be unpredictable, and even the best-laid plans can change, especially when we’re talking about the plans that affect the rest of your life.
Some of the reasons you might want to move include:
- Moving to your dream home.
- Moving to a different part of the country.
- Wanting to be closer to family.
- Down-scaling to a smaller, more manageable home.
- Moving to a more accessible home.
- Moving to better climates.
- Moving into a care facility or a retirement home.
Whatever your reason for moving, you may be wondering what happens to the equity release plan you took out years ago.
The good news is that you have options!
How Selling a Home With Equity Release Works
Selling your home with equity release works by contacting your provider to ascertain whether you can move your equity release plan over to your new property.
Providers who hold a membership with the Equity Release Council1 should allow you to move to a property they deem a suitable alternative.
Their approval involves running an assessment on the new property in much the same way they would have done with your original home.
If they’re satisfied, they’ll simply transfer your equity release plan to the new property – this process is called ‘porting’.
If your new property’s worth less than your original property, the lender may ask you to repay part of your loan from the proceeds of your sale.
An important point is that not all types of property will be regarded as ‘suitable alternatives’.
Here are some properties that lenders are unlikely to accept:
- Studio apartments.
- Guesthouses or bed & breakfasts.
- Houseboats.
- Farms.
- Basement flats.
- Mobile homes.
Who Can Port My Equity Release Plan For Me?
Your equity release provider will be able to port your plan for you, but before doing so, it would be wise to seek advice from a qualified equity release advisor.
Although this isn’t always a requirement, it works to your advantage.
You can discuss whether your new property will be deemed acceptable and whether porting your plan is the right move.
Is There an Alternative to Porting My Equity Release Plan?
Yes, the alternative to porting your existing equity release plan is to take out a new one.
You would pay off your existing mortgage with the proceeds from the sale of your home and apply for a new equity release plan against the value of your new home.
The downside of opting for a new plan is that you may be liable for early repayment fees2 on your existing plan.
The upside, however, is that you will likely have more competitive plans to choose from, and you might even qualify for a more favourable interest rate.
What Type of Equity Release Plan Should I Look For?
You should look for equity release plans that offer flexibility and features such as interest repayment options, drawdown facilities, and downsizing3 protection.
For the sake of this article, let’s look at the latter in more detail.
The downsizing protection feature allows you to repay your equity release plan in full should you decide to move to a property that doesn’t meet the lender’s criteria.
The protection voids any repayment penalties or charges typically applied by lenders and usually only becomes available after the first 5 years of your plan.
Common Questions
What Happens to My Equity Release if I Sell My House?
If you sell your house while you have an equity release plan in place, you may be able to settle your loan in full or port your plan to a new property.
The possibilities available to you will depend on the lender and the plan you have committed to.
Why Wouldn’t I Be Able to Transfer My Equity Release to a New Property?
You wouldn’t be able to transfer your equity release to a new property if the latter doesn’t meet the minimum criteria set out by your lender.
Aside from your property having to meet a minimum value, your lender won’t approve of some types of properties from the get-go.
These include houseboats, mobile homes, basement flats, or farms.
Should I Transfer My Equity Release to Another Property?
Whether you should transfer your equity release to another property or not depends on your provider and the plan you’re on.
If you’re liable for early repayment charges, transferring your equity release to your new property may be the most cost-effective solution.
On the other hand, it may not be a viable option if your lender doesn’t deem your new property a suitable replacement.
Before deciding, it would be wise to get the advice of a qualified equity release professional.
How Do I Transfer My Equity Release to Another Property?
To transfer your equity release to another property, you would first have to contact your provider to see if it’s an option.
If it’s possible, your next port of call will be an equity release advisor who can guide you in terms of the best solution based on your circumstances.
What Happens to My Equity Release if I Don’t Transfer It to Another Property?
If you don’t transfer your equity release to another property but still decide to move, then you’ll be obligated to settle your loan, including any early repayment fees.
Do I Still Own my Home With Equity Release?
Yes, you still own your home with equity release if you opt for a lifetime mortgage.
If you opt for a home reversion plan, you maintain ownership of a part of your home whilst a percentage is sold in exchange for the value thereof.
Can I Move House After Equity Release?
Yes, you can move house after equity release, provided your lender and the plan you have opted for allow it.
You may be able to port your plan if your lender deems your new property a suitable replacement. If not, you may have to pay off your existing plan.
Before making a decision, it would be wise to seek the advice of an equity release expert.
What Are the Rules on Equity Release?
The rules on equity release include:
- A minimum qualifying age of 55 years.
- Own your property, the value of which should be at least £70,000.
- Good credit record.
- The property you take out equity release against should be your principal residence.
- Your loan, plus interest, will be due for repayment when you move out or pass away.
Conclusion
If you’re still questioning if equity release is a sensible decision in 2022 after considering these facts, The short answer is yes.
If done correctly, equity release may be a fantastic financial strategy to provide UK citizens over 55 with a stress-free retirement.
However, you’re obligated to get confirmation from a financial advisor before unlocking the wealth in your property.
