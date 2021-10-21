Saga Equity Release (Oct 2021)
Saga Lifetime Mortgage Review
Are You Considering Saga Equity Release? What are the Pros, Cons & Costs? Discover If Saga Lifetime Mortgage Schemes are for You.
Before You Start Reading...
Let's See How Much You Can Release 👇
Saga Equity Release Review
I think you’ll agree with me when I say:
It’s REALLY hard to choose the best equity release provider with all the choices available.
Or is it?
Is Saga equity release the best?
As experts in the equity release field (we’ve reviewed over 250 schemes!), we’ve combed the market, researched all equity release service providers and narrowed it down to who’s on top.
What About the Saga Equity Release Calculator?
Before you consider using the Saga equity release calculator, please take note.
How Much Can You Release?
Use the FREE Calculator 👇
It's VERY FAST, takes just 8 seconds
Why get a free quote?
About the providers we compare
Most popular reasons for releasing equity
Who Are Saga?
HUB Financial Solutions Limited provides the Saga Equity Release Advice Service. 1 You must be 55 or older and own a residence in the United Kingdom valued at least £70,000.
Saga is one of the most reputable companies in the United Kingdom, and it exists to assist consumers and members in living the lives they choose. They understand that the most essential thing they can do to succeed is to listen to their consumers and members. Saga’s business approach is based on their desire to learn more about their customers’ desires and requirements in order to better serve them.
Saga has become the UK’s speciality provider of goods and services to those over 50 in the UK by following this method for the past 65 years. Saga has become one of the most well-known and trusted companies among UK customers in this generation, because of its high-quality goods and outstanding customer care. These include cruises and vacations, insurance, personal finance, the Saga Magazine, and Possibilities, our membership programme.
Got Questions About Saga & Lifetime Mortgages? Check These First
PS – If you’re anything like us, you skipped to the end anyway.
So here’s the scoop – our intention is to help you by finding the best lifetime mortgage so that you can spend the money on something that you really want to, rather than on a high tax bill.
Editorial Note: This content has been independently collected by the EveryInvestor advisor team and is offered on a non-advised basis. EveryInvestor may earn a commission on sales made from partner links on this page, but that doesn’t affect our editors’ opinions or evaluations. Learn more about our editorial guidelines.
You may also like