Last Updated 09 May 2023
Learn About the No Negative Equity Guarantee, How It Applies to Equity Release, & How It Safeguards You & Your Beneficiaries. Protect Your Legacy Today…
If you’ve ever heard an equity release horror story, you’ll definitely want to read up on the No Negative Equity Guarantee

The risk of negative equity’s a significant concern for homeowners considering borrowing against their home equity, but is this still an issue for those taking out equity release loans in 2023?

As experts in our field, we discuss the following in this article:

    The team at EveryInvestor wants to help put your mind at ease with this overview of the No Negative Equity Guarantee.

    The aim of this article is to give you a comprehensive summary of this feature, enabling you to make well-informed decisions.

    Our researchers have thoroughly analysed the latest equity release news and developments to put together this informative guide, and all our content’s reviewed for quality and compliance with financial regulations.

    This article was researched and written by our team of financial experts, without the use of AI assistance, to ensure accuracy and thoroughness.

    We make every effort to maintain high levels of accuracy and comprehensiveness in our content. Our editorial team reviews and fact-checks all our content, and we regularly update our articles to ensure they remain current and relevant.

    Learn all you need to know about the No Negative Equity Guarantee now.

      What Does It Mean When a Property’s in Negative Equity?

      When a property’s in negative equity, it means that the outstanding mortgage debt exceeds the property’s sales value.

      For example

      If you owe £200,000 on your mortgage, but your property’s only worth £150,000, you have negative equity of £50,000 (because you owe £50,000 more than you’d get if you sold your home). 

      What’s the No Negative Equity Guarantee With Equity Release?

      The No Negative Equity Guarantee with equity release is an industry standard created by the Equity Release Council (ERC)1 to ensure that homeowners who take out equity release loans won’t ever owe more on those loans than their home eventually sells for.

      How does that work?

      If the sale of your house doesn’t fully cover your outstanding equity release debt, neither you nor your estate will be responsible for paying the difference.

      Instead, your equity release provider will write off the shortfall. 

      Why’s that a good thing?

      With this product guarantee, your family won’t be left with any debt relating to your equity release loan when you die or move to long-term care.

      It’s still important to know what the specific rules and terms of your equity release plan are, however.

      Additionally, you should be aware of the risks connected with equity release, including possible early repayment fees and possible effects on your eligibility for means-tested benefits.

        What’s the History Behind the Equity Release Council’s No Negative Equity Guarantee?

        The history behind the Equity Release Council’s No Negative Equity Guarantee can be traced back to the 1990s. 

        At that time, the equity release market was facing criticism thanks to poor industry practices, which led to some homeowners facing negative equity situations where they owed more than their home was worth. 

        In response to these issues, the industry established Safe Home Income Plans (SHIP) in 1991 to raise standards and protect consumers, as documented in the ERC’s records and publications.

        In 2012, SHIP rebranded as the Equity Release Council (ERC), broadening its remit and enhancing consumer protections. 

        The No Negative Equity Guarantee is a crucial feature of ERC’s standards, protecting customers with regulated equity release plans from repaying more than their property’s value.

        The No Negative Equity Guarantee has played a significant role in enhancing the UK equity release market’s reputation and credibility. 

        This guarantee provides homeowners with peace of mind, as neither they nor their estate will be burdened with additional debt if the loan amount exceeds the property’s value.

        However, customers should be aware of the guarantee’s limitations and any underlying assumptions, such as the need to adhere to the terms and conditions of the equity release plan and the impact of market conditions on property values.

        What Implications Does the No Negative Equity Guarantee Have for Equity Release Providers?

        The No Negative Equity Guarantee has significant implications for equity release providers, including consumer protection and financial responsibility. 

        It’s important to understand the potential risks providers face, such as covering potential losses resulting from the guarantee. 

        Here are some key points:

        • Consumer protection: Providers offering regulated equity release plans must adhere to the Equity Release Council’s standards, which includes incorporating the No Negative Equity Guarantee. This protects consumers from the risk of owing more than their home’s value and enhances the industry’s reputation.
        • Financial responsibility: Providers must have enough financial reserves and effective risk management strategies in place to cover any potential losses resulting from the guarantee.
        • Competitive edge: Offering the No Negative Equity Guarantee as part of their equity release plans makes providers more attractive to consumers, as it demonstrates their commitment to responsible lending and customer protection.
        • Regulatory compliance: Providers need to ensure they comply with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regulations as well as the Equity Release Council’s standards, which includes the No Negative Equity Guarantee.

        The No Negative Equity Guarantee requires equity release providers to act responsibly, prioritise consumer protection, and maintain robust financial practices to cover potential losses. 

        These measures build trust in the industry and appeal to customers seeking dependable equity release options.

        However, consumers should still consider the risks associated with equity release, such as potential early repayment charges, reduced government benefits eligibility, and the impact on the value of their estate.

        While the No Negative Equity Guarantee encourages equity release providers to prioritise consumer protection and maintain strong financial practices, it’s essential to understand that providers may have different approaches to managing risks and potential losses.

        Common Questions

        What's the No Negative Equity Guarantee & How Does It Work?

        Is the No Negative Equity Guarantee Mandatory for All Equity Release Plans?

        How Does the No Negative Equity Guarantee Protect Me & My Family?

        What Happens if My Equity Release Provider Fails?

        Are There Any Exceptions to the No Negative Equity Guarantee?

        How Can I Ensure My Equity Release Plan Includes the No Negative Equity Guarantee?

        Does the No Negative Equity Guarantee Affect the Amount I Can Borrow?

        Can I Switch Providers & Still Benefit from the No Negative Equity Guarantee?

        What's the Impact of the No Negative Equity Guarantee on Interest Rates?

        Who Regulates & Enforces the No Negative Equity Guarantee in the UK?

        What if I Owe More Than My Home’s Worth?

        Is the No Negative Equity Guarantee an Equity Release Council Product Standard?

        In Conclusion

        The Equity Release Council’s No Negative Equity Guarantee has proved to be an essential safeguard for homeowners in the UK considering equity release plans. 

        By ensuring that neither you nor your estate will ever be required to repay more than your home sells for, this guarantee offers peace of mind and financial security. 

        As you explore equity release options, it’s crucial to choose a provider that adheres to the ERC’s standards, guaranteeing the protection of the No Negative Equity Guarantee in your plan. 

