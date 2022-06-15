Martin Lewis Equity Release Reviews (Updated 2022)
Martin Lewis Equity Release
The number of equity release customers is growing rapidly, with 76,000 new and returning customers accessing their property wealth in 2021.
Martin Lewis, an English financial journalist and founder of MoneySavingExpert.com, questions whether equity release is the best option.
This article will help you find out:
- Who’s Martin Lewis?
- What does he think of equity release?
- What are his top equity release tips?
Having analysed over 250 equity release schemes and combed the market for all equity release service providers, we’re able to provide the most up to date and cohesive equity release information.
Read on to see what Martin Lewis thinks about equity release.
Let’s take a look!
Who’s Martin Lewis?
Martin Lewis is an award-winning financial journalist, TV and radio broadcaster and newspaper columnist.
According to The Guardian1, he is also considered to be the most trusted man in Britain.
Born in Manchester in 1972, Martin Lewis set up the Money Saving Expert website in his living room for a mere £80.
Martin continued as editor-in-chief after selling the website to MoneySupermarket.com in September 2012 for £87m.
Today the website falls in the top 100 sites in the UK and has over 16 million visitors every month.
Alongside his website, Martin Lewis has his own TV show, The Martin Lewis Money Show.
Every week, he gives money-saving tips on ‘This Morning’ and ‘Good Morning Britain’.
What Does Martin Lewis Think About Equity Release?
Martin Lewis thinks that equity release can be a good but expensive way to access money to help you live a better retirement.
It’s no secret that lifetime mortgages and home reversion plans can affect the inheritance you leave behind to your loved ones.
Despite this, Martin Lewis advises people to be a little selfish and use the money to live a comfortable retirement rather than stress about the financial impact it might have on their inheritance.
Are You Looking for the Martin Lewis Equity Release Calculator?
Before you consider using the Martin Lewis equity release calculator, we want you to know that we’ll probably be able to find you a better rate and that means a great saving!
Does Martin Lewis Think Downsizing Is a Better Option to Equity Release?
Martin Lewis does think that downsizing is a better option to equity release and advises retirees to explore this avenue before committing to a lifetime mortgage or a home reversion plan.
Downsizing to a smaller home could potentially generate the cash you need to live a comfortable retirement.
Not only could the sale of your home earn you some cash, but your ongoing living expenses could be reduced by moving to a smaller, more manageable home.
Martin Lewis encourages those that are considering downsizing to do so sooner rather than later.
He often encounters people who put off moving to a smaller house because they feel they are too young until eventually it’s too late and they are simply too old to handle the stresses of moving.
If, however, the cost of downsizing is prohibitive due to estate agent fees and relocation costs, then equity release could be the next best option.
Martin Lewis’ Equity Release Top Tips
Martin Lewis shares his top equity release tips as one of Britain’s most trusted financial advisers.
Only Borrow the Amount You Need
Only borrow the amount you require immediately, and wait as long as you can before borrowing any money at all.
The longer the loan term, the more you’ll have to pay back due to the compound interest that rolls over every month.
Rather than taking a lump sum of £50,000 to spend over 10 years, take out smaller amounts of £5,000 every year for 10 years.
Interest is added as a percentage of the principal loan; therefore, the interest charged on a £5,000 loan is much less than that charged on a £50,000 loan.
Use Equity Release Council Members
Use Equity Release Council (ERC)2 members for all of your equity release needs.
Members are bound by the ERC rules and regulations and are obligated to provide a no negative equity guarantee for all of their plans.
This guarantee means that you, or your estate, will never owe more than what your property is worth, regardless of the interest that has compounded over the term of your loan.
Get Professional Equity Release Advice
Get professional equity release advice from an independent financial adviser or mortgage broker before making any decisions.
An ERC member who specializes in the whole-of-market will be able to provide you with unbiased and honest advice on the best product for your needs.
Be Aware of Any Impact on Benefits
Be aware of any impact on benefits releasing cash from your home could have.
A sudden influx of a cash lump sum into your bank account could disqualify you from receiving means-tested benefits.
Your equity release adviser will determine the best way forward in this regard.
What Does Martin Lewis Say About Equity Release Interest Rates?
Martin Lewis says equity release interest rates typically fall around the 5.14% mark on lifetime mortgages.
He says this rate is slightly higher than standard variable rate mortgages but significantly higher than the cheaper mortgage deals available.
Martin Lewis Reviews
Martin Lewis reviews aren’t readily available, but here are some reviews of his Money Saving Expert site.
- Money Saving Expert Society Reviews on UK.TrustPilot.com
- Review of Money Saving Expert on ReviewCentre.com
- Money Saving Expert Reviewed on SmartMoneyPeople.com
Martin Lewis Complaints
For any Martin Lewis or Money Saving Expert complaints, you can email furtherhelp@moneysavingexpert.com.
Martin Lewis Contact Number
Martin Lewis’ contact number is 08000 30 40 44 on the This Morning Show.
You can also send an email to thismorning@itv.com.
Martin Lewis Fees
Martin Lewis doesn’t charge equity release fees but find out here what the 4 must-know equity release costs are.
Got Questions About Martin Lewis & Lifetime Mortgages?
Is Martin Lewis a Member of the Equity Release Council?
No, Martin Lewis isn’t a member of the Equity Release Council.
Does Martin Lewis Have Any Job Openings Available?
Martin Lewis job and internship opportunities are advertised in the MoneySavingExpert.com weekly email3.
Conclusion
Martin Lewis has earned the public’s trust and is seen as a source of authority in the financial world.
Find out what financial advice he has to offer on the Money Saving Expert website or subscribe to his weekly newsletter for top financial tips.
When it comes to equity release, Martin Lewis is a firm believer in prioritising your own standard of living instead of worrying too much about what you’ll be leaving behind for your loved ones.
Get in touch with a professional equity release adviser to explore your options and find a plan that will work for you.
