4 Truths About Equity Release You May Not Know
If you’re considering ways to maximise your retirement income, it may be worth getting acquainted with these 4 little-known truths about equity release.
Many UK homeowners are turning to equity release to help them through the current financial crisis, with analysts predicting that total borrowing could exceed £6 billion this year1.
You don’t have to be in the dark about this financial option.
Find out whether the 4 little-known truths of equity release listed here could help you decide on a retirement strategy.
Will You Ever Owe More Than Your Home’s Worth?
No, you won’t ever owe more than your home’s worth thanks to what’s known as the ‘No Negative Equity’ guarantee.
This guarantee was introduced by the Equity Release Council and acts as one of the core safeguards protecting UK homeowners who take out equity release.
How does it work?
Being covered by this guarantee means that if your home were to sell at a lower price than you’d anticipated when you took out your equity release loan, neither you nor your heirs would be saddled with any extra debt related to paying off the loan2.
If the sale of your home doesn’t raise enough money to cover what you owe, your equity release provider will write off the shortfall.
This means you’ll always be protected against any future drop in house prices that would otherwise have left you without the means to repay your equity release loan.
Don’t forget!
In order to be protected by the ‘No Negative Equity’ guarantee, you’ll need to take out an equity release plan endorsed by the Equity Release Council.
Be sure to check the Council’s database to verify your provider’s membership status.
Will You Be Able to Leave an Inheritance?
Yes, you’ll be able to leave an inheritance to your loved ones if you take out equity release.
Many people erroneously assume that an equity release loan will, over time, wipe out the value of their estate completely, but this isn’t necessarily the case.
If you’d like to make sure your heirs receive an inheritance, you can do so by choosing to add Inheritance Protection to your equity release plan.
This optional feature allows borrowers to set aside a portion of their home’s value in order for it to be passed down to their heirs in the future, regardless of the size of the loan once it needs to be repaid3.
How does that work?
By protecting a certain part of your equity, you agree not to borrow against it.
This means you’ll be able to release less equity, of course, but it also allows you to rest easy knowing you’ve set aside a guaranteed inheritance.
If you decide to release more equity later, however, you’ll reduce the amount you’ll be able to keep aside.
Do You Have to Be Retired to Benefit From Equity Release?
You don’t need to be retired to benefit from equity release; in fact, most providers simply require you to be over the age of 554.
This means you won’t have to wait until you’ve officially stopped working to take out an equity release loan.
Not waiting might make it easier for you to plan your retirement finances well in advance.
Can You Move House With Equity Release?
Yes, you can move house with equity release and take your equity release loan with you to your new home.
As long as your new home meets your equity release provider’s criteria when it comes to loan security, you’ll be able to move your plan to the new property.
This is another one of the Equity Release Council’s product standards, which means all plans approved by the ERC must guarantee the borrower’s right to move with their plan (provided the lender’s criteria are met)5.
More Truths About Equity Release
Can You End a Lifetime Mortgage Early?
Yes, you can end a lifetime mortgage early.
Remember, though, that repaying your lifetime mortgage early may involve paying an Early Repayment Charge.
Are You Protected When Using Equity Release?
Yes, you’re protected when using equity release.
As long as your provider and advisor are members of the Equity Release Council, you’ll benefit from the Council’s product standards and professional code of conduct.
The equity release industry’s also regulated by the FCA.
Is Releasing Money from Your Home a Last Resort?
Releasing money from your home isn’t always a last resort.
These days, it’s an attractive option for many older homeowners in the UK who are asset-rich thanks to the effects of high property prices.
Is There Only One Type of Equity Release?
No, there isn’t only one type of equity release.
In fact, there are 2 main types: lifetime mortgages and home reversion plans.
Home reversion plans are a much less popular option, though, especially since lifetime mortgages have become more flexible and attractive in recent years.
Do You Have to Make Monthly Payments with Equity Release?
No, you don’t have to make monthly payments with equity release if you don’t want to.
You could make voluntary payments to keep your interest from rolling up, or you could make partial repayments of the capital up to a certain percentage per year.
Speak to your advisor if this is something you’d like to do.
Will You Still Own Your Home?
You’ll still own your home if you take out a lifetime mortgage.
If you opt for a home reversion plan, however, you’ll be selling all or part of your home below market value in exchange for a cash sum.
Can You Release Equity If You Still Have a Mortgage?
Yes, you can release equity if you still have a mortgage.
You’ll have to repay your existing mortgage as soon as your funds are released before you’ll be able to access the rest of your money.
If your existing mortgage is very large, you may have to repay more of it before your equity release application will be considered.
Can You Make Repayments to Reduce the Loan?
Yes, you can make repayments to reduce the loan.
Thanks to an Equity Release Council product standard, all new lifetime mortgages must include the option to make partial repayments up to a certain percentage of the loan per year without incurring a penalty.
Will Your Family Be Left with Debt?
No, your family won’t be left with debt, as your estate will never owe more than what your home sells for once you’ve moved into care or passed away.
Thanks to the ERC’s ‘No Negative Equity’ guarantee, your provider will write off the shortfall if your home sells for less than your outstanding loan amount.
Will You Be Forced to Move Out If Your Partner Dies or Moves into a Care Facility?
No, you won’t be forced to move out if your partner dies or moves into a care facility.
If you have a joint lifetime mortgage, your home won’t be sold until the last surviving partner moves into care or passes away.
In Conclusion
If you’re considering taking out an equity release loan, speak to a qualified financial advisor who’ll help you determine whether it would be the best option to suit your individual needs.
As more and more homeowners in the UK start exploring equity release to help them beat the cost-of-living crisis, you’re bound to run into a lot of confusion and outdated information online.
Don’t fall into a misinformation rabbit hole; stick to reputable sources and you’ll find more valuable insights like these 4 little-known truths about equity release.
