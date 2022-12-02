Equity Release

4 Truths About Equity Release You May Not Know

4 Little-Known Truths About Equity Release
Jason Stubbs
Written by Jason Stubbs
Last Updated 02 Dec 2022
Rated
Contributors: Nicola Date, Katherine Read. Edited by Rachel Wait & Reviewed by Francis Hui
Do You Have to Be Retired to Take Out Equity Release? Will Your Family Be Left With Debt? Here Are the Facts You May Not Know.
little known truths about equity release

If you’re considering ways to maximise your retirement income, it may be worth getting acquainted with these 4 little-known truths about equity release.

Many UK homeowners are turning to equity release to help them through the current financial crisis, with analysts predicting that total borrowing could exceed £6 billion this year1

You don’t have to be in the dark about this financial option. 

Find out whether the 4 little-known truths of equity release listed here could help you decide on a retirement strategy. 

As experts in our field, we discuss the following in this article:

    At EveryInvestor, our team’s spent hours learning everything there is to know about the equity release industry so we can help you when you’re researching your options. 

    Keep reading to learn about the 4 little-known truths of equity release:

    Before You Start Reading….

    Let’s See How Much You Can Release 👇

     

    Equity Release Calculator

    Value of Your Home?

    50000

    Drag me

    🔒 Easy to Use & Instant (Results Shown At End)

    Equity Release may involve a lifetime mortgage or a home reversion plan which is a loan secured against your property & requires firstly paying off any existing mortgage. Our equity release partner is Age Partnership. Any money released, plus accrued interest would be repaid upon death, or moving into long term care.
    By supplying your email address, you’re confirming that you’re happy for Age Partnership & EveryInvestor to contact you via email regarding products & services relevant to your enquiry. Age Partnership & EveryInvestor will contact you on the telephone number you are providing regarding your enquiry. For more info, please visit our privacy policy, or to opt out at any time, email unsub@everyinvestor.co.uk. Initial advice is provided for free & without obligation.
    It’s VERY FAST, takes just 8 seconds

    Will You Ever Owe More Than Your Home’s Worth?

    No, you won’t ever owe more than your home’s worth thanks to what’s known as the ‘No Negative Equity’ guarantee. 

    This guarantee was introduced by the Equity Release Council and acts as one of the core safeguards protecting UK homeowners who take out equity release.

    How does it work?

    Being covered by this guarantee means that if your home were to sell at a lower price than you’d anticipated when you took out your equity release loan, neither you nor your heirs would be saddled with any extra debt related to paying off the loan2

    If the sale of your home doesn’t raise enough money to cover what you owe, your equity release provider will write off the shortfall.

    This means you’ll always be protected against any future drop in house prices that would otherwise have left you without the means to repay your equity release loan.  

    Don’t forget!

    In order to be protected by the ‘No Negative Equity’ guarantee, you’ll need to take out an equity release plan endorsed by the Equity Release Council.

    Be sure to check the Council’s database to verify your provider’s membership status.

    Before You Continue Reading….

    Let’s See How Much You Can Release 👇

     

    Equity Release Calculator

    Value of Your Home?

    50000

    Drag me

    🔒 Easy to Use & Instant (Results Shown At End)

    Equity Release may involve a lifetime mortgage or a home reversion plan which is a loan secured against your property & requires firstly paying off any existing mortgage. Our equity release partner is Age Partnership. Any money released, plus accrued interest would be repaid upon death, or moving into long term care.
    By supplying your email address, you’re confirming that you’re happy for Age Partnership & EveryInvestor to contact you via email regarding products & services relevant to your enquiry. Age Partnership & EveryInvestor will contact you on the telephone number you are providing regarding your enquiry. For more info, please visit our privacy policy, or to opt out at any time, email unsub@everyinvestor.co.uk. Initial advice is provided for free & without obligation.
    It’s VERY FAST, takes just 8 seconds

    Will You Be Able to Leave an Inheritance?

    Yes, you’ll be able to leave an inheritance to your loved ones if you take out equity release.

    Many people erroneously assume that an equity release loan will, over time, wipe out the value of their estate completely, but this isn’t necessarily the case.

    If you’d like to make sure your heirs receive an inheritance, you can do so by choosing to add Inheritance Protection to your equity release plan.

    This optional feature allows borrowers to set aside a portion of their home’s value in order for it to be passed down to their heirs in the future, regardless of the size of the loan once it needs to be repaid3

    How does that work?

    By protecting a certain part of your equity, you agree not to borrow against it. 

    This means you’ll be able to release less equity, of course, but it also allows you to rest easy knowing you’ve set aside a guaranteed inheritance.

    If you decide to release more equity later, however, you’ll reduce the amount you’ll be able to keep aside. 

    Do You Have to Be Retired to Benefit From Equity Release?

    You don’t need to be retired to benefit from equity release; in fact, most providers simply require you to be over the age of 554.

    This means you won’t have to wait until you’ve officially stopped working to take out an equity release loan.

    Not waiting might make it easier for you to plan your retirement finances well in advance.

    Can You Move House With Equity Release?

    Yes, you can move house with equity release and take your equity release loan with you to your new home.

    As long as your new home meets your equity release provider’s criteria when it comes to loan security, you’ll be able to move your plan to the new property. 

    This is another one of the Equity Release Council’s product standards, which means all plans approved by the ERC must guarantee the borrower’s right to move with their plan (provided the lender’s criteria are met)5

    More Truths About Equity Release

    Can You End a Lifetime Mortgage Early?

    Are You Protected When Using Equity Release?

    Is Releasing Money from Your Home a Last Resort?

    Is There Only One Type of Equity Release?

    Do You Have to Make Monthly Payments with Equity Release?

    Will You Still Own Your Home?

    Can You Release Equity If You Still Have a Mortgage?

    Can You Make Repayments to Reduce the Loan?

    Will Your Family Be Left with Debt?

    Will You Be Forced to Move Out If Your Partner Dies or Moves into a Care Facility?

    In Conclusion

    If you’re considering taking out an equity release loan, speak to a qualified financial advisor who’ll help you determine whether it would be the best option to suit your individual needs.

    As more and more homeowners in the UK start exploring equity release to help them beat the cost-of-living crisis, you’re bound to run into a lot of confusion and outdated information online. 

    Don’t fall into a misinformation rabbit hole; stick to reputable sources and you’ll find more valuable insights like these 4 little-known truths about equity release. 

    How Much Can You Release?

    Use the FREE Calculator Below 👇

     

    Equity Release Calculator

    Value of Your Home?

    50000

    Drag me

    🔒 Easy to Use & Instant (Results Shown At End)

    Equity Release may involve a lifetime mortgage or a home reversion plan which is a loan secured against your property & requires firstly paying off any existing mortgage. Our equity release partner is Age Partnership. Any money released, plus accrued interest would be repaid upon death, or moving into long term care.
    By supplying your email address, you’re confirming that you’re happy for Age Partnership & EveryInvestor to contact you via email regarding products & services relevant to your enquiry. Age Partnership & EveryInvestor will contact you on the telephone number you are providing regarding your enquiry. For more info, please visit our privacy policy, or to opt out at any time, email unsub@everyinvestor.co.uk. Initial advice is provided for free & without obligation.
    It’s VERY FAST, takes just 8 seconds

    Editorial Note: This content has been independently collected by the EveryInvestor team and is offered on a non-advised basis. While we try & keep the information up to date & correct, we make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the website or the information, products, services mentioned in the website. Learn more about our editorial guidelines.

    Found an Error? Please report it here.