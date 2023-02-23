What are the Different Types of Lifetime Mortgages and Which Is the One For You?
Have You Used Our
Free Equity Release Calculator Yet? 👇
Equity Release may involve a lifetime mortgage or a home reversion plan which is a loan secured against your property & requires firstly paying off any existing mortgage. Our equity release partner is Age Partnership. Any money released, plus accrued interest would be repaid upon death, or moving into long term care.
By supplying your email address, you’re confirming that you’re happy for Age Partnership & EveryInvestor to contact you via email regarding products & services relevant to your enquiry. Age Partnership & EveryInvestor will contact you on the telephone number you are providing regarding your enquiry. For more info, please visit our privacy policy, or to opt out at any time, email unsub@everyinvestor.co.uk. Initial advice is provided for free & without obligation.
It’s VERY FAST, takes just 8 seconds
As experts in our field, we discuss the following in this article:
Equity Release may involve a lifetime mortgage or a home reversion plan which is a loan secured against your property & requires firstly paying off any existing mortgage. Our equity release partner is Age Partnership. Any money released, plus accrued interest would be repaid upon death, or moving into long term care.
By supplying your email address, you’re confirming that you’re happy for Age Partnership & EveryInvestor to contact you via email regarding products & services relevant to your enquiry. Age Partnership & EveryInvestor will contact you on the telephone number you are providing regarding your enquiry. For more info, please visit our privacy policy, or to opt out at any time, email unsub@everyinvestor.co.uk. Initial advice is provided for free & without obligation.
It’s VERY FAST, takes just 8 seconds
Editorial Note: This content has been independently collected by the EveryInvestor team and is offered on a non-advised basis. While we try & keep the information up to date & correct, we make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the website or the information, products, services mentioned in the website. Learn more about our editorial guidelines.
Are You Looking for the Best Lifetime Mortgage Interest Rates? Find Out What Affects the Interest Rate Charged & the Difference Between Variable & Fixed Interest Rates. Read This So You Don’t Get Caught.
Are You Looking for a Lifetime Mortgage Provider? Find Out How to Apply for a Lifetime Mortgage & Which Providers Offer the Best Lifetime Mortgage Schemes in 2023. Keep Reading to Discover Who the Top 13 Lifetime Mortgage Providers Are in the UK Right Now…