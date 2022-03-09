Later Life Mortgages in the UK Available in Mar 2022

Discover How Later Life Mortgages Can Change Your Life

Mark Patterson
Written by Mark Patterson
Last Updated 11 Mar 2022
Guess What! Your Mortgage Journey Doesn’t Have to End at 65. Discover the World of Later Life Mortgages and How They Could Change the Course of Your Retirement...

Later Life Mortgages

Table of Contents
Are you over 55 and one of the 74% of UK retirees who own a home? If so, you’re in luck. The UK is one of the few countries that offers incredible retirement products and later-life mortgages.

In 2021 alone, over £4.8bn was unlocked through these amazing opportunities, and you too could get in on the action.

But are retirement mortgages a good idea or another money-making scam?

We’ll give you the answers by exploring:

  • Later life mortgage products available in Mar 2022
  • Who’s eligible for a later-life mortgage?
  • The pros and cons of later life mortgages

Our editorial team at EveryInvestor has conducted a detailed review of the later life mortgage options available in the UK in Mar 2022.

Here’s what we’ve found:

later life mortgage

What Is a Later Life Mortgage?

A later life mortgage is an umbrella term for various mortgages designed for homeowners older than 55 and retirees based in the UK. They allow homeowners the opportunity to unlock the equity in their property without having to move out.

Choosing the Right Later Life Mortgage for You

There are 3 different types of later life mortgages to consider. The first is a lifetime mortgage, and the other is a home reversion scheme; both are considered types of equity release. The 3rd type is a retirement interest-only mortgage, the newest product on the market.

What Is a Lifetime Mortgage Equity Release?

By far the most popular choice for later life borrowers, the lifetime mortgage is a tax-free loan against your primary residence.

Perfect for retirees, no interest payments are required throughout your lifetime. However, you do have the option to make interest and capital repayments, should you wish to reduce the final loan amount. Instead, the loan amount and compounded interest are settled when you require long-term care or pass away.

There are various lifetime mortgage products, each offering unique and flexible opportunities.

Here’s some examples:

What Is a Home Reversion Scheme?

A home reversion scheme is the less common form of equity release. It, too, has its merits, depending on your circumstances. While you’ll retain full ownership with a lifetime mortgage, you’ll sell all or a portion of your property below market value to the lender with a home reversion scheme.

While there’s no compound interest with a home reversion plan, the dealer benefits by receiving their portion of the home at full value when it’s eventually sold. The sale will occur when you die or enter long-term care unless your family opts to buy back the portion at full market value.

What Are a Retirement Interest-Only (RIO) Mortgages?

A retirement interest-only mortgage is similar to an equity release, but the monthly interest must be repaid, or you’ll risk foreclosure1. Once again, the homeowner has the opportunity to unlock tax-free cash through a drawdown, a lump sum, or a series of smaller lump sums.

later life mortgage advice

Later Life Mortgage Advice

A homeowner must always seek professional financial advice before applying for a later life mortgage. Financial advice is compulsory with equity release. However, it’s not with a retirement interest-only mortgage.

That being said, releasing the equity from your home is a serious, lifelong commitment that can go very wrong if not done under the guidance of a professional.

Are You Eligible for a Later Life Mortgage?

You may be eligible for a later-life mortgage if you’re older than 55, own a home in the UK valued at a minimum of £70,000, and it’s your primary residence. There may be additional lender-specific criteria, but your financial adviser will talk you through these.

If you are eligible, the amount of cash that you unlock will depend on your age, the value of your property (subject to a detailed valuation) and, in some cases, the condition of your health.

How Long Does It Take To Unlock Equity with a Later Life Mortgage?

Unlocking equity with a later life mortgage will usually take between 4 and 12 weeks. The period will depend on your lender, the plan you select, and your personal circumstances.

How Much Does a Later Life Mortgage Cost?

A later life mortgage can cost you in the region between £1,500 and £2,500, depending on the vendors you select. Some lenders offer certain free services like a valuation2 or no application fees.

Don’t be fooled by glitzy offers, as they may come with higher interest rates. Therefore, your best bet is to review a plan holistically. Interest rates were at an all-time low in 2021 but are slowly climbing. Experts don’t expect them to come down until 2024. Therefore, now’s the best time to unlock equity from your home.

You can expect to pay anything between 2.7% and 4.8% with current interest rates. The rates you achieve will be based on your age, the amount of cash you unlock, and the condition of your health.

benefits and risks

Benefits & Risks

While later-life mortgages are generally safe financial products, they do have their pitfalls. If you opt for an equity release plan, you must ensure the lender is an Equity Release Council Member. Retirement interest-only mortgages are not under the Council; they are overseen by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)3.

Here are the pros and cons to help you determine if equity release is a good idea:

Later Life Mortgage Advantages

  • The cash you unlock is tax-free.
  • You can use the equity in any way you wish.
  • You can provide an early inheritance.
  • It offers you financial freedom in retirement.
  • You can remain living in your beloved home.

Later Life Mortgage Disadvantages

  • You’ll drastically reduce your inheritance.
  • You may no longer qualify for means-tested benefits.
  • If you opt for a lifetime mortgage, the interest can compound quickly.
  • There are costs involved.

Later Life Mortgage Calculator

Wondering how much cash is available in your property? Try our FREE equity release calculator right here!

Commonly Asked Questions

How Do I Know Which Later Life Mortgage Option Is Right for Me?

Are Later Life Mortgages Safe?

What Percentage of My Property Value Can I Unlock with a Later Life Mortgage?

In Conclusion

With hundreds of later life mortgage products on the market, homeowners have an array of opportunities to unlock a financially stress-free retirement. If you think that a later life mortgage could be what you’ve been looking for, contact your local financial adviser that specialises in retirement mortgages, and the rest is history.

Need some inspiration on how to use your equity? Check this out!

Editorial Note: This content has been independently collected by the EveryInvestor advisor team and is offered on a non-advised basis.
