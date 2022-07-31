Just J2 (2022)
TABLE OF CONTENTS
However, it’s important to remember that not all plans are suited to each individual. You need to look for one that will serve your home, your lifestyle, and the reason why you’re considering equity release in the first place.
As leading experts in the field, we’ve delved into hours of research, unpacked all the equity release plans on the market (we’ve reviewed over 250 schemes!), and discovered the best in the business.
Could the Just J2 be the right equity release plans for you?
Just Retirement is one of the leading equity release providers on the market and might just be the answer you’ve been looking for.
What’s Equity Release?
An equity release mortgage is, in a nutshell, a loan plus interest that is paid back to the lender when the homeowner passes away or goes into permanent care.
Who Are Just Retirement?
They have a strong social mission and are a lighthouse in the financial services industry. Just also offers products and services that assist clients in living a better later life, and believes that financial intermediaries are best positioned to assist people with the decisions they must make in order to do so.
Here’s a range of Just equity release plans you can choose from.
Just J2 Schemes Background
With Just Retirement you’ll gain the advantage from choosing an established lifetime mortgage lender with a strong presence in the post retirement marketplace.
More than providing retirement income via annuities, Just Retirement also lends money in the form of equity release schemes through their own equity release funding model. And, beyond lending they are a funder to other equity release companies.
Just Retirement lets you enjoy traditional roll-up lifetime mortgages ranging from drawdown, lump sum and interest only lifetime mortgages to enhanced lifetime mortgage plans.
Their lifetime mortgage plan gives you the chance to custom design your own equity release scheme. For example, you could create a drawdown facility which will provide access to extra cash withdrawals in the future, if required.
Or benefit from one plan that can integrate multiple features which can be individually selected based on your requirements. There are five loan-to-value tiers, each of which will determine the level of borrowing available and the interest rate charged.
With this and more, Just Retirement has proved its strength in the increasingly competitive lifetime mortgage marketplace.
Just J2 Schemes Review & Comparison
Just J2 Drawdown Schemes
|Scheme
|Type
|Rate
A monthly interest rate is simply how much interest you would be charged in one month.
|APR
The Annual Percentage Rate (APR) includes not only the interest expense on the loan but also all fees and other costs involved in procuring the loan.
|Max LTV
Lenders use the loan-to-value ratio as a risk indicator when determining the size of a loan they will approve.
|Cashback
The cash amount paid to borrowers upon completion in addition to the loan amount, increasing the maximum funds available.
|Drawdown
|Fixed
|3.1%
|3.15%
|37.2%
|None
|Drawdown (2% Cashback)
|Fixed
|3.3%
|3.35%
|37.2%
|2%
|Drawdown (4% Cashback)
|Fixed
|3.5%
|3.56%
|37.2%
|4%
|Drawdown (5% Cashback)
|Fixed
|3.6%
|3.66%
|37.2%
|5%
Just J2 Lump Sum Schemes
|Scheme
|Type
|Rate
A monthly interest rate is simply how much interest you would be charged in one month.
|APR
The Annual Percentage Rate (APR) includes not only the interest expense on the loan but also all fees and other costs involved in procuring the loan.
|Max LTV
Lenders use the loan-to-value ratio as a risk indicator when determining the size of a loan they will approve.
|Cashback
The cash amount paid to borrowers upon completion in addition to the loan amount, increasing the maximum funds available.
|Lump Sum
|Fixed
|3.25%
|3.1%
|37.2%
|None
|Lump Sum (2% Cashback)
|Fixed
|3.25%
|3.3%
|37.2%
|2%
|Lump Sum (4% Cashback)
|Fixed
|3.45%
|3.51%
|37.2%
|4%
|Lump Sum (5% Cashback)
|Fixed
|3.55%
|3.61%
|37.2%
|5%
Just J2 Interest Servicing 100% Schemes
|Scheme
|Type
|Rate
A monthly interest rate is simply how much interest you would be charged in one month.
|APR
The Annual Percentage Rate (APR) includes not only the interest expense on the loan but also all fees and other costs involved in procuring the loan.
|Max LTV
Lenders use the loan-to-value ratio as a risk indicator when determining the size of a loan they will approve.
|Cashback
The cash amount paid to borrowers upon completion in addition to the loan amount, increasing the maximum funds available.
|Interest Servicing 100% Drawdown
|Fixed
|2.9%
|2.94%
|37.2%
|None
|Interest Servicing 100% Drawdown (2% Cashback)
|Fixed
|3.1%
|3.15%
|37.2%
|2%
|Interest Servicing 100% Drawdown (4% Cashback)
|Fixed
|3.3%
|3.35%
|37.2%
|4%
|Interest Servicing 100% Drawdown (5% Cashback)
|Fixed
|3.4%
|3.46%
|37.2%
|5%
|Interest Servicing 100% Lump Sum
|Fixed
|2.85%
|2.89%
|37.2%
|None
|Interest Servicing 100% Lump Sum (2% Cashback)
|Fixed
|3.05%
|3.1%
|37.2%
|2%
|Interest Servicing 100% Lump Sum (4% Cashback)
|Fixed
|3.25%
|3.3%
|37.2%
|4%
|Interest Servicing 100% Lump Sum (5% Cashback)
|Fixed
|3.35%
|3.41%
|37.2%
|5%
Just J2 Interest Servicing 75% Schemes
|Scheme
|Type
|Rate
A monthly interest rate is simply how much interest you would be charged in one month.
|APR
The Annual Percentage Rate (APR) includes not only the interest expense on the loan but also all fees and other costs involved in procuring the loan.
|Max LTV
Lenders use the loan-to-value ratio as a risk indicator when determining the size of a loan they will approve.
|Cashback
The cash amount paid to borrowers upon completion in addition to the loan amount, increasing the maximum funds available.
|Interest Servicing 75% Drawdown
|Fixed
|2.9%
|2.94%
|37.2%
|None
|Interest Servicing 75% Drawdown (2% Cashback)
|Fixed
|3.1%
|3.15%
|37.2%
|2%
|Interest Servicing 75% Drawdown (4% Cashback)
|Fixed
|3.3%
|3.35%
|37.2%
|4%
|Interest Servicing 75% Drawdown (5% Cashback)
|Fixed
|3.4%
|3.46%
|37.2%
|5%
|Interest Servicing 75% Lump Sum
|Fixed
|2.85%
|2.89%
|37.2%
|None
|Interest Servicing 75% Lump Sum (2% Cashback)
|Fixed
|3.05%
|3.1%
|37.2%
|2%
|Interest Servicing 75% Lump Sum (4% Cashback)
|Fixed
|3.25%
|3.3%
|37.2%
|4%
|Interest Servicing 75% Lump Sum (5% Cashback)
|Fixed
|3.35%
|3.41%
|37.2%
|5%
Just J2 Interest Servicing 50% Schemes
|Scheme
|Type
|Rate
A monthly interest rate is simply how much interest you would be charged in one month.
|APR
The Annual Percentage Rate (APR) includes not only the interest expense on the loan but also all fees and other costs involved in procuring the loan.
|Max LTV
Lenders use the loan-to-value ratio as a risk indicator when determining the size of a loan they will approve.
|Cashback
The cash amount paid to borrowers upon completion in addition to the loan amount, increasing the maximum funds available.
|Interest Servicing 50% Drawdown
|Fixed
|2.9%
|2.94%
|37.2%
|None
|Interest Servicing 50% Drawdown (2% Cashback)
|Fixed
|3.1%
|3.15%
|37.2%
|2%
|Interest Servicing 50% Drawdown (4% Cashback)
|Fixed
|3.3%
|3.35%
|37.2%
|4%
|Interest Servicing 50% Drawdown (5% Cashback)
|Fixed
|3.4%
|3.46%
|37.2%
|5%
|Interest Servicing 50% Lump Sum
|Fixed
|2.85%
|2.89%
|37.2%
|None
|Interest Servicing 50% Lump Sum (2% Cashback)
|Fixed
|3.05%
|3.1%
|37.2%
|2%
|Interest Servicing 50% Lump Sum (4% Cashback)
|Fixed
|3.25%
|3.3%
|37.2%
|4%
|Interest Servicing 50% Lump Sum (5% Cashback)
|Fixed
|3.35%
|3.41%
|37.2%
|5%
Just J2 Interest Servicing 25% Schemes
|Scheme
|Type
|Rate
A monthly interest rate is simply how much interest you would be charged in one month.
|APR
The Annual Percentage Rate (APR) includes not only the interest expense on the loan but also all fees and other costs involved in procuring the loan.
|Max LTV
Lenders use the loan-to-value ratio as a risk indicator when determining the size of a loan they will approve.
|Cashback
The cash amount paid to borrowers upon completion in addition to the loan amount, increasing the maximum funds available.
|Interest Servicing 25% Drawdown
|Fixed
|3.1%
|3.15%
|37.2%
|None
|Interest Servicing 25% Drawdown (2% Cashback)
|Fixed
|3.3%
|3.35%
|37.2%
|2%
|Interest Servicing 25% Drawdown (4% Cashback)
|Fixed
|3.5%
|3.56%
|37.2%
|4%
|Interest Servicing 25% Drawdown (5% Cashback)
|Fixed
|3.6%
|3.66%
|37.2%
|5%
|Interest Servicing 25% Lump Sum
|Fixed
|3.05%
|3.1%
|37.2%
|None
|Interest Servicing 25% Lump Sum (2% Cashback)
|Fixed
|3.25%
|3.3%
|37.2%
|2%
|Interest Servicing 25% Lump Sum (4% Cashback)
|Fixed
|3.45%
|3.51%
|37.2%
|4%
|Interest Servicing 25% Lump Sum (5% Cashback)
|Fixed
|3.55%
|3.61%
|37.2%
|5%
Eligibility & Requirements
This equity release plans from Just are available to a maximum of two applicants on a single and joint life basis.
Just Retirement’s Other Equity Release Schemes
Are you looking for a specific equity release scheme?
These are some of the schemes offered by Just Retirement.
