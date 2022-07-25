HSBC EQUITY RELEASE REVIEW in 2022 (WATCH OUT)
Are you considering HSBC as an equity release provider? You may know it as a premier banking brand, but you could be wondering what it’s like for equity release?
We’ve done an in-depth review of HSBC and what it offers in terms of equity release so that you’ve all the answers to your questions right here at your fingertips.
With so many retirees turning to equity release to improve their retirement years, no wonder you’re looking into it, just make sure you choose the right product and provider.
In this article, you’ll find out:
- Who’s HSBC?
- Does HSBC offer equity release?
- What equity release does it offer?
- What services does HSBC offer?
Here at EveryInvestor, our savvy economic journalists scour the market for the latest information on equity release providers to bring you the most credible reviews.
Let’s take a look!
Who’s HSBC
HSBC is one of the largest banks in the UK and is also the bank that has the biggest market share of the mortgage sector in the UK.
It has been around since 1865, when it was first established in Hong Kong as a bank to finance trade between Europe and Asia.
Furthermore, it has a market presence in over 64 countries with over 40 million staff.
Why Consider HSBC
You could consider HSBC because it has a long-standing history as a top banking institution, not only in the UK but globally.
It has a vast range of banking products to offer, and you should be able to find the right solution for your needs from HSBC.
What’s more, is that the Financial Conduct Authority regulates HSBC, so you know that you’re in safe hands when choosing it as a provider.
What Services Does HSBC Offer?
HSBC offers a variety of services across the banking sphere.
Let’s take a look at HSBC’s services in more detail.
Banking Services:
Current Accounts.
Savings Accounts.
International Banking Services.
Borrowing Services:
Credit Cards.
Loans.
Mortgages.
Investing:
Investment Products.
Investment Planning.
Retirement Planning.
Insurance Services:
Short Term Insurance.
Life Cover.
Financial Wellbeing:
Financial Planning.
Does HSBC Offer Equity Release?
HSBC doesn’t currently offer equity release products; however, it does offer other mortgage options.
The mortgage plans HSBC have may be an alternative to equity release; it might be worth considering remortgaging to HSBC and releasing equity from your home in that way.
HSBC’s Equity Release Schemes
HSBC doesn’t have any equity release schemes available at this stage.
It’s currently more focussed on standard mortgages.
HSBC’s Equity Release Scheme Features
HSBC doesn’t have any equity release schemes.
However, it does offer other mortgage options you may be interested in.
Here are more details about these.
First-time buyer Mortgage:
Allows you to make overpayments.
You can choose a term of up to 35 years.
You can apply telephonically as well as digitally.
Fee saver options.
Remortgage plans:
You could save with a lower rate from HSBC.
No legal fees.
Standard valuation is included for free.
You can apply telephonically or digitally.
Mortgage to move home:
You could save with a lower rate from HSBC.
No legal fees.
Standard valuation is included for free.
Buy-to-let mortgage:
Up to a 75% LTV for buy-to-let clients.
Low interest rates.
Standard valuation included for free.
You can apply telephonically as well as digitally.
What Are HSBC’s Equity Release Interest Rates?
HSBC doesn’t offer any equity release interest rates as it doesn’t have an equity release option right now.
Let’s have a look at the interest rates it offers on standard mortgages.
- First-time buyer mortgages – The interest rate will vary from 2.7% to 3.5%, depending on the LTV you require. The initial interest rate will increase after 2 years to a tracking rate of 4.04%.
- Remortgage plans – Interest rates available to those who remortgage with HSBC are between 2.94% to 3.19% and depend on the LTV you choose; remortgage LTVs are only available at an LTV of 90%. After 2 years or 5 years, depending on the option you take, you’ll then move to a variable rate of 4.04%.
- Moving home mortgage – Available interest rates on a home mover’s mortgage range from 2.94% to 3.44% and are set depending on the LTV you take, which is available on this option up to 95%. After 2, 3 or 5 years, you’ll move to a variable rate of 4.04%.
- Buy-to-let mortgage – This plan offers interest rates of 2.69% to 3.14%, which is related to the LTV you require. Buy-to-let mortgages only offer a maximum LTV of 75%.
What Are HSBC’s Fees?
The fees that HSBC charges will depend on the mortgage plan or bank account you choose from it.
Here are some of the fees.
Mortgage Plans:
- First-time buyer mortgages – from £0 to £1,499 booking fee.
- Remortgage plans – from £0 to £1,499 booking fee.
- Mortgage to move home – £0 to £1,499 booking fee.
- Buy-to-let mortgage – from £0 to £1,999 booking fee.
Credit Cards:
- Premier card – 2.7% on balances transferred and no annual fee.
- Purchase card – 2.9% on balances transferred and no annual fee.
- Rewards card – 2% on balances transferred and no annual fee.
- Balance transfer card – 1.4% on balances transferred and no annual fee.
Saving & Investing:
- Stocks and shares – from 0.25% annual fee.
- Regular savings account – No fees.
- Easy access savings account – No fees.
- Fixed-rate savings account – No fees.
- Children’s savings account – No fees.
- ISA’s (Individual savings account) – No fees.
Bank Accounts:
- Student accounts – Dependant on transaction type.
- Curren accounts – Dependant on transaction type.
- Advance account – Dependant on transaction type.
- Premier account – Dependant on transaction type.
- Children’s account -Dependant on transaction type.
- Business Accounts – Dependant on transaction type.
What Are The Advantages & Disadvantages of HSBC
Here we look at what the advantages and disadvantages of HSBC are.
HSBC Pros
The pros of using HSBC are:
- It’s a global bank with over 150 years of experience.
- HSBC is overseen by the FCA and the PRA.
- It’s the most significant player in the UK mortgage sector.
- Interest rates are relatively low.
HSBC Cons
The cons of HSBC are:
- HSBC doesn’t offer equity release plans.
- It doesn’t cater for the retiree mortgage market specifically.
- Traditional banking practices still apply and may make it less versatile than an online bank.
How Did We Review HSBC?
We reviewed HSBC by considering all of its data on the products it offers so that we can give you the most credible information about it.
HSBC Reviews
Take a look at some customer reviews about HSBC.
HSBC Complaints
If you need to make a complaint to HSBC, you can make use of the following methods:
- Call HSBC.
- Personal Banking customers: 03457404404.
- Premier Banking customers: 03457707070.
- Business Banking customers: 03457606060.
- Visit an HSBC branch – Find your closest branch here.
- Write to HSBC – Customer Service Centre, BX8 1HB.
HSBC FCA Details
FCA Address:
1 Centenary Square
Birmingham
West Midlands
B1 1HQB 1 1 H Q
United Kingdom
Trading Names:
- HSBC Private Banking.
- FD.
- FD Bank.
- First Direct Bank.
- HSBC UK Bank Plc.
- First Direct.
- HSBC.
- HSBC UK.
- HSBC UK Bank.
FCA Permitted Services:
- Banking.
- Insurance.
- Mortgage and Home Finance.
- Consumer Credit.
- Pensions.
- Investments.
Regulators:
Registration Numbers:
- Firm reference number 765112
- Registered company number 09928412
HSBC Contact Number
- 442079918888
Common Questions About HSBC Equity Release
Is HSBC a Member of the Equity Release Council?
No, HSBC isn’t a member of the Equity Release Council.
Who Owns HSBC?
HSBC is owned by Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited; it was the founding member of the HSBC Group.
HSBC Jobs?
HSBC have a dedicated jobs page for the global opportunities it offers.
Does HSBC Do Equity Release?
No, HSBC doesn’t do equity release.
Is HSBC Equity Release Safe?
HSBC doesn’t offer equity release; however, its services are safe as it’s regulated by the FCA and PRA.
In Conclusion
If you’re considering HSBC as a banking or lending provider, we hope you’ve found this review helpful.
HSBC are one of the largest banks in the UK and also has a huge global presence.
Before deciding if HSBC is the right equity release provider for you we recommended that you speak to your trusted financial adviser.
