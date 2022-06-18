How Long Does Equity Release Take?
In this article, we’ll help you learn:
- How long does equity release take?
- Tips to speed up the process?
- The whole application process.
- How long until you get the money paid into your bank account?
While you may be in a hurry to access some much-needed capital, it’s always best to take your time when making a big financial decision.
How Long Does Equity Release Advice Take?
Equity release advice could take anything from 4 to 12 weeks and each situation will differ.
It’s a legal requirement to get financial advice for equity release, and it’s essential that your adviser understands your requirements both in the short and long term so they can plan accordingly.
How Long Does an Equity Release Application Take?
An equity release application will take about 4 to 6 weeks.
Here’s a breakdown of the steps.
Consultation
You’ll have an initial consultation with your adviser, where they’ll find out your financial expectations and needs.
Fact Find
Once they have all the facts about your financial position, your adviser will prepare a plan for you.
Presentation
Your adviser will prepare a presentation for you where you’ll discuss the equity release products they recommend in detail.
You’ll be able to discuss interest, costs, and any early repayment charges, amongst others.
Application
Application times may vary depending on the providers you apply to; some will require documents to be posted. Others work via email.
Some have online application platforms for advisers to submit through.
Once your provider receives your application, it’ll send you an acknowledgment that they have it.
Valuation
The providers will then appoint surveyors to do a property valuation to ascertain its worth.
Mortgage Offer
Once providers receive the valuation report for your property, this is then sent to underwriters to make sure your property is one they are willing to invest in.
You and your lawyer will then receive a formal offer from the lenders which usually takes around 48 hours from when they receive the report.
Solicitors Appointment
As equity release is a legal contract, you’ll have to appoint a solicitor to handle the conveyancing process.
The provider can assist you with finding one if you don’t have one in mind.
The legal fees are for your account.
Completion
Once a completion date has been decided, your money will be paid to your solicitor.
They’ll settle any outstanding amounts on the property.
The balance of your funds will then be transferred to your account and can take between 1 to 3 days.
Equity Release Application Timescale
The timescale of an equity release application is 4 to 6 weeks to complete the process; if there are additional questions or requirements, it can take 8 weeks.
If it takes longer, it may mean that there are many applications being processed or other issues with the application.
The Timescale of the Different Types of Equity Release
The timescale of a lifetime mortgage takes around 6 weeks to finalise, whilst a home reversion scheme takes between 6 to 8 weeks to complete.
What Can Slow Down an Equity Release Application?
There are a few things that could delay your application, make sure to take care of these before you apply to avoid slow turnaround times:
- Your property isn’t registered.
- There’re deceased owners named on the title deed.
- Your property is held in trust.
- A 2nd valuation is needed due to an original overestimation.
- Medical records are needed.
What Can Speed Up an Equity Release Application?
Speed up your application by doing the following:
- Make use of specialist equity release provider.
- Discuss the option of paying for an expedited application with your adviser and solicitor.
- Prioritise your meetings with advisers to avoid delays.
- Always discuss your turnaround expectations with your adviser from the start, so they know what you expect.
How Long Will It Take for the Money to Be In My Bank Account?
It will take 1 to 3 days for the money to be in your account once your application is approved and your money has been released to your lawyer.
How Long Does the Whole Equity Release Process Take?
The whole process should take around 4 to 12 weeks to complete, with an average of 6 weeks.
Common Questions
How Long Does It Take To Get Equity Release?
It takes 6 weeks, sometimes 8; anything longer means your application is complicated.
What Is Involved Between the Start & Completion Date of Equity Release?
These 6 steps are involved in starting and completing an equity release application.
- Consultation
- Fact-finding
- Presentation
- Application
- Valuation
- Mortgage offer
- Solicitors appointment
- Completion
How Long Does It Take To Find an Equity Release Company?
How long it will take you to find an equity release company depend on your requirements and expectations; your adviser will be able to assist you with this.
What Happens Once I’ve Applied for Equity Release?
Once you’ve applied, your provider will process your application, a valuation will be carried out, and your application will be reviewed, approved, and then completed.
What's the Quickest Time for Equity Release to Be Completed?
The quickest is usually 6 weeks.
What Are Average Equity Release Timescales?
Average equity release timescales are 6 to 8 weeks.
How Long Does Equity Release Take After Valuation?
After valuation, once your provider receives your report, it takes about 48 hours to decide and send a formal offer to you and your solicitor.
In Conclusion
If you’re going to apply for equity release, it’s best to make sure you take care of anything that can slow down your application.
If all goes smoothly, you can expect a turnaround time of about 6 to 8 weeks.
