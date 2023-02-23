Equity Release

Available Types of Equity Release Schemes in 2023

Types of Equity Release
Last Updated 23 Feb 2023
equity release types

If you weren’t one of the 93,421 older homeowners who unlocked their property value through equity release in 20221, you best read on to discover these types of equity release.

As experts in our field, we discuss the following in this article:

    Is There More Than One Type of Equity Release?

    Yes, there is more than one type of equity release, but a lifetime mortgage is the most popular.

    Take note

    There’s a variety of lifetime mortgage products to consider. 

    What Are the Types of Equity Release Schemes in the UK?

    The types of equity release schemes are a lifetime mortgage and a home reversion plan. 

    Here’s further information about each:

    What’s an Equity Release Lifetime Mortgage? 

    An equity release lifetime mortgage is the most commonly used type of equity release product in 2023.

    A lifetime mortgage scheme helps homeowners aged 55 and above access their property wealth while retaining full ownership. 

    While you can repay the monthly interest and a portion of the loan each year, you’re under no obligation.

    Instead, you can leave the interest to compound, and it’ll be repaid, along with the cash unlocked, when you die or move to long-term care, usually through the sale of your property.

    What’s a Home Reversion Plan?

    A home reversion plan is the predecessor to the lifetime mortgage and the vastly less popular equity release type.

    A home reversion lender will assess your property as collateral and purchase it (or a portion of it) below market value.

    You’ll get tax-free cash and life-long tenancy on the property in exchange.

    When you pass away or move to long-term care, the lender will sell your property and take its share, including any appreciation. 

    Drawdown vs Lump Sum Equity Release

    A drawdown and lump sum equity release are the 2 options for receiving your equity release income.

    While each option has benefits, the best choice depends on why you need the funds.

    Here’s more details:

    What’s a Drawdown Equity Release?

    A drawdown equity release is designed to give you a cash facility you can access whenever you wish. 

    You can opt for an initial tax-free lump sum, followed by smaller increments whenever needed.

    Great news

    The money in your drawdown facility will remain interest-free until it’s withdrawn.

    What’s a Lump Sum Equity Release?

    A lump sum equity release is designed for homeowners who require a large sum of cash for a large, once-off purchase. 

    The tax-free sum can be used for any legal purpose and can be spent at any rate.

    However

    The sum will accumulate compound interest and may impact your means-tested benefit eligibility.

    What’s an Enhanced Equity Release?

    An enhanced equity release plan is especially for homeowners who suffer from a medical or lifestyle condition that could shorten their lifespan. 

    After completing a medical questionnaire, homeowners who qualify will have the option of releasing more equity at a lower interest rate, compared to traditional plans.

    What’s an Equity Release Buy-to-Let?

    A buy-to-let equity release lets you unlock funds from your buy-to-let property to invest in others, opt for a lump sum or a drawdown facility.

    Your adviser will place a charge on your investment property so that you can use the capital built into it.

    Past Plans: Releasing Equity From Home

    Since equity release is an ever-evolving industry, some past plans are no longer relevant in 2023.

    Here’s why

    Interest-Only Equity Release Mortgage

    An interest-only equity release mortgage is no longer relevant because the Equity Release Council announced in 20222 that all equity release loans must come with the option of voluntary repayments.

    Therefore, you can still repay only the interest if you wish, with the loan settlement initiated when you die or move to long-term care.

    Income Equity Release

    An income equity release plan isn’t currently offered by any of the UK’s regulated equity release lenders.

    However, this plan may make a comeback in the future.

    Flexible Equity Release

    Flexible equity release is no longer necessary since all plans are now flexible because of the Council’s3 ruling.

    Common Questions

    How Does a Lifetime Mortgage Work?

    What Are the Differences Between Equity Release Plans?

    What’s the Difference Between a Lifetime Mortgage & a Home Reversion Plan?

    Will I Still Be Able to Stay In My Home?

    How Much Will I Get for My Property?

    Which Is the Best Type of Equity Release Plan?

    How Do I Decide Which Type of Equity Release Is Right for Me?

    What’s a Shared Appreciation Mortgage (SAM)?

    Are Retirement-Interest Only Mortgages (RIO) A Type of Equity Release?

    In Conclusion

    With various equity release products available for your needs, you’re bound to find the best option for you.

    Be sure to contact a financial adviser or broker to discuss these types of equity release and discover if you should consider an alternative source of funds instead.

