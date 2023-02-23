Available Types of Equity Release Schemes in 2023
If you weren’t one of the 93,421 older homeowners who unlocked their property value through equity release in 20221, you best read on to discover these types of equity release.
As experts in our field, we discuss the following in this article:
Here’s what you need to know about the types of equity release in 2023.
Is There More Than One Type of Equity Release?
Yes, there is more than one type of equity release, but a lifetime mortgage is the most popular.
Take note
There’s a variety of lifetime mortgage products to consider.
What Are the Types of Equity Release Schemes in the UK?
The types of equity release schemes are a lifetime mortgage and a home reversion plan.
Here’s further information about each:
What’s an Equity Release Lifetime Mortgage?
An equity release lifetime mortgage is the most commonly used type of equity release product in 2023.
A lifetime mortgage scheme helps homeowners aged 55 and above access their property wealth while retaining full ownership.
While you can repay the monthly interest and a portion of the loan each year, you’re under no obligation.
Instead, you can leave the interest to compound, and it’ll be repaid, along with the cash unlocked, when you die or move to long-term care, usually through the sale of your property.
What’s a Home Reversion Plan?
A home reversion plan is the predecessor to the lifetime mortgage and the vastly less popular equity release type.
A home reversion lender will assess your property as collateral and purchase it (or a portion of it) below market value.
You’ll get tax-free cash and life-long tenancy on the property in exchange.
When you pass away or move to long-term care, the lender will sell your property and take its share, including any appreciation.
Drawdown vs Lump Sum Equity Release
A drawdown and lump sum equity release are the 2 options for receiving your equity release income.
While each option has benefits, the best choice depends on why you need the funds.
Here’s more details:
What’s a Drawdown Equity Release?
A drawdown equity release is designed to give you a cash facility you can access whenever you wish.
You can opt for an initial tax-free lump sum, followed by smaller increments whenever needed.
Great news
The money in your drawdown facility will remain interest-free until it’s withdrawn.
What’s a Lump Sum Equity Release?
A lump sum equity release is designed for homeowners who require a large sum of cash for a large, once-off purchase.
The tax-free sum can be used for any legal purpose and can be spent at any rate.
However
The sum will accumulate compound interest and may impact your means-tested benefit eligibility.
What’s an Enhanced Equity Release?
An enhanced equity release plan is especially for homeowners who suffer from a medical or lifestyle condition that could shorten their lifespan.
After completing a medical questionnaire, homeowners who qualify will have the option of releasing more equity at a lower interest rate, compared to traditional plans.
What’s an Equity Release Buy-to-Let?
A buy-to-let equity release lets you unlock funds from your buy-to-let property to invest in others, opt for a lump sum or a drawdown facility.
Your adviser will place a charge on your investment property so that you can use the capital built into it.
Past Plans: Releasing Equity From Home
Since equity release is an ever-evolving industry, some past plans are no longer relevant in 2023.
Here’s why
Interest-Only Equity Release Mortgage
An interest-only equity release mortgage is no longer relevant because the Equity Release Council announced in 20222 that all equity release loans must come with the option of voluntary repayments.
Therefore, you can still repay only the interest if you wish, with the loan settlement initiated when you die or move to long-term care.
Income Equity Release
An income equity release plan isn’t currently offered by any of the UK’s regulated equity release lenders.
However, this plan may make a comeback in the future.
Flexible Equity Release
Flexible equity release is no longer necessary since all plans are now flexible because of the Council’s3 ruling.
Common Questions
How Does a Lifetime Mortgage Work?
A lifetime mortgage works by your property serving as collateral against the loan provided.
Your lender must ensure that offering your property equity is a risk-free investment.
You’ll need professional advice from an equity release broker or advisor. A lifetime mortgage must be approved as your best financial option before you can continue with the process.
What Are the Differences Between Equity Release Plans?
The main difference between equity release plans is that you can either opt for the money as a lump sum or place it in a drawdown facility.
What’s the Difference Between a Lifetime Mortgage & a Home Reversion Plan?
The difference between a lifetime mortgage and a home reversion plan is that you’ll still own your property with the former but sell your property to the lender with the latter
Will I Still Be Able to Stay In My Home?
You will still be able to stay in your home with equity release products as long as you stick to the terms and conditions of your plan.
How Much Will I Get for My Property?
The amount you will get for your property with equity release will depend on your age, property value, and health condition.
Try our free equity release calculator to get an accurate estimate of how much cash there could be in your estate.
Which Is the Best Type of Equity Release Plan?
The best type of equity release plan is usually considered to be a lifetime mortgage. Still, your financial advisor or equity release broker will determine the specific one that’s right for you.
How Do I Decide Which Type of Equity Release Is Right for Me?
You’ll decide which type of equity release is right for you by getting equity release advice and considering the following:
- How much money do you need?
- The reason you need or want the cash.
- How equity release could affect your benefits.
What’s a Shared Appreciation Mortgage (SAM)?
A shared appreciation mortgage (SAM) lets a property borrower or purchaser share a percentage of the home’s appreciation in its value with the lender.
Because of the additional compensation, the lender will agree on an interest rate below the prevailing market interest rates.
Are Retirement-Interest Only Mortgages (RIO) A Type of Equity Release?
A retirement interest-only mortgage isn’t a type of equity release product, and the Equity Release Council doesn’t regulate it.
However, it is a loan against your property value and an equity release alternative for older homeowners.
In Conclusion
With various equity release products available for your needs, you’re bound to find the best option for you.
Be sure to contact a financial adviser or broker to discuss these types of equity release and discover if you should consider an alternative source of funds instead.
