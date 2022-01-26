Equity Release to Pay for Home Care

Discover if You Can Use Equity Release to Pay for Care in Jan 2022
Mark Patterson
Written by Mark Patterson
Last Updated 26 Jan 2022
(Rated from 772 reviews)

If You Dream Of In-Home Care, You Might Want to Use Equity Release to Fund These Opportunities. Discover How Right Here.

Equity Release to Pay for Care

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Are you nearing that stage of requiring some additional care, but dreading a government institution with a small room?

Are you used to large spaces and want to live at home or potentially send your partner to a luxury facility? With an average weekly cost of £704 for a care facility, and a private carer setting you back £650 weekly, you’ll need more than a penny to maintain your lifestyle into retirement.

Luckily, if you’re a homeowner, you might be in luck. We’ll tell you:

  • How you can use equity release to pay for care.
  • What’s equity release & how it works.
  • Whether you can borrow enough money to cover your care costs with equity release.

Our EveryInvestor team aims to know best. We spend hours daily updating our knowledge on the latest retirement finance information in the UK. We’re passionate about helping retirees live comfortably in a challenging economic climate.

Here’s what we discovered about UK residential care and equity release.

self employed and need a mortgage e1366630812447

What Is Equity Release?

Equity release is a UK-based retirement mortgage that has been safe for use since its regulation in 1991. With most of the UK’s citizens over 55 being homeowners, equity release provides a fantastic opportunity to use the cash in their home while still living there.

Comprehensive explanation: What is Equity Release?

What Happens to Your Pension When You Die

How Do Equity Release Schemes Work?

An equity release scheme works by your property serving as collateral against the cash you released. With lifetime mortgages and home reversion schemes, the lender will receive their return on investment when the last homeowner dies or enters a residential care unit. You can opt for a joint or individual plan.

What's a Widow's Pension?

What Are Lifetime Mortgages?

A lifetime mortgage is the most widely used form of equity release in Jan 2022. It allows you to release up to 65% of your property value with compound interest charged. When opting for a lifetime mortgage, you’ll retain 100% ownership of your property.

Discover: The Types of Lifetime Mortgages Available in Jan 2022

What's the Fscs, and How Does It Work

What Are Home Reversion Plans?

A home reversion scheme differs from a lifetime mortgage in that you sell a percentage of your home, below property value, to a lender. The lender will benefit from increased property prices when the home is finally sold. The lender will do a detailed evaluation to analyse their investment risk.

Interesting information: How Home Reversion Schemes Work in Jan 2022

What's Pension Credit

Using Equity Release to Fund Your Care

If you’re one of 97% of UK retirees opting for in-house residential care, you’ll need to fork out a pretty penny to fund these costs, particularly if you are fortunate to live out a long retirement.

Luckily, with most UK-based homeowners being 55 and above, you might have enough cash tied into your property to opt for equity release. Equity release will allow you to unlock the money in your property if you have a small or no mortgage left.

What’s great about equity release is that you can live in your home, rent-free, without making any monthly payments. Instead, you can live out your retirement in the comfort of your home and garden without having to step into unfamiliar territory.

Alternatively, if your partner needs a care home, you can allow them to get top-notch treatment in a gorgeous world-class facility if you opt for equity release. However, sometimes it could be difficult to separate from your loved one.

What Happens to Your Pension When You're in Hospital

Who Might Benefit from Hiring an At-Home Caregiver?

You might benefit from an in-home caregiver if you want help with domestic chores, want company in retirement, need help with medication and wound care, or need physical support. You can also choose the level of care you want and how often you need it. Lastly, you can have daycare, around-the-clock care, or a carer who pops in a few times per week.

SERPS (State Earnings Related Pension Scheme)

How Do I Release Equity from My Primary Residence?

If you are interested in possibly releasing equity from your home, search for a whole market financial adviser who can give you top equity release advice by looking at the entire industry and determining if equity release is the best choice for you and your family.

Further details: Getting the Best Equity Release Advice in Jan 2022

How Much Tax Do You Pay Inside IR35 on Pension Contributions

What Are the Benefits of My Using Equity Release to Pay for Care?

The main benefit of releasing equity to pay for care is that you open yourself up to the option of finding the best carer to suit your needs.

More benefits include:

  • The money you unlock is tax-free.
  • You can stay in your home for the rest of your life, without paying rent.
  • No monthly repayments are required.
  • You can choose to pay back the interest and up to 10% of the loan annually without incurring early repayment charges.
  • The ‘no negative equity guarantee’ ensures you will never pay back more than the sale price of your home. Any additional debt will be written off.
What's the Best Pension for the Self-Employed

What Are the Risks Involved When Releasing the Equity in My Property to Pay for Care?

The biggest risk of equity release in Jan 2022 is that you’ll drastically reduce the equity in your estate.

  • Equity release comes with compound interest or selling your home below market value.
  • You’ll leave a reduced inheritance.
  • You won’t benefit from rising property prices.
  • There are costs involved with equity release.
  • Your means-tested1 and state benefits could be impacted.

Must know: Is Equity Release a Good Idea?

How Long After Divorce Can You Claim a Pension

How Does a Decision to Release the Equity in My Main Residence Affect My Financial Situation & Care Funding?

When you release equity, it may impact the benefits you receive. Any means-tested subsidies might be reduced or removed. However, you’ll still receive your private pension pot.

The same would happen if you sold your home as means-tested benefits are based on the amount of cash you have for living expenses.

Consider whether the equity release will be able to cover the cost of your care entirely or if it will only partially subsidise the amount you need. If an equity release only partially covers your care for a limited time, you’ll have to think about how you’ll pay for the additional expenses.

Furthermore, there may be care expenses that you fail to anticipate. When a person’s illness deteriorates rapidly without notice, this is frequently the case.

When looking for care and making a financial decision, you should anticipate the entire expense of your care, taking into account the prospect of a more intensive care need in years to come.

Pension Management Charges

What Is the Equity Release Council?

Leading equity release companies are members of the Equity Release Council2 (formerly known as the Safe Home Income Plans or SHIP) and provide a no-negative-equity guarantee alongside various other requirements.

This implies that, under a lifetime mortgage, you will never have more debt than the value of your property, and your family will not inherit additional debt to settle.

An Equity Release Council provider is bound by a strict code of conduct designed to protect the homeowner.

Further details: Who Are the Equity Release Council?

How to Choose A Pension

Important Safeguards

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA),3 which serves as a financial services regulator in the United Kingdom, oversees equity release plans. This implies that businesses offering these products must adhere to certain requirements and offer clear complaints and compensation processes.

It is critical to consult with an independent adviser before entering into an equity release plan. Your particular circumstances must be evaluated, which is why financial counselling is required throughout the process. An advisor will describe what you need to know in detail, including the specific responsibilities and obligations involved.

What's the Best Private Pension

Could an Equity Release Scheme Be the Right Choice for Me?

When it comes to long-term care planning, equity release strategies may be useful, but they become more appealing if you want to pay for care in your own home and do not qualify for local authority assistance.

On the other hand, an equity release may not be suitable if you believe you will require residential care soon. This is because equity release arrangements require you to repay the loan in full from the sale of your house if you permanently enter a care home.

What's A SSAS Pension Scheme

See How Much You Could Borrow Tax-Free

The amount of tax-free cash that you can unlock with equity release will depend on:

  • Your age
  • The property value (based on a detailed valuation)
  • The condition of your health (for an enhanced equity release plan)

Try our FREE equity release calculator here to see the value tied into your estate!

What's A Public Sector Pension Scheme

How Much Does It Cost?

Equity release will cost you between £1,500 and £3,000, depending on the vendors you choose. The costs you might incur include:

  • Advice fees
  • Completion fees
  • Application or arrangement fees
  • Legal costs
  • Building insurance
  • Early repayment charges if you end your plan early.

*Note that some lenders may wave certain fees or offer free services, like a valuation.

Learn more: Equity Release Costs

Equity Release Pitfalls

Your Questions, Answered

What Is an Equity Release Calculator?

What Are the Interest Rates Are Applied to Equity Release Mortgages?

Is the Money from Equity Release Tax-Free?

What Can I Use the Money from Equity Release For?

What's A Pension Drawdown

In Conclusion

Finding the money to fund retirement can be challenging. But luckily, you do have options. If you’re not cash-rich, we suggest you get in touch with a financial adviser who can talk you through the various ways you could fund your retirement.

In addition, take a look at the equity release alternatives to consider.

Editorial Note: This content has been independently collected by the EveryInvestor advisor team and is offered on a non-advised basis. EveryInvestor may earn a commission on sales made from partner links on this page, but that doesn't affect our editors' opinions or evaluations.
While we do our best to ensure everything that we publish here is accurate, we are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make your own enquiries based on your personal circumstances.

