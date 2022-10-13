Steps to Knowing If Equity Release Is Right for You?

Take These Steps to Find Out If Equity Release Is Right For You.
Have you considered releasing tax-free money tied up in the equity of your home but wonder what the steps are to knowing if equity release is right for you?
If you are over 55, equity release plans may be a logical and useful way to release money from your house.
However, it’s a significant step, so you’ll want all the facts.
For many people, one of the major advantages of equity release is that it gives you a tax-free lump sum of money and doesn’t force you to make any repayments if you don’t want to.
Although equity release isn’t the best solution for all homeowners, knowing all the details helps you decide.
Equity release might provide a significant cash boost, so it’s crucial to weigh all of your possibilities.
As experts in our field, we discuss the following in this article:
We researched the equity release sector to bring you all the information in one place so you can make the right choice for yourself and your family.
Here’s what we found out about equity release:
Before You Start Reading….
Let’s See How Much You Can Release 👇
Is Equity Release a Safe Way of Releasing Cash From My House?
The equity release sector is regulated by the Equity Release Council (ERC)1, making it a safe way to release equity from your property.
Products that adhere to ERC requirements include no negative equity guarantees, meaning neither you nor your estate will be obligated to make any more payments when your property’s sold, even if the proceeds fall short of paying off the remaining interest and capital.
In addition.
The most common form of equity release is a lifetime mortgage, which gives you the right to live on your property until you or the last person on a joint plan dies or enters long-term care.
However, there are some rules and conditions.
To ensure your safety, it’s crucial to work with a credible advisor who is a part of the Equity Release Council (ERC) when releasing funds from your property.
How Do I Know if I’m Eligible for Equity Release?
To be eligible for equity release, you must own a home that is worth at least £70,000 and be at least 55 years old.
If you have a mortgage or other loan on your property, you could still be eligible for equity release.
Whatever your situation, it’ll be worthwhile considering all your alternatives with a skilled equity release expert.
They’ll consider all options, including regular mortgages, retirement interest-only mortgages, and pension drawdowns, to name a few.
What Happens if I Need the Money to Fund Care Fees?
Equity release is one method of financing in-home care.
You may also be eligible for grants and funds.
You’ll need to consider the type of care needed.
Equity release may be appropriate for home care or for a married couple where one partner needs to enter long-term care.
However, there are many occasions in which equity release might not be the best course of action.
Since equity release plans end and need to be reimbursed when the last person dies or needs to enter long-term care, these circumstances need to be considered when deciding.
What Are Typical Interest Rates on the Loan?
The average rate for the equity release sector, according to the financial comparison website Moneyfacts, is 4.21 percent2.
A lifetime mortgage is the most common type of equity release, and interest rates on these plans have decreased significantly over the past 5 years3.
How Much Can I Access?
If you are 55 years or older and you own a home worth £70,000 or more, you can access a minimum of £10,000 up to 58% of the value of your property.4
The youngest homeowner’s age and the total worth of your property determine how much money you have access to.
How Do I Know I’m Getting a Good Deal?
We recommend you speak to a licenced financial advisor or broker before deciding on equity release.
The advisor or broker will assess your existing situation, your goals, and what matters to you.
Once they have all the relevant information, they’ll recommend the best solution for your particular needs.
With interest rates between 4.2% and 7%*, the possibility of flexible repayments, and the continual improvements in the equity release sector, now is an excellent time to compare equity release plans.
View the equity release interest rates here.
Talk to your family and involve them in the process so that everyone knows what your options are and how they’ll be affected.
*While we regularly review our rates, these may have shifted since our last update.
Before You Continue Reading….
Let’s See How Much You Can Release 👇
Is Equity Release Safe?
For your peace of mind, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)5 in the UK regulates equity release besides the Equity Release Council (ERC).
The ERC has a code of conduct that governs the equity release sector to safeguard you, the consumer.
The ERC ensures their members have a “no negative equity guarantee”,6 which ensures that you’ll never owe more on your mortgage than the house is worth.
What Are the Risks?
There are a few risks to equity release that you should consider:
- The equity release scheme provider will sell all or part of your home and keep the proceeds when you die or enter long-term care to repay the loan and interest.
- This’ll affect the inheritance your family receives after your death.
- The money might be gone by the time you need to pay for care facilities and other forms of support if you’re in your 60s and considering using equity release to finance a luxury lifestyle.
How Can I Make Sure I Choose the Right Option?
Equity release is a long-term commitment, so whilst it may seem to be the best choice for you, make sure that it is.
Your age, income, future ambitions, and the amount you want to release are just a few variables that’ll need to be considered.
However, there are advantages to equity release:
- You can spend the money, which is tax-free, in various ways.
- You won’t need to leave your home.
- Later in life, it might provide you with financial security.
Equity Facts to Consider
You’ll need to go over all potential equity release plans with an experienced equity consultant to determine which plan is ideal for you.
Some important facts to consider are:
- Equity release will lower your estate’s worth and may affect your eligibility for benefits.
- Releasing equity gives you access to a tax-free cash lump sum.
- Lifetime mortgages and house reversions are the 2 categories of equity release plans.
- The most popular equity release plan is a lifetime mortgage, as it allows you to continue to own your property.
- Lifetime mortgages rarely require monthly payments, enabling the interest to accumulate.
- You only need to pay back the interest when your plan expires at death or when you enter long-term care.
Your home is security in an equity release plan, much like a mortgage, so you should consider whether it’s the right choice for you.
What Are The Alternatives to Equity Release
The alternatives to equity release are as follows.
Unsecured Loans
It might be less expensive to get an unsecured loan if the amount you wish to borrow is low, and you can pay back the loan with your retirement income.
Mortgage Extensions
It may be possible for your present lender to extend the term for an additional 5 or 10 years if you haven’t paid off an existing mortgage by the time you retire.
However, not all lenders will work with borrowers over 65.
Retirement Mortgages
Retirement interest-only mortgages, where you pay the interest but not the capital each month, are becoming more widely available from lenders.
Some lenders don’t have an upper age limit for applications, which makes them an interesting alternative to equity release.
When you die or sell your property, you’ll pay back the capital.
Benefits & Grants
For house renovations or disability-related adaptations, low-income borrowers may be eligible for local government incentives.
These are state subsidies available to assist homeowners with making upgrades and repairs to their homes.
How Do I Find a Reputable Broker?
A reputable broker will register with the Equity Release Council, representing the equity release market.
You can search on the Council’s website to confirm the registration of your broker.
What Should You Consider Before Going Ahead?
Equity release is a long-term commitment. Consider the following before you decide to go ahead:
- A lifetime mortgage is a loan that is secured on your property.
- When your plan expires, you’ll need to pay the loan and roll-up interest. This happens when either you or the last applicant die or enter long-term care.
- A lifetime mortgage, the most common equity release, usually involves no monthly payments and lets you keep full ownership of your house.
- Equity release will lower the value of your estate and could affect your eligibility for means-tested benefits.
Tips for Choosing the Right Equity Release Scheme
Choosing the right equity release scheme is vital. These tips can help you:
- Before deciding whether to take out an equity release plan, consult an independent financial advisor or broker.
- Get independent legal advice.
- Investigate other possibilities and learn how equity release might influence your eligibility for state benefits.
- Choose a drawdown plan to allow you the flexibility to borrow money as and when you need it or only borrow the minimal amount necessary.
- If you can afford it, think about obtaining a plan that allows you to pay interest every month.
- Choose a plan with no early repayment penalties or one that only applies penalties temporarily.
Steps to Know If Equity Release Is Right for You
We recommend, besides the information in this article, that you follow these steps to decide if an equity release is right for you.
- Speak to an advisor or broker.
- Review all your alternatives.
- Think about your future financial situation and requirements.
- Confirm your retirement funding and if it’ll meet your needs.
- Speak to your family and get their input.
Common Questions
Can You Sell Your House if You Have an Equity Release Plan?
Yes, you may sell your house under the ERC statement of rights, which enables you to transfer your lifetime mortgage to a new home as long as it satisfies the lender’s requirements.
Can You Pay off Equity Release Early?
You can pay off equity release early, but lenders don’t expect you to pay back early, and doing so could mean you have to pay penalty fees.
If you decide to end your Home Reversion Plan, you would have to pay more money to get back the section of the house you sold as providers buy below market value but sell at market value.
How Do I Know if Equity Release Is Right for Me?
To find out if equity release is right for you, consult a professional for advice that is tailored to your specific needs.
An adviser or broker should also discuss alternatives to equity release, such as downsizing, grants, perks, taking in a lodger, using assets or pensions, and unsecured loans with you.
They ‘ll explain how it’ll affect the amount of inheritance you can leave and whether it would impact your eligibility for means-tested benefits now or in the future.
It’s also a good idea for you to talk to your family about your equity release plans to get their opinions and involve them in the decision-making process since it’s likely to affect them in the future.
Is Equity Release a Safe Thing to Do?
Equity release is safe; the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regulates equity release lenders.
They must also follow the FCA’s strict code of conduct.
All plans that adhere to the product requirements set by the Equity Release Council (ERC) include a no-negative equity guarantee.
So, even if the proceeds from the sale of your property don’t pay off the loan balance, neither you nor your estate will make any more payments.
Is It a Good Idea to Take Money Out of Your House?
If you are over 55, taking money out of your house may be a logical and useful way for you to access the equity in your property.
The most common kind of equity release that still lets you own your house is a lifetime mortgage.
This is a loan against your property, just like any mortgage, so it’s vital to consider whether it’s the right choice for you.
Lifetime mortgages rarely require monthly payments, allowing the interest to accumulate. Repayment is only required upon death or admission to long-term care.
In Conclusion
Equity release is a safe option to access tax-free income for homeowners over the age of 55 years.
When looking at equity release, confirm that your advisor is a member of the Equity Release Council (ERC), the industry body for the equity release sector.
Alternatives to equity release that you could consider include unsecured loans, mortgage extensions, interest-only mortgages, or benefits and grants.
There are some risks to equity release, and we recommend you consider all the options with the help of a financial advisor or broker before deciding if equity release is right for you.
How Much Can You Release?
Use the FREE Calculator Below 👇
Editorial Note: This content has been independently collected by the EveryInvestor team and is offered on a non-advised basis. While we try & keep the information up to date & correct, we make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the website or the information, products, services mentioned in the website. Learn more about our editorial guidelines.
Found an Error? Please report it here.