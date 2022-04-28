Written by Rated from 725 reviews

Pros and Cons of Equity Release

As you get older, you may discover that you need to supplement your income. One option is to withdraw some money from the value of your property while continuing to live there. This is referred to as equity release.

Sounds too good to be true?

Without this crucial knowledge on equity release firms to avoid in 2022, you may find yourself tied into an equity release plan that you regret!

Fortunately, we’re here to assist you in taking the first step toward equity release.

In this article, we’ll walk you through:

An in-depth look at the pros and cons of equity release.

How you can spend funds received from equity release.

Is equity release a good idea?

EveryInvestor’s staff is dedicated to assisting retirees in pursuing financial independence. As a result, our research team has spent countless hours outlining the pros and cons of equity release.

Let’s get started!

What Are the Pros of Equity Release?

The apparent pro of equity release is that it provides you with money to spend immediately rather than locking it away in your house.

Here are a few other pros for you to consider:

You’ll Have Tax-Free Cash to Spend However You Like

The advantage of equity release is that when you release equity from your property is that there is no restrictions on how to spend your tax-free equity.

You Get To Stay In Your Own Home

You have the benefit of obtaining a portion of your property’s worth without having to sell it or relocate to a smaller home.

Which means,

Your home is yours till the day you pass away, and you can continue living there until you decide otherwise.

You Won’t Have to Make Any Monthly Repayments Unless You Want To

Equity release allows you to choose whether you want to repay the loan or the interest or wait until your house is sold or you move permanently into residential care before settling your debts.

You’ll Never Owe More Than the Value of Your Home

When releasing equity from your property, you have the assurance of knowing that the Members of the Equity Release Council provide lifetime mortgages with a no negative equity guarantee.

What does this mean for you?

This assures that you’ll never owe more than the value of your home.

You’ll Have Access to Low-Interest Rates

Homeowners can enjoy the advantage of knowing equity release interest rates are at the lowest they have been in 5 years, but have been climbing since March 2021, making this the perfect opportunity to unlock equity from your home.

You Can Access the Money When You Need It

With equity release, You can take out a lump sum or a drawdown lifetime mortgage, which allows you to access smaller sums of money when required.

You Could Avoid Paying Inheritance Tax

Equity release might allow you to give a financial gift to your family while avoiding paying inheritance tax.

However

Inheritance tax requirements can be complicated, so get expert guidance before giving any money.

You’ll Be Covered by the Equity Release Council (ERC)

Another advantage when releasing equity from your home is that the Equity Release Council ensures a safe environment for consumers considering and using equity release.

The ERC sets high standards for the advice given and the products used.

What Are the Cons of Equity Release?

The cons of equity release include that you’ll reduce your inheritance and you won’t benefit from the full value of your estate.

Here’s more:

Your Debt Is Increased by Interest

Because equity release debt compounds, interest is added to both the loan amount and the claim already accrued, which means your debt increases rapidly with interest.

Keeping in mind

Because a lifetime mortgage doesn’t have to be repaid until you die or enter long-term care, the amount due can quickly balloon over time.

Your Benefits Might Be Affected

Equity release reduces the value of your estate, and keeping any unspent funds may influence your present and future eligibility for means-tested state benefits such as pension credit, savings credit, or even council tax benefit.

You Might Be Subjected to Early Exit Fees

With equity release, it’s wise to remember a lifetime mortgage is a long-term commitment. If you desire to pay it off early, you might be subjected to early exit fees.

This is why

It’s always a wise decision to consult with an equity release advisor before making any decisions.

You Can’t Leave Your Home as an Inheritance.

When you die, your property may need to be sold to repay the scheme provider first. Only any extra money left afterward will go to your estate to leave as an inheritance.

However, your family will often have the option of using alternative means to pay off the debt.

You Have to Pay Set up Fees

You must pay for arranging costs and expert guidance, as well as solicitor and valuation charges.

You Won’t Be Able to Take Out Another Loan Against Your House.

Once you’ve taken out equity release, you won’t be able to take out any further loans with your house as collateral.

On the other hand

If there is still equity in the property, specific lenders may enable you to take more equity later.

Our Final Thoughts

If you’re genuinely considering using equity release to unlock funds from your home, you should make sure you’re well-versed in the pros and cons.

This way, you can make an informed decision to ensure you have the retirement of your dreams and avoid future regrets.

It’s also advisable to consult with an equity release consultant before choosing.

