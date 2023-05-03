How Equity Release Inheritance Protection Works in the UK
Equity release inheritance protection takes the worry out of whether there’ll be anything left for your heirs when your equity release is paid off.
There are several routes you can take if you have an equity release plan and want to preserve your legacy.
As experts in our field, we discuss the following in this article:
The EveryInvestor team’s here to help put your mind at ease with this comprehensive guide.
We aim to provide a guide on equity release inheritance protection in the UK, in order to help you make informed decisions while considering various financial scenarios and potential risks to your family’s financial future.
Our researchers have spent hundreds of hours poring over the latest equity release news and developments to put together this handy guide, and all our content undergoes extensive quality checks and financial compliance moderation before it’s released.
This article was researched and written by our team of financial experts, without the use of AI assistance, and was thoroughly reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and comprehensiveness.
The following sections will provide further information about equity release inheritance protection.
Ready to Start?
Let’s See How Much You Can Release in Seconds
How Can Equity Release Impact Inheritance?
Equity release can impact inheritance by reducing the value of your estate and, consequently, leaving your heirs with a diminished inheritance.
Can I Protect an Inheritance With Equity Release?
Yes, you can protect an inheritance with equity release in three ways, depending on your needs and circumstances, but it’s essential to weigh the benefits against the potential risks associated with each method.
The ways in which to protect an inheritance are:
- Opting for a plan with an inheritance protection guarantee.1
- Paying off the interest monthly.
- Making partial repayments of the capital to lower the total value of the loan.
What’s Inheritance Protection?
Inheritance protection’s a mechanism that allows you to exclude a portion of the value of your property from your equity release agreement in order to make sure your heirs will be able to inherit it, regardless of how much is owed on your loan.
What does that mean?
Even after your property’s sold and the equity release loan repaid, your heirs are guaranteed to receive the portion you excluded from the loan.
However, the actual inheritance amount could be influenced by various factors, such as loan terms and market conditions.
Have You Checked How Much You Can Release Yet?
Inheritance Protection With Equity Release: How Does It Work?
Inheritance protection with equity release works by guaranteeing an inheritance for your beneficiaries.
Here’s an example for illustration
Lenders normally allow you to access 25 to 60% of the value of your property2, though this percentage may vary based on the lender’s criteria, the borrower’s circumstances, and the specific equity release product.
Let’s say your house is worth £200,000, and you’re able to secure a 50% equity release plan (for £100,000).
You could choose to ringfence 20% of that £100,000 as an inheritance protection guarantee for your heirs.
That means you’d only be able to access 30% of your equity through your equity release loan.
3 Things to Consider With Inheritance Protection on a Lifetime Mortgage
The 3 things to consider with inheritance protection on a lifetime mortgage are the bale of the equity you’ll have access to, the percentage of your home’s value you’re protecting, and the costs (if any) of having the guarantee as part of your equity release plan.
Here are the details:
- By allocating some of your home’s value to inheritance protection (e.g. 20%), you may lower the accessible equity by that percentage; however, this could be influenced by the specific terms of your equity release plan and other financial factors.
- The percentage you’ve allocated is static, but if house prices increase, your heirs will get more money for the percentage you’ve allocated.
- Check whether your lender charges for including an inheritance protection guarantee on your equity release plan and what the implications would be.
What’s the Upside of Receiving a Smaller Inheritance With Equity Release?
The upside of receiving a smaller inheritance with equity release is that the amount of inheritance tax your heirs may have to pay will most likely be lower, but it’s important to consider other potential risks or drawbacks associated with reducing the inheritance amount.
In terms of the UK’s inheritance tax regulations, there’s a tax-free threshold of £325,000 per person.3
What does that mean?
If you leave your house and other assets to your children and your estate’s value exceeds the threshold and other allowances, they’ll end up paying a hefty 40% inheritance tax.
Here, equity release works to your heirs’ benefit, because you’re essentially taking money out of your estate, which could lower its value so it doesn’t meet the threshold for inheritance tax.
If you’d like you could use the money you’ve released from your home to provide your loved ones with a living inheritance.
How Can Equity Release Help UK Homeowners Give a Living Inheritance?
Equity release can help UK homeowners give a living inheritance to their loved ones by unlocking a portion of the value tied up in their property.
A living inheritance allows homeowners to provide financial support to family members while they’re still alive, rather than waiting for the inheritance to be passed down after their death.
By gifting a living inheritance, homeowners can potentially reduce the value of their estate, which may lower the inheritance tax liability when they pass away; however, it’s important to consider the possible implications and risks of this strategy.
However, specific rules and exemptions apply to gifting and inheritance tax, so it’s essential to consult with a tax adviser or financial planner to understand the implications of giving a living inheritance.
Common Questions
Can I Use Equity Release for Inheritance?
Yes, you can use equity release for inheritance through something called a living inheritance.
What’s a Living Inheritance?
A living inheritance is when you gift your beneficiaries some of the money they would’ve got from your estate when you passed away while you’re still alive.
The UK’s inheritance tax regulations allow gifts of £3,000 per year tax free.4
This allowance can be carried over to the next year, but not beyond that.
Gifts made to a spouse or civil partner during one’s lifetime have no tax implications or limits, as long as the recipient resides permanently in the UK.
Property owners aged 55 or older can access funds for gifting to beneficiaries via an equity release plan.
It’s important to note that tax regulations may change and could impact future gift allowances.
Can I Repay My Equity Release Loan Before I Die to Restore My Inheritance?
Yes, you can repay your equity release loan before you die to restore your inheritance, bearing in mind that doing so may trigger an inheritance tax liability for your beneficiaries.
You may also incur Early Repayment Charges (ERCs) depending on your agreement with your lender because of the losses they will face if you decide to repay your loan early.
What Are My Voluntary Repayment Plan Options?
Your voluntary repayment plan options for your equity release agreement can include paying the interest back monthly, making annual lump sum payments of up to 40%, and making ad hoc payments.
According to Equity Release Council5, customers taking out new lifetime mortgages approved by the ERC will have the guaranteed right to make penalty-free partial repayments of their lifetime mortgages.
Here’s what that means:
- By repaying the interest monthly, you’re basically making your equity release plan an interest-only loan.
- Lenders may have an annual maximum repayment allowance of between 10% and 40%, which covers the interest and the capital of your loan.
- You may make irregular payments if and when you’ve got spare cash available.
Will My House Have to Be Sold to Repay My Equity Release Loan?
Yes, your house usually will have to be sold to repay your equity loan when you die, but this will also depend on other factors.
Your heirs may, for instance, be able to repay the equity release loan using savings.
Can Partial Repayments Impact Inheritance?
Yes, partial repayments can impact inheritance because by reducing your loan, you’re increasing the size of your estate, which could then become subject to inheritance tax.
What’s the Impact of Equity Release on Inheritance Tax?
The impact of equity release on inheritance tax is that an equity release loan reduces the value of your estate, which may take you below the threshold for inheritance tax.
The inheritance tax threshold’s £325,000 per person, whereafter a tax rate of 40% applies.
If you’ve released equity from your property and you haven’t used it, that money goes back into your estate upon your death and raises its value.
Gifts
Your family may not be liable for inheritance tax if you die seven years after gifting them funds from your equity release6, but it’s important to consult a tax adviser or financial planner to understand the specific rules and potential exceptions related to gifting and inheritance tax.
Gifts given within the seven years may fall foul of inheritance tax depending on your relationship to the recipient, the value of the gift, and how long before your death the gift was made.
In Conclusion
When planning your estate, it’s crucial to consider various factors, including the potential benefits and risks associated with different financial strategies, such as equity release.
While equity release can provide financial security and provide for your care in your golden years, you also want to secure your family’s future.
An inheritance protection guarantee, paying back some of your loan, or even gifting some of your equity to your beneficiaries while you’re still alive are some of the options you can look at when considering equity release inheritance protection.
Have You Used Our
Free Equity Release Calculator Yet? 👇
Editorial Note: This content has been independently collected by the EveryInvestor team and is offered on a non-advised basis. While we try & keep the information up to date & correct, we make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the website or the information, products, services mentioned in the website. Learn more about our editorial guidelines.
Found an Error? Please report it here.