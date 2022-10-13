What’s New in the Equity Release Industry?
Have you stayed on top of all the big changes in the equity release industry?
Don’t worry, we’re here to help you keep up with all the equity release industry updates you need to know about.
Don’t miss out on enormous interest rate cuts because your equity release lender isn’t considering plan changes anymore.
As experts in our field, we discuss the following in this article:
At EveryInvestor, we’re committed to helping you navigate the ever-changing world of equity release.
Read on to stay informed on all the latest equity release industry updates.
Do Stonehaven & Retirement Advantage Still Exist?
Stonehaven still exists in name as a registered entity under Canada Life Home Finance, but you’re not likely to find Retirement Advantage listed anywhere.
What’s the short version?
Stonehaven merged with annuity provider MGM Advantage in 2014, and was renamed Retirement Advantage in 20151.
Retirement Advantage was acquired by Canada Life in January 20182, and in October of the same year, the Retirement Advantage Equity Release division became Canada Life Home Finance.
Do I need to do anything?
Probably not. Canada Life continues to offer equity release loans, so if you’re an existing Stonehaven or Retirement Advantage client, you should be able to contact Canada Life if you’d like to release more equity or switch to a different plan.
Are Stonehaven & Retirement Advantage FCA-registered?
Stonehaven is FCA-registered under reference number 435892.
How Do I Contact Canada Life?
If you need to contact Canada Life to make an enquiry or a complaint, you can use the following details:
Address:
Canada Life Home Finance, Canada Life Place, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire, EN6 5BAE N 6 5 B A, UNITED KINGDOM
Telephone number:
- +44 3456060708
- +44345-606-0708
Email:
customer.services@canadalife.co.uk
Website:
www.canadalife.co.uk
Does SHIP Still Exist?
SHIP still exists, but it’s called the Equity Release Council (ERC)3 now and it’s expanded its functions extensively.
What’s the short version?
Safe Home Income Plans (SHIP) was set up in 1991 to regulate equity release providers and ensure industry best practices were adhered to when clients were approved for equity release.
In 2012, SHIP relaunched as the Equity Release Council, which immediately had a larger remit, as the rebranded ERC now oversees “financial advisers, surveyors, solicitors, intermediaries and other industry professionals” in addition to equity release providers.
Do I need to do anything?
All you need to do is make sure any equity release products you’re considering are approved by the Equity Release Council (ERC).
The same goes for any equity release advisers and solicitors you may decide to consult. You can check the credentials of registered equity release providers and professionals on the Equity Release Council’s online database4.
How Do I Contact the Equity Release Council?
If you’d like to contact the Equity Release Council in order to lodge a query or make a complaint, you can fill in the contact form on their website, or reach them by using the following details:
Address:
Equity Release Council, The Old Rectory, Church Lane Thornby, NN6 8SN
Telephone number:
0300 012 0239
Website:
https://www.equityreleasecouncil.com/contact/
What’s Happened to Northern Rock & Papilio?
Northern Rock was the first great casualty of the 2008 banking crisis5, and was nationalised after it experienced a run the likes of which hadn’t been seen in a century and a half.
What’s the short version?
Northern Rock’s equity release portfolio was subsequently sold to JP Morgan Chase in 20086. Northern Rock administrated these loans until 2011, at which point the titles were transferred to JP Morgan Chase.
Under JP Morgan Chase, the old Northern Rock equity release loans have been administrated by Papilio UK Equity Release Mortgages.
Do I need to do anything?
If your Northern Rock equity release mortgage is being administrated by Papilio, you should probably switch to a different provider as soon as possible.
As always, we recommend you speak to an independent financial adviser or broker before making any decisions regarding your equity release mortgage.
Why do I need to switch?
Papilio doesn’t allow any further lending on existing equity release loans, which means you won’t be able to access any more equity — even if your original agreement allowed further loans!
You may also be able to access a much lower interest rate, as equity release rates have dropped significantly in recent years.
View the equity release interest rates here.
Anything else?
Your original Northern Rock equity release plan may not have permitted any interest repayments, which means your interest will be rolling up at a significant rate, increasing the total amount you owe.
You could save a lot by switching to a plan with a lower rate, or a plan that allows interest repayments.
Are Northern Rock & Papilio FCA-registered?
No, neither Northern Rock nor Papilio is FCA-registered, but JP Morgan Chase, who owns Northern Rock’s equity release portfolio, is registered.
Their FCA reference number is 124491.
How Do I Contact Papilio?
You can contact Papilio by using the details of their relevant legal entity, Intertrust Corporate Services Ltd.:
Address:
1 Bartholomew Lane , London , United Kingdom , EC2N 2AX
Does Mortgage Express Still Exist?
No, Mortgage Express doesn’t exist anymore, and their equity release loans have been taken over.
What’s the short version?
When Bradford & Bingley were nationalised during the financial crisis of 20087, Mortgage Express went with them. In 2018, £860 million of Bradford & Bingley and Mortgage Express equity release loans were sold to Rothesay Life Plc8.
Some Mortgage Express equity release loans were transferred to Pure Retirement Ltd. in 2020.
Do I need to do anything?
If you took out equity release from Mortgage Express and haven’t moved to another equity release lender yet, you might want to consider switching to a different provider if possible.
As always, we recommend you speak to an independent financial adviser before making any decisions regarding your equity release mortgage.
Why do I need to switch?
You may also be able to access a much lower interest rate, as equity release rates have dropped significantly in recent years.
Is Mortgage Express FCA-registered?
Yes, Mortgage Express is FCA-registered. Their reference number is 305572.
How Do I Contact Mortgage Express?
You can contact Bradford & Bingley by using the following details:
Address:
The Waterfront, Salts Mill Road, Shipley, West Yorkshire, BD17 7EZB D 1 7 7 E Z, UNITED KINGDOM
Does Norwich Union Still Exist?
No, Norwich Union doesn’t exist under that name anymore.
What’s the short version?
In 2000, Norwich Union merged with CGU to form CGNU, which eventually rebranded as Aviva in 20099.
Do I need to do anything?
No, you don’t need to do anything. Aviva continues to offer equity release plans, which means you may be able to release more equity if you’d like.
Is Aviva FCA-registered?
Yes, Aviva is FCA-registered.
Their reference number is 310433.
How Do I Contact Aviva?
You can contact Aviva by using the following details:
Address:
Wellington Row, York, North Yorkshire, YO90 1WRY O 9 0 1 W R, UNITED KINGDOM
Email:
ukifca@aviva.com
Website:
www.aviva.co.uk
Common Questions
Who Took Over Stonehaven Equity Release?
Canada Life took over Stonehaven Equity Release.
Who Took Over Northern Rock Equity Release?
JP Morgan Chase took over Northern Rock Equity Release.
Who Took Over Norwich Union Equity Release?
Aviva Equity Release took over Norwich Union Equity Release.
What Is a SHIP Certificate on Equity Release?
A SHIP certificate is now known as an Equity Release Council Certificate of Compliance, and guarantees the safety of an equity release plan.
Conclusion
If your equity release loan has been transferred or sold to a different company, you may want to find out whether you can switch to a new plan.
Speak to a financial adviser or broker to find out what your options are, and be sure to stay informed on equity release industry updates.
