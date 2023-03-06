Equity Release

Compare Equity Release Interest Rates & Deals in 2023

Why Should You Compare Equity Release Deals Right Now?
Editorial Team
Written by the Editorial Team
Last Updated 17 Mar 2023
Rated
Contributors: Nicola Hetz, Katherine Read. Edited by Rachel Wait & Reviewed by Francis Hui
Are You Wondering Why's It Important to Compare the Best Equity Release Interest Rates & Deals? From Comparing Leading Deals to the Best Interest Rates on the Market. We've Got It Here.
compare equity release deals

Don’t sign up for the first product you find; instead, compare equity release deals!

With the average new lump sum equity release loan at £128,382 in Q4 of 20221, you can’t afford to be careless with your property equity. 

Fortunately, we’ve got tips and tricks on how to compare equity release deals.

As experts in our field, we discuss the following in this article:

    Our dedicated team at EveryInvestor is on the pulse of the industry, helping consumers understand the importance of making sound financial decisions. 

    Here's what we've discovered about comparing equity release deals in 2023.

    Let’s See How Much You Can Release in Seconds

    Ready to Start?

      Equity Release Calculator
      How Old Are You?
      55

      Drag me

      Easy to Use & Very Fast
      • Easy to Use
      • Safe & Secure
      • Very Fast
      • Instant Results
      Equity Release may involve a home reversion plan or a lifetime mortgage, which is a loan secured against your property & requires firstly paying off any existing mortgage.
      By supplying your email address, you’re confirming that you’re happy for Age Partnership & EveryInvestor to contact you via email regarding products & services relevant to your enquiry. Age Partnership & EveryInvestor will contact you on the telephone number you are providing regarding your enquiry. For more info, please visit our privacy policy, or to opt out at any time, email unsub@everyinvestor.co.uk. Initial advice is provided for free & without obligation.
      It’s VERY FAST, takes just 8 seconds

      Why Compare Equity Release Interest Rates & Deals?

      You must compare equity release interest rates and deals to avoid choosing an equity release product you regret. 

      There’s a wide range of regulated equity release providers2 to select from, offering different rates and deals with various products. 

      Since no 2 financial journeys are the same and rates differ depending on your age, property value, the selected product, the amount unlocked, and your health condition, it’s worth comparing various deals to find what works best for you. 

        What Must I Look for When Comparing Equity Release Deals?

        When comparing equity release deals, you must look for the following:

        • Whether you’re interested in a drawdown or lump sum equity release plan.
        • A lender that’s a member of the Equity Release Council3
        • If you qualify for an enhanced lifetime mortgage plan.
        • Low, fixed or capped interest rates
        • Low early repayment charges
        • A no negative equity guarantee 
        • Low product fees or costs
        • The option of inheritance protection if want to leave a portion of your property to your heirs.
        • A transparent lender that’s clear about its product’s features and the long-term implication of equity release deals.

        How Can You Find the Best Equity Release Interest Rate?

        You can find the best equity release interest rates by contacting an equity release mortgage broker or advisor who can help you find the right product.

        Important reminder  

        While low interest rates are important, you must have a holistic approach when comparing equity release deals. 

        Don’t compromise on excellent product features for low interest rates.

        How Can I Get an Equity Release Quote?

        You can get an equity release quote by providing your information here.

        We’ll connect you with a leading equity release advisor who can help set you in the right direction. 

        Common Questions

        What’s a Typical Interest Rate for Equity Release?

        Who Offers the Best Equity Release Rates in the UK?

        How Much Interest Will I Pay on Equity Release?

        Can You Reduce How Much Interest Accumulates on a Lifetime Mortgage?

        Why Are the Equity Release Interest Rates Higher Than a Standard Mortgage Rates?

        In Conclusion

        If you’re considering equity release, contact an equity release mortgage broker or advisor. 

        A friendly professional will help compare equity release deals across regulated lenders to help find what’s best for you.

          Editorial Note: This content has been independently collected by the EveryInvestor team and is offered on a non-advised basis. While we try & keep the information up to date & correct, we make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the website or the information, products, services mentioned in the website.

          Found an Error? Please report it here.


