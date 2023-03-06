Compare Equity Release Interest Rates & Deals in 2023
Don’t sign up for the first product you find; instead, compare equity release deals!
With the average new lump sum equity release loan at £128,382 in Q4 of 20221, you can’t afford to be careless with your property equity.
Fortunately, we’ve got tips and tricks on how to compare equity release deals.
As experts in our field, we discuss the following in this article:
Our dedicated team at EveryInvestor is on the pulse of the industry, helping consumers understand the importance of making sound financial decisions.
Here’s what we’ve discovered about comparing equity release deals in 2023.
Why Compare Equity Release Interest Rates & Deals?
You must compare equity release interest rates and deals to avoid choosing an equity release product you regret.
There’s a wide range of regulated equity release providers2 to select from, offering different rates and deals with various products.
Since no 2 financial journeys are the same and rates differ depending on your age, property value, the selected product, the amount unlocked, and your health condition, it’s worth comparing various deals to find what works best for you.
What Must I Look for When Comparing Equity Release Deals?
When comparing equity release deals, you must look for the following:
- Whether you’re interested in a drawdown or lump sum equity release plan.
- A lender that’s a member of the Equity Release Council3
- If you qualify for an enhanced lifetime mortgage plan.
- Low, fixed or capped interest rates
- Low early repayment charges
- A no negative equity guarantee
- Low product fees or costs
- The option of inheritance protection if want to leave a portion of your property to your heirs.
- A transparent lender that’s clear about its product’s features and the long-term implication of equity release deals.
How Can You Find the Best Equity Release Interest Rate?
You can find the best equity release interest rates by contacting an equity release mortgage broker or advisor who can help you find the right product.
Important reminder
While low interest rates are important, you must have a holistic approach when comparing equity release deals.
Don’t compromise on excellent product features for low interest rates.
How Can I Get an Equity Release Quote?
You can get an equity release quote by providing your information here.
We’ll connect you with a leading equity release advisor who can help set you in the right direction.
Common Questions
What’s a Typical Interest Rate for Equity Release?
Typical interest rates for equity release currently sit between 5.51 (MER) and 7% (MER).
However, these rates will depend on your personal circumstances and the amount of the cash you need to unlock.
*While we regularly review our rates, these may have changed since our previous update.
Who Offers the Best Equity Release Rates in the UK?
The best equity release interest rate in the UK in Mar 2023 is 5.51% (MER)*.
*While we regularly review our rates, these may have changed since our previous update.
How Much Interest Will I Pay on Equity Release?
How much interest you will pay on equity release depends on your age, property value, loan amount, and health condition.
Can You Reduce How Much Interest Accumulates on a Lifetime Mortgage?
You can reduce the amount of interest accumulating on your lifetime mortgage by repaying it monthly.
This will prevent the interest from compounding, and you can stop and start the payments whenever you wish.
Why Are the Equity Release Interest Rates Higher Than a Standard Mortgage Rates?
Equity release interest rates are higher than standard mortgage rates because the risk is higher for the lender.
Unlike traditional mortgages, there’s no compulsory monthly repayments, and your property serves as collateral against the loan.
In Conclusion
If you’re considering equity release, contact an equity release mortgage broker or advisor.
A friendly professional will help compare equity release deals across regulated lenders to help find what’s best for you.
