Can You Pay Back Equity Release?
When the time comes to pay back equity release loans, many homeowners may find themselves feeling uncertain about the best course of action.
A lifetime mortgage is a popular choice for older homeowners who want to access funds to make their retirement more comfortable, but if your circumstances were to change, would you be able to get out of your loan?
The simple answer is yes, but you’ll need to know exactly how you’ll be affected by early repayment charges as they can make paying back your lifetime mortgage early a very expensive exercise.
As experts in our field, we discuss the following in this article:
In this informative article, the EveryInvestor team will explore the various options available to UK homeowners seeking to repay their equity release loans.
Let’s dive in and learn about the factors to consider when deciding whether to pay back equity release loans and regain full ownership of your property.
Ready to Start?
Let’s See How Much You Can Release in Seconds
Can I Repay My Equity Release?
Yes, you can repay your equity release, but you may incur early repayment charges (ERCs) if you decide to pay your loan back before it reaches its natural end.
However, there are exemptions available that can mitigate these costs if you do decide to go the early repayment route.
Before making any decisions about equity release repayment, it’s crucial to consult with a professional equity release advisor or broker who can help you assess your unique situation and the potential risks involved.
Can You Pay Back Equity Release Early & Can You Pay Off a Lifetime Mortgage Early?
Yes, you can pay back equity release early and you can pay off a lifetime mortgage early, because a lifetime mortgage is simply a type of equity release product.
The lifetime mortgage is the most popular equity release product available on the UK market today.1
As every homeowner’s situation is different, it’s essential to get an equity release advisor or broker to evaluate your specific needs and goals when considering equity release repayment options.
How does it work?
There are a few ways in which to repay your lifetime mortgage early, whether you’d like to pay back a portion of your debt or repay the loan in full.
Let’s take a quick look at your options.
Paying Back the Interest
Paying back the interest on your lifetime mortgage is a good way to make sure your total debt doesn’t grow.
It’s increasingly common for lenders to allow monthly interest payments on lifetime mortgages, reducing the long-term impact of compound interest on the loan.
If you choose to make interest repayments, your equity release plan will essentially become an interest-only mortgage.
Your lender will base your monthly interest repayments on affordability.
Making Partial Repayments
Making partial repayments of the capital portion of your lifetime mortgage will allow you to make more substantial inroads in clearing your equity release debt.
The Equity Release Council2 published its 5th product standard in March 2022, which states that borrowers have the right to make voluntary penalty-free payments on the initial amount borrowed on all new lifetime mortgages.3
The percentage you can pay back may vary between lenders, and some may impose limits or additional fees.
The industry standard’s 10% of the value of the loan per year, but some lenders may go as high as 40%.
Paying Your Loan Back in Full
Paying your loan back in full could be an option if you have the financial means to do so.
It’s possible to pay back your equity release in full during your lifetime (as opposed to having your estate repay the debt once you’ve passed away).
Why would you want to do that?
You may want to repay your lifetime mortgage if your personal needs or circumstances change.
If you downsize and can’t port your equity release to your new home, repaying your loan may be necessary, which could incur additional costs or fees.
In this case, selling your home will usually enable you to cover your lifetime mortgage debt.
But be careful
Ensure you can afford your new home after using proceeds from selling your original home to repay your lifetime mortgage, as it could affect your financial stability..
If Not, How Do I Repay an Equity Release Mortgage?
If you don’t repay your equity release loan early, your plan will usually be repaid using the proceeds from the sale of your home when the last homeowner dies or goes into long-term care, provided you signed a joint agreement.
Any residual funds from the sale will go to your estate and eventually be paid to your heirs.
There are differences in the repayment process depending on whether you’ve got a lifetime mortgage or a home reversion plan.
Have You Checked How Much You Can Release Yet?
Repaying a Lifetime Mortgage
When it comes to repaying a lifetime mortgage, your executor or the person looking after your affairs will have to sell your home, usually within six to 12 months of your death or your going into care, in order to repay your lifetime mortgage.
Repaying a Home Reversion Plan
Repaying a home reversion plan works slightly differently, because you’ll have sold a share of your property to a home reversion provider in exchange for a lump sum and the right to keep living in your home rent-free (or at a particular rental) for the rest of your life or until you go into care.
When either of those two things happens, the home reversion provider will sell your house, take its portion of the proceeds, and pay the balance to your estate.
What Happens When You Repay Your Equity Release Plan in Full?
When you repay your equity release plan in full, you may have to pay early repayment charges (ERCs).4
Equity release is inherently a long-term loan, and lenders calculate risks and potential returns accordingly. Therefore, repaying early may entail additional costs or penalties.
What does that mean for me?
If you’re planning to settle your equity release in full, you should discuss the most cost-effective options with your lender before you commit to repaying your loan.
What Are the Early Repayment Charges (ERCs) on an Equity Release Plan?
The early repayment charges (ERCs) on an equity release plan are the penalty fees you may have to pay your lender if you choose to pay back your mortgage early.
These charges can be determined in a few different ways.
Equity Release Plans With Fixed-Rate ERCs
Equity release plans with fixed-rate ERCs provide exactly what they say on the tin, i.e. your ERCs will be fixed at a particular level.
The advantage of having fixed-rate ERCs on your equity release loan is that you’ll know exactly how much your penalties will be if you pay back your equity release early.
You’ll be able to find an explanation of these charges in your Key Facts Illustration5 and your mortgage offer.
Anything else?
Fixed-rate ERCs are usually applicable for a shorter period than their variable counterparts.
For example, they may only be in place for the first eight years of your mortgage.
Variable-Rate ERCs on an Equity Release Plan
When it comes to variable-rate ERCs on an equity release plan, things may seem less clear cut.
If the early repayment charges on your equity release loan are variable, they’re linked to gilt yields.
What does that mean?
Basically, if gilt yields have risen in the period between the date on which you took out your equity release plan and the date you repay your equity release plan, you won’t have to pay ERCs.6
If gilt yields have fallen during that period, however, you’ll have to pay ERCs.
Do Providers Base Their ERCs on Initial Borrowing or on My Balance?
Providers can base their ERCs either on the initial amount you borrowed or on your balance when you want to repay the loan.
How Do I Know if Equity Release Early Repayment Charges Will Apply?
You’ll know if equity release ERCs will apply by talking to your lender or equity release broker or advisor, because there are certain circumstances where exemptions apply.
Overpayments
Borrowers can make voluntary annual repayments on their lifetime mortgage up to a specified percentage—without penalties.
Porting to a New Home
The Equity Release Council allows for your equity release plan to be transferred to a new property at no extra cost, provided your new property meets your provider’s criteria.
Downsizing Protection
If you’re moving and your new property doesn’t meet your lender’s criteria, your lender will only allow you to port your equity release if you pay off a large chunk of your lifetime mortgage.
That would usually mean that you’ll have to pay early repayment charges.
However, if your plan includes a feature known as downsizing protection, your lender will waive the ERCs if you repay your lifetime mortgage early.
Significant Life Event Exemption
It’s often the case that a partner or spouse can’t afford to or won’t want to remain in the family home when the first co-borrower dies or goes into care.
Rather than penalising the remaining partner for wanting to repay the equity release loan early, a significant life event exemption may apply and the borrower won’t be liable for any ERCs.
Common Questions
Do I Need to Make Payments Towards My Equity Release Plan?
No, you don’t need to make payments towards your equity release plan, as these products are designed to run for the lifetime of later-life borrowers.
Interest is calculated on a roll-up basis7 and only becomes payable, along with the capital portion of the loan, when the borrower dies or goes into long-term care.
The property will then usually be sold to pay back the loan.
Equity Release Repayment on Death: How Does It Work?
Equity release repayment on death works by having your home sold and using the proceeds to clear the mortgage and interest.
Once that’s been taken care of, the balance will be paid out to your estate.
What if My Beneficiaries Want to Keep My Property?
If your beneficiaries want to keep your property, they can repay the lifetime mortgage by other means, such as by using other money from the estate or raising the capital themselves.
Can You Get Equity Release With No Early Repayment Charges?
Yes, you can get equity release with no early repayment charges in three scenarios.
These include:
- Paying off a variable-rate lifetime mortgage when the gilt price hasn’t fallen during the term of your loan.8
- Benefitting from a clause in your lifetime mortgage contract that states that ERCs fall away after a specified time period (e.g. after eight years).
- Making use of prescribed exemptions, such as overpayments, porting to a new house, utilising downsizing protection or benefitting from the significant life event exemption.
How Much Interest Do You Pay Back on Equity Release?
How much interest you pay back on equity release depends on your particular interest rate, how long your plan runs for, and whether you have a fixed-rate or variable rate agreement.
Speak to an equity release broker or advisor to receive a reliable illustration of how much interest you could expect to owe at the end of your lifetime mortgage term.
What’s the No Negative Equity Guarantee?
The No Negative Equity Guarantee9 is a commitment that states you’ll never owe more on your mortgage than the value of your property when it’s sold.
Should there be a shortfall, your provider will be obliged to write it off.
In Conclusion
The financial hit of early repayment charges is just one of the factors you’ll need to consider if you’re wondering if you should pay back your equity release early.
There are some worthwhile benefits to repaying your loan, such as keeping a lid on the compound interest so there’ll be more in the pot for your heirs when your equity release comes to its natural end.
If you’re considering your options, speak to a qualified equity release broker or advisor and ask whether you can pay back your equity release loan.
Have You Used Our
Free Equity Release Calculator Yet? 👇
Editorial Note: This content has been independently collected by the EveryInvestor team and is offered on a non-advised basis. While we try & keep the information up to date & correct, we make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the website or the information, products, services mentioned in the website. Learn more about our editorial guidelines.
Found an Error? Please report it here.