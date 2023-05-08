FCA’s Caution to Advisors: Equity Release Advice Under Scrutiny
Amid concerns around potential harm to consumers, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has warned advisors that it will look at equity release.1
As the UK’s equity release industry doesn’t seem to be showing any signs of slowing down, the news that the financial regulator’s concerned about an aspect of the equity release process may have you worried.
As experts in our field, we discuss the following in this article:
In this article, the EveryInvestor team will explore the reasons for the FCA’s warning, its equity release advice strategy, and what financial organisations and advisors can expect going forward.
Our objective is to give you a thorough overview of the FCA’s warning to advisors so you can make informed decisions when it comes to your later-life financial planning.
At EveryInvestor, we’re committed to maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and comprehensiveness.
Our researchers have spent hundreds of hours analysing the latest equity release news, and our editorial team reviews, fact-checks, and updates all our content to ensure it remains current, relevant, and undergoes extensive quality checks.
This article was researched and written by a team of financial experts, without the use of AI assistance.
Continue reading to learn more about the FCA’s warning to equity release advisors.
Ready to Start?
Let’s See How Much You Can Release in Seconds
Why’s the FCA Closely Monitoring the Equity Release & Lifetime Mortgage Advice Market?
The FCA’s closely monitoring the equity release and lifetime mortgage advice market because of concerns regarding the quality of advice being provided to customers.2
This market has grown rapidly in recent years, with more consumers looking to unlock the value in their homes to fund their retirement or other financial needs.
Because of this, there is a higher chance of mis-selling and possible harm to customers.
The FCA aims to ensure consumers receive suitable advice, which includes a clear understanding of both the potential risks, such as long-term costs and impact on inheritance, and the benefits of these products.
What Prompted the FCA’s Decision?
The FCA’s decision to closely monitor the equity release and lifetime mortgage market was prompted by several factors.
These factors include:
- Significant growth in the market, which raises concerns about the quality of advice being offered and the need for proper risk assessment.3
- Instances of mis-selling or unsuitable advice reported by customers and industry stakeholders.4
- Apprehension about a lack of competition, which could lead to consumers being provided with limited product choices.5
- The complexity of equity release products, which may not be fully understood by consumers or advisors.6
- Potential conflicts of interest, as some advisors may be incentivized to recommend certain products.7
In a 2020 review titled ‘The equity release sales and advice process: key findings’, the FCA noted that the advice being offered to equity release customers needed to be improved, because it could lead to financial harm to the customer.8
Examples of poor advice included:
- Not sufficiently accounting for the borrower’s age, stage of life and their related financial needs.
- Only using the Key Facts Illustration (KFI), a mandatory document that outlines the features, costs, and risks of an equity release plan, on a Mortgage Offer to point out the long-term costs and implications of equity release.
- Recommending equity release for debt consolidation when it’s not necessary, such as when the debt has only a short period left to run or the interest rate’s too low to warrant debt consolidation.
- Recommending that one of the joint owners be removed from the title deeds because they aren’t old enough to qualify for equity release, without explaining the long-term implications.
Have You Checked How Much You Can Release Yet?
What Are the Highlights of the Financial Conduct Authority’s Equity Release Advice Strategy?
The highlights of the Financial Conduct Authority’s equity release advice strategy include:
- Ensuring that financial organisations and advisors provide clear and accurate information to clients about equity release and lifetime mortgages, including a fair and prominent indication of relevant risks and benefits.
- Ensuring that advisors are taking into account the individual circumstances and needs of clients before making recommendations.
- Making sure that advisors are recommending products that are right for the client and their situation.
- Ensuring that advisors are adequately disclosing any fees and charges associated with the products being recommended.
It’s crucial for financial organisations and advisors to treat customers fairly and consider their information needs, in compliance with the FCA’s Principles for Business.
What Can Financial Organisations & Advisors Expect?
Financial organisations and advisors can expect the FCA to closely monitor their practices when it comes to equity release and lifetime mortgage advice.
This was reiterated in the FCA’s ‘Business Plan 2022/23’, where the regulator followed up on its earlier findings.9
The FCA may carry out spot checks or full audits as part of its ongoing efforts to ensure that regulatory standards are met and consumers receive accurate, fair advice.
Financial organisations and advisors who fail to meet these standards may face regulatory action.
Advisors should establish robust systems and controls to manage the risks associated with providing equity release advice, ensuring fair outcomes for consumers
Can You Trust Equity Release Advice?
Yes, you can trust equity release advice from qualified advisors who provide suitable recommendations.
The FCA’s warning highlights potential issues in the market, but it doesn’t imply that all advice in this sector is untrustworthy.
How Should I Approach Seeking Advice?
Consumers should still seek advice from qualified and regulated advisors, as this can help them make informed decisions about their financial options.
Nonetheless, conducting thorough research, verifying the advisor’s credentials and regulatory status, and examining independent reviews are necessary steps for ensuring unbiased, high-quality advice.
It’s also recommended to request a clear explanation of fees and charges and to seek a second opinion if uncertain about any suggestions.
What Do I Need to Know About the Risks & Benefits of Equity Release?
While equity release can offer financial freedom, it’s important to consider the associated risks.
For instance, compound interest may accumulate, increasing your debt, and interest rates on lifetime mortgages may be higher than those on conventional mortgages.
On the other hand, benefits include the ability to access a tax-free lump sum without having to move, and no monthly repayments are required on lifetime mortgages.
Common Questions
What’s the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)?
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is a UK government agency that oversees financial markets and companies.
The FCA, which replaced the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in 2013, regulates UK financial services firms and markets to protect consumers and market integrity.10
What’s the Role of the FCA?
The role of the FCA’s to ensure that financial markets and firms operate in a way that protects consumers and the integrity of the financial system.
Its main responsibilities include:
- Supervising financial firms and markets to ensure they meet regulatory standards.
- Protecting consumers by promoting competition and ensuring firms treat customers fairly.
- Authorising and regulating financial firms and individuals that provide financial services.
- Investigating and taking enforcement action against firms or individuals that breach regulatory standards.
What Other Bodies Regulate the Equity Release Industry?
Other bodies that regulate the equity release industry include the Equity Release Council (ERC).11
The ERC’s a trade body that represents companies that provide equity release products and sets out a code of conduct for its members to follow.
The code of conduct includes standards for product design, advice, and customer service.
How Do I Find Out if My Advisor’s FCA Registered?
You can find out if your advisor’s FCA registered by checking the online FCA Register, which is a public record of all firms and individuals regulated by the FCA.
The register enables consumers to search for firms and individuals by name or reference number, providing information on their regulatory status and any disciplinary history, and helping to ensure transparency in the financial advice sector.
Consumers should always ensure that their advisor’s registered with the FCA before seeking financial advice.
In Conclusion
The FCA’s warning to equity release advisors in the UK should serve as a crucial reminder of the importance of providing high-quality, unbiased advice to consumers seeking to access the value in their homes.
As the market continues to grow, it’s paramount that the industry upholds rigorous standards to protect consumers from potential mis-selling and ensure they are fully informed of the risks and benefits associated with equity release products.
It’s essential for consumers to be diligent in their research and engage with qualified, regulated advisors to make the best financial decisions for their circumstances.
The FCA warned equity release advisors that maintaining trust and transparency within the sector is vital for the long-term success and reputation of the equity release market.
Ultimately, the FCA’s warning to advisors is a demonstration of its commitment to maintaining the integrity of the financial system and protecting consumers from potential harm.
Have You Used Our
Free Equity Release Calculator Yet? 👇
Editorial Note: This content has been independently collected by the EveryInvestor team and is offered on a non-advised basis. While we try & keep the information up to date & correct, we make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the website or the information, products, services mentioned in the website. Learn more about our editorial guidelines.
Found an Error? Please report it here.