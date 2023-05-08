5 Steps to Get Ready for Retirement in 2023
Few people like the idea of sitting down and working out whether they’ll be able to afford to retire, but understanding both the benefits and risks associated with a few basic retirement planning steps could help you make the process a breeze.
After all, you don’t want any nasty surprises once you’ve stopped earning an income, especially considering that people in the UK are living longer than ever.
As experts in our field, we discuss the following in this article:
Our team at EveryInvestor has compiled this guide containing the basics of retirement planning, based on common questions we receive.
Keep reading to find out which retirement planning steps you should be following.
Prepare a Retirement Planning Checklist
Creating a retirement planning checklist can help you stay organised and ensure you cover all essential aspects of retirement planning.
There’s no point diving in without a plan and getting stuck before you’ve even started!
Here are some of the items you should include in your checklist:
- Set goals.
- Estimate income needs.
- Review pensions and investments.
- Seek professional advice.
These won’t be the only items on your checklist, but to find out what the others should be, you’ll have to do some homework.
The steps outlined in this article will help you consolidate your retirement planning checklist so you can start organising your later-life finances with confidence.
What Are the 5 Best Planning Tips for Retirement?
The 5 best planning tips for retirement are setting clear goals, determining your financial needs, considering your income options, creating a comprehensive retirement plan, and seeking professional advice to understand potential drawbacks.
These tips can be helpful steps to follow when you start planning for a comfortable and secure retirement.
Let’s dive deeper into what these steps entail.
Step 1: Set Clear Goals
Setting clear goals is the first step in retirement planning and involves defining your objectives and desired lifestyle during retirement.
It’s essential to consider factors such as your target retirement age, the kind of lifestyle you envision, and any potential expenses, such as travel, leisure activities, or supporting family members.
Gaining a clear understanding of your retirement goals enables you to develop a tailored financial plan that meets your needs and aspirations.
Identify a Strategy
Identify a balanced strategy that’ll help you pin-point your retirement goals, plan your finances accordingly, and consider both the potential benefits and risks associated with these goals.
One strategy for doing this involves breaking your planned expenditure into ‘essential’ and ‘non-essential’ categories.1
Essential expenditure includes things like housing, utility bills, and food, while non-essential expenditure includes things like holidays and entertainment.
Use a Budget Planner
A budget planner can assist you in keeping track of your income and expenses, identifying areas where you can make savings, and establishing manageable financial objectives for retirement.
You’ll be able to find this kind of tool online, or you could simply put together a budget by going through your bank statements and setting up an old-fashioned ledger.
Highlight all your essential and non-essential expenditure going back a few months, and use this information as a starting point.
Be SMART
According to advisors and commentators, employing what’s known as the SMART strategy can also be a good place to start.2
Here’s how this approach works:
- Security: Thinking about security in retirement’s all about identifying and managing risk. What would you do, for instance, if you became ill and required ongoing care?
- Management: Speak to a financial advisor when you start planning for retirement. If you’d prefer the DIY approach initially, think about simplifying your finances by consolidating bank and investment accounts so your portfolio’s easier to manage.
- Activity: Something that’s often overlooked is how you’re going to remain active after retirement. Will you be pursuing hobbies? Travelling? Depending on your plans, you may have to budget for the activities you’d like to prioritise.
- Realism: It’s incredibly important to be realistic at this stage of your planning. What kind of retirement lifestyle can you anticipate? Would it make sense to delay retirement by a few years to build up more of a pension, or to keep working part-time?
- Transitioning: Moving from one stage of life to another is, in a sense, the crux of entering retirement. Use this planning step to help you think about your will, your beneficiaries, and whether you should contact an estate-planning expert.
While employing this SMART strategy, it’s crucial to keep educating yourself on the benefits of different retirement approaches and to keep abreast of developments like changes to pension rules and rates adjustments that could affect your planning.
Don’t forget
Whichever strategy you use, it’s very important to factor in inflation and account for any large, one-time expenses, such as paying off a mortgage, starting a business, or funding a child’s education.
In addition, consider any potential risks, such as health issues or economic downturns, and ensure your goals are flexible enough to adapt to changing circumstances.
Regularly reviewing and updating your goals is vital to ensure they remain aligned with your current situation and future expectations, ultimately leading to a comfortable and secure retirement.
Step 2: Determine Your Retirement Income Needs
To determine your retirement income needs, first estimate your life expectancy and the number of years you expect to be in retirement.
Then, multiply your desired annual income by the number of years in retirement, adjusting for inflation.
How Much Income Do You Need in Retirement?
How much income you need in retirement will depend on your desired lifestyle, living expenses, and any unexpected costs that may arise.
A general guideline is to aim for a retirement income of about 70% of your pre-retirement salary3, but individual circumstances may vary.
Take into account factors such as housing costs, healthcare, travel, and leisure activities to estimate your ideal retirement income.
When Will You Retire?
Deciding when to retire is a personal choice that depends on factors such as your financial situation, health, and lifestyle preferences.
Some people might want to retire as soon as possible to start travelling and spend more time with their family, while others may prefer to work for longer because they enjoy their career.
Step 3: Assess Your Financial Situation & Income Options
Assessing your financial situation and income options involves reviewing your current savings, investments, and pension contributions.
Consider all income sources, such as the State Pension, workplace pensions, personal pensions, and investments.
The UK government’s Money Advice Service, MoneyHelper, provides a useful pension calculator that takes into account your current pension contributions, age, and retirement goals to estimate your pension income.
If your savings and pension won’t meet your retirement income needs, explore options such as increasing pension contributions, investing in additional income-generating assets, or working part-time during retirement.
How Much Pension Will You Receive?
To determine how much pension you’ll receive, consider the State Pension, workplace pensions, and any personal pensions.
Check your pension statements and the government’s State Pension forecast tool to estimate your pension income.
Assets
Assets such as property, collectibles, or shares can be sold to generate additional retirement income.
Consider the potential tax implications and any impact on your lifestyle before deciding to sell assets.
Do You Have Other Income?
Other income sources, such as rental income, part-time work, or annuities, can supplement your pension and investment income during retirement.
Identify these sources and estimate their contribution to your overall retirement income.
If you’re considering doing part-time work during retirement, try to find something you enjoy doing that can generate an income.
Do You Have Home Equity?
Home equity could help you boost your retirement income through downsizing or equity release schemes.
You could get an equity release loan against your property and cash out a tax-free lump sum, or take occasional smaller withdrawals.
Review Your Other Income Sources & Assets
Regularly review your other income sources and assets to ensure they align with your retirement goals.
This could entail revising your financial plan, making adjustments to your spending, or looking for additional sources of income.
If you own an investment property that generates an income for you, you could continue to receive the monthly rental, or decide to sell the property instead and invest the proceeds.
If you own another property, such as a holiday home, you could consider leasing it out.
Consider Your Investment Options
Investment options such as stocks, bonds, and property can provide additional income and capital growth during retirement.
Consider diversifying your portfolio across various asset classes and sectors to spread risk and work towards long-term financial objectives.
Don’t forget
It’s important to understand associated risks and potential downsides of investing during retirement: Investing always carries risks, and the value of your investments can go up or down.
Calculate After-Tax Rate of Investment Returns
Calculate your after-tax rate of investment returns in order to estimate your actual retirement income.
Factor in the current rates for capital gains tax, dividend tax, and any applicable allowances when making these calculations, and be aware that tax rates and allowances may change in the future.
Don’t forget
Actual investment results may be affected by things like how the market’s doing and your own personal situation.
Assess Risk Tolerance vs Investment Goals
Balancing risk tolerance and investment goals is crucial to achieving your retirement objectives.
Evaluate your comfort with risk by considering factors such as your investment horizon, financial goals, and personal circumstances, and adjust your investment strategy accordingly to align with your long-term goals.
Stay On Top of Your Financial Projections
Review and update your financial projections on a regular basis to account for changes in your life, the market, and how your investments are doing.
This will help keep you on track with your plans for retirement.
Step 4: Make a Retirement Plan
Make a retirement plan by listing your financial goals and how to achieve them.
Include a timeline for meeting these goals, as well as any adjustments to spending, savings, and investment strategies.
To factor in changes in your financial situation, market conditions, and personal circumstances, regularly review and update your plan.
Answering the following questions may help you when setting up your plan:
When Can You Retire?
Determining when you can retire involves assessing your financial readiness and ensuring you have sufficient income and assets to support your desired lifestyle.
Review your retirement plan on a regular basis and make any necessary changes.
How Will You Retire?
Consider how you will retire, such as gradually reducing your work hours or fully retiring at a specific age.
When making this decision, think about your personal situation, your finances, and how you’d like to live.
Will You Have Any Income Gaps?
Identify any income gaps during retirement, such as unexpected expenses or periods of reduced income, and create a contingency plan to address these situations.
One way to avoid gaps in income is to try and pay off as many debts as you can while you’re still working.
If you’re anticipating gaps in your income at the planning stage, you could consider retiring later to continue increasing your nest egg.
If you think you’ll need a lump sum to cover a large expense, you could potentially withdraw from your pension.
Always speak to a qualified financial or pensions advisor before making a withdrawal from your pension.
How Much Tax Will You Have to Pay in Retirement?
In retirement, you may still be subject to income tax, capital gains tax, and inheritance tax.4
Your tax liabilities will depend on your income sources, such as pensions, investments, and property.
Use HMRC’s tax calculators and seek professional advice to estimate your tax obligations in retirement.
Step 5: Whom to Talk to About Retirement Planning
When discussing retirement planning, it’s important to seek advice from professionals such as financial advisers, pension specialists, or independent financial advisers.
They can help you look at your current finances, figure out what your options are, and make a plan for retirement that fits your needs.
Ensure that any adviser you speak to is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to guarantee the quality of their advice.
Speak to a Retirement Advisor
A retirement advisor can provide expert guidance on your retirement planning, including assessing your financial situation, setting goals, and recommending investment strategies.
Ensure the advisor you choose is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to guarantee the quality of their advice.
Consult an Equity Release Broker or Advisor
If you’re considering using home equity to boost your retirement income, consult an equity release broker or advisor.
They can help you explore your options, understand the risks, and identify the most suitable equity release scheme for your circumstances.
Chat With Your Family
Discussing your retirement plans with your family can provide valuable support and insight.
They may offer suggestions, raise concerns, or help you identify additional resources to achieve your retirement goals.
Finalise Your Choice
After considering all aspects of your retirement planning, finalise your choice by consolidating your financial objectives, adjusting your investment strategy, and regularly reviewing your progress.
This will help keep you on track to a potentially comfortable and secure retirement.
Remember
When planning for retirement, it’s vital to assess and manage the risks associated with your investments and other financial decisions.
Diversify your investment portfolio, maintain an emergency fund, and consider insurance products to protect against unforeseen circumstances.
What Are the Benefits of Retirement Planning?
The benefits of retirement planning include financial security, peace of mind, and the ability to maintain your desired lifestyle during retirement.
By proactively planning for retirement, you can:
- minimise financial stress
- avoid potential pitfalls
- make informed decisions that help you achieve your long-term goals
Understand that your actual results could be different depending on your specific situation and the market environment.
The benefits of retirement planning must be balanced with an understanding of potential risks and challenges during retirement, but don’t delay when it comes to looking at your later-life needs and options.
Common Questions
When Should I Start Planning for Retirement?
You should start planning for retirement as soon as possible.
This allows you more time to build up your pension pot and investments, and to make adjustments to your plans as needed.
Ideally, begin planning in your 20s or 30s, but it’s never too late to start.
How Much Money Will I Need for Retirement?
A common rule of thumb is to aim for a retirement income of about 70% of your pre-retirement salary.
However, individual circumstances vary, so consider factors such as housing costs, healthcare, travel, and leisure activities when estimating your ideal retirement income.
How Can I Estimate My State Pension?
You can estimate your State Pension using the government’s State Pension forecast tool.
Based on your National Insurance record, this will give you a rough idea of how much you can expect to get.
What’s the Difference Between a Defined Benefit & a Defined Contribution Pension?
A defined benefit pension guarantees a specific retirement income based on your salary and years of service, while a defined contribution pension’s income depends on the performance of your investments.
In a defined contribution pension, contributions are made by you and/or your employer, and your retirement income is based on the size of your pension pot at retirement.
Can I Take a Tax-Free Lump Sum From My Pension?
Yes, you can usually take a tax-free lump sum of up to 25% of your pension pot value when you reach the minimum pension age (currently 55, but increasing to 57 in 2028).
How Do I Consolidate My Pension Pots?
To consolidate your pension pots, you’ll need to transfer the funds from your old pensions into a new or existing pension plan.
Before doing so, consult a financial advisor and check for any transfer fees, loss of benefits, or potential penalties associated with the transfer.
What’s the Impact of Inflation on My Retirement Income?
Inflation can reduce the value of your retirement income over time.
To account for inflation, consider increasing your pension contributions, investing in assets that provide a hedge against inflation, or targeting investments with higher potential returns.
How Can I Find a Reliable Retirement Financial Advisor?
To find a reliable retirement financial advisor, use the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) Register to ensure your advisor’s regulated and authorised.
You can also get referrals from friends, family, and colleagues.
Can I Continue to Work After Reaching the State Pension Age?
Yes, you can continue to work after reaching the State Pension age.
You won’t need to contribute to National Insurance anymore, and you can choose to defer your State Pension to receive a higher amount later on.
What’s an Annuity & How Does It Work?
An annuity’s a financial product that provides a guaranteed income for life or a fixed term in exchange for a lump sum payment.
The income you receive from an annuity depends on factors such as the size of your pension pot, annuity rates, and the type of annuity you choose.
What's a SIPP?
A SIPP, or Self-Invested Personal Pension, is a type of personal pension that gives people the freedom to choose their own investments for their retirement savings.
SIPPs provide more control and flexibility in managing your pension investments compared to traditional personal pensions.
You can invest in a wide range of assets, such as stocks, bonds, and commercial property, and benefit from tax relief on your contributions.
How Do I Decide When to Retire?
It’s best to decide when to retire after doing thorough planning and consulting with a retirement or financial advisor.
How Do I Select My Retirement Investments?
You should select your retirement investments under the guidance of a retirement or financial advisor to ensure you’re making the best decisions to benefit your circumstances and goals.
When Should I Start Retirement Planning?
You should start retirement planning as soon as possible, but you can leave it as long as 2 years before you plan to stop working to start considering your retirement options.
Is Planning for Retirement in Your 50s Too Late?
No, planning for retirement in your 50s isn’t too late; in fact, it’s the perfect time to start working on a plan of action.
How Do You Plan for Retirement When You're in Your 60s?
To plan for retirement when you’re in your 60s, pay off as many debts as possible, and top up your pension if you can.
How Can You Increase Your Pension?
There are several ways to increase your pension before retiring:
- Boost your contributions: Increasing your contributions to your workplace or personal pension can help grow your pension pot over time.
- Consolidate your pension pots: Combining multiple pension pots into one plan can potentially reduce fees and make it easier to manage your investments.
- Delay your State Pension: Deferring your State Pension can increase your future payments, as you’ll receive a higher amount for each week you defer after reaching the State Pension age.
- Review your investment strategy: Assess your pension investments and consider adjusting your strategy to balance risk and return, ensuring it aligns with your retirement goals.
- Make additional voluntary contributions (AVCs): If you have a workplace pension, you can make AVCs to increase your pension savings and benefit from tax relief.
Should I Use Equity Release to Boost My Pension?
You should use equity release to boost your pension particularly if you aren’t worried about leaving the proceeds of the sale of your home to your beneficiaries.
What Financial Support Can UK Retirees Receive?
UK retirees can receive financial support from various sources, including the State Pension, workplace pensions, personal pensions, and other government benefits.
The State Pension’s a government payment made on a regular basis based on your National Insurance record.
Workplace pensions are arranged by employers, while personal pensions are set up by individuals.
Additionally, retirees may be eligible for Pension Credit, which supplements low-income pensioners, as well as benefits such as housing benefit, council tax reduction, and Winter Fuel Payment.
In Conclusion
Planning for retirement involves setting clear goals, determining your financial needs, considering your income options, creating a comprehensive plan, and seeking professional advice.
You could be on your way to a potentially comfortable and secure retirement by adhering to these guidelines and periodically reviewing your plan.
Once you know how much income you need during retirement, and how much you can potentially generate, it’s much easier to plan for the future, so be sure to follow these retirement planning steps.
