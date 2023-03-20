Equity Release

Where to Find the Best Mortgage Rates in the UK

The Best UK Mortgage Rates
Editorial Team
Editorial Team
Last Updated 20 Mar 2023
Rated
Contributors: Nicola Hetz, Katherine Read. Edited by Rachel Wait & Reviewed by Francis Hui
Looking for the Best Mortgage Rates in the UK? Compare Fixed Rates and Variable Rates to Find the Best Deal for Your Mortgage or Remortgage. Find Out More Here…

Buying a house is a big, big decision, that’s why finding the best mortgage rates is so important. There are so many financing options out there. Which is the right one for you?  

As experts in our field, we discuss the following in this article:

    We hope this guide to what the top lenders are offering will help you.

      3 Best Mortgage Rates for a 2-Year Fixed Mortgage

      The best rates for a 2-year fixed mortgage aren’t solely dependent on the current interest, but also on factors such as the size of your deposit, the value of the property and your credit record.

      Remember

      Interest rates can change from month to month.

      So the rates stated below are just a guide, and may have changed when you apply for your 2-year fixed rate mortgage.

      1. BM Solutions

      The average 2-year fixed-rate mortgage offered by BM Solutions1 is 4.28%.

      2. Barclays

      Barclays2 is offering an average 2-year fixed rate of 4.39%.

      3. Halifax

      High-street lender, Halifax3 has an interest rate average of 4.54% of a 2-year fixed mortgage.

      3 Best Mortgage Rates for a 5-Year Fixed Mortgage

      According to Forbes Advisor4, a 5-year fixed-rate mortgage gives you a comfortable buffer against the vagaries of fluctuating interest rates.

      They reckon the top three lenders in this mortgage category include:

      1. Virgin Money

      Virgin Money5 offers an average interest rate of 4.08% on a 5-year fixed-mortgage loan.

      2. HSBC

      Another lender that does well in this market is HSBC6, which averages a 4.17% interest rate on a 5-year fixed mortgage.

      3. Nationwide

      Nationwide7 came in third, with an average of 4.21% on a fixed-rate term for 5 years.

        3 Best Mortgage Rates for a 10-Year Fixed Mortgage

        The same 3 lenders feature in the 10-year fixed mortgage, according to Forbes8.

        1. HSBC

        HSBC9 offers an average of 3.99% on a 10-year fixed-rate mortgage.

        2. Virgin Money

        Virgin Money10 has also being offering an average of 3.99% for a 10-year fixed term recently.

        3. Nationwide

        The average interest rate of a 10-year fixed-mortgage offered by Nationwide11 is 4.34%.

        3 Best Mortgage Rates for a Standard Variable-Rate Mortgage

        A standard variable-rate (SVR) mortgage is your lender’s default interest rate which you’ll pay when your short-term deal ends.

        Lenders set their own standard variable mortgage rate, which may or may not be aligned with the Bank of England base rate12.

        The interest rate for an SVR is generally higher than the other types of mortgages.

        Here are the some of best recent standard variable rates on offer at the moment.

        1. First Direct

        First Direct13 is currently offering an SVR interest rate of 5.54%, which is below the industry average. 

        2. Natwest

        The SVR interest rate offered by Natwest14 is currently 6.24%.

        3. Santander

        Only slightly higher, the Santander15 rate on an SVR is 6.25%.

        3 Best Mortgage Rates for a Tracker Mortgage

        A tracker mortgage refers to a type of mortgage that tracks or follows the performance of the Bank of England base rate. 

        Here are the lenders that are currently offering the best tracker mortgage rate calculated on a 90% loan-to-value for a 2-year term.

        1. Nationwide

        Nationwide16 offers an interest rate of 4.94% on a 2-year tracker mortgage.

        2. Natwest

        Natwest17 has a 2-year tracker rate of 4.99%

        3. Platform

        The lender with the third best 2-year tracker mortgage is Platform18 with a 5.24% rate.

        3 Best Mortgage Rates for a Discounted Mortgage

        A discounted mortgage is a variable rate type mortgage locked in for a fixed period.

        It’ll still go up and down according to the market, but at a lower rate than the lender’s SVR. 

        The list below is based on a 2-year fixed period where the buyer has a 10% deposit (90% loan-to-value).

        1. Furness Building Society

        Furness Building Society19 offers a rate of 4.38% on a 2-year discounted mortgage.

        2. Penrith Building Society

        The rate on a 2-year discounted mortgage offered by Penrith Building Society20 is 4.49%.

        3. Scottish Building Society

        The Scottish Building Society21 rate on a discounted mortgage for a term of 2 years is 4.54%.

        Common Questions

        Can I Have 2 Mortgages at Once?

        Can I Have 2 Mortgages on the Same Property?

        Can I Negotiate My Mortgage Interest Rate?

        Who’s Got the Best Mortgage Interest Rates?

        What Mortgage Rate Will I Get as a First-Time Buyer?

        What Mortgage Rate Will I Get When I Remortgage?

        Will Mortgage Rates Go Down in 2023?

        In Conclusion

        Given the constantly shifting financial landscape that affects interest rates, it’s very difficult to pin down the concept of best mortgage rates.

        Instead, you should be looking for the best mortgage rates for you and your needs.

          

