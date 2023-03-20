Where to Find the Best Mortgage Rates in the UK
Buying a house is a big, big decision, that’s why finding the best mortgage rates is so important. There are so many financing options out there. Which is the right one for you?
As experts in our field, we discuss the following in this article:
We hope this guide to what the top lenders are offering will help you.
Let’s See How Much You Can Release in Seconds
Ready to Start?
3 Best Mortgage Rates for a 2-Year Fixed Mortgage
The best rates for a 2-year fixed mortgage aren’t solely dependent on the current interest, but also on factors such as the size of your deposit, the value of the property and your credit record.
Remember
Interest rates can change from month to month.
So the rates stated below are just a guide, and may have changed when you apply for your 2-year fixed rate mortgage.
1. BM Solutions
The average 2-year fixed-rate mortgage offered by BM Solutions1 is 4.28%.
2. Barclays
Barclays2 is offering an average 2-year fixed rate of 4.39%.
3. Halifax
High-street lender, Halifax3 has an interest rate average of 4.54% of a 2-year fixed mortgage.
3 Best Mortgage Rates for a 5-Year Fixed Mortgage
According to Forbes Advisor4, a 5-year fixed-rate mortgage gives you a comfortable buffer against the vagaries of fluctuating interest rates.
They reckon the top three lenders in this mortgage category include:
1. Virgin Money
Virgin Money5 offers an average interest rate of 4.08% on a 5-year fixed-mortgage loan.
2. HSBC
Another lender that does well in this market is HSBC6, which averages a 4.17% interest rate on a 5-year fixed mortgage.
3. Nationwide
Nationwide7 came in third, with an average of 4.21% on a fixed-rate term for 5 years.
Have You Checked How Much You Can Release?
Use Our Fast Equity Release Calculator 👇
3 Best Mortgage Rates for a 10-Year Fixed Mortgage
The same 3 lenders feature in the 10-year fixed mortgage, according to Forbes8.
1. HSBC
HSBC9 offers an average of 3.99% on a 10-year fixed-rate mortgage.
2. Virgin Money
Virgin Money10 has also being offering an average of 3.99% for a 10-year fixed term recently.
3. Nationwide
The average interest rate of a 10-year fixed-mortgage offered by Nationwide11 is 4.34%.
3 Best Mortgage Rates for a Standard Variable-Rate Mortgage
A standard variable-rate (SVR) mortgage is your lender’s default interest rate which you’ll pay when your short-term deal ends.
Lenders set their own standard variable mortgage rate, which may or may not be aligned with the Bank of England base rate12.
The interest rate for an SVR is generally higher than the other types of mortgages.
Here are the some of best recent standard variable rates on offer at the moment.
1. First Direct
First Direct13 is currently offering an SVR interest rate of 5.54%, which is below the industry average.
2. Natwest
The SVR interest rate offered by Natwest14 is currently 6.24%.
3. Santander
Only slightly higher, the Santander15 rate on an SVR is 6.25%.
3 Best Mortgage Rates for a Tracker Mortgage
A tracker mortgage refers to a type of mortgage that tracks or follows the performance of the Bank of England base rate.
Here are the lenders that are currently offering the best tracker mortgage rate calculated on a 90% loan-to-value for a 2-year term.
1. Nationwide
Nationwide16 offers an interest rate of 4.94% on a 2-year tracker mortgage.
2. Natwest
Natwest17 has a 2-year tracker rate of 4.99%
3. Platform
The lender with the third best 2-year tracker mortgage is Platform18 with a 5.24% rate.
3 Best Mortgage Rates for a Discounted Mortgage
A discounted mortgage is a variable rate type mortgage locked in for a fixed period.
It’ll still go up and down according to the market, but at a lower rate than the lender’s SVR.
The list below is based on a 2-year fixed period where the buyer has a 10% deposit (90% loan-to-value).
1. Furness Building Society
Furness Building Society19 offers a rate of 4.38% on a 2-year discounted mortgage.
2. Penrith Building Society
The rate on a 2-year discounted mortgage offered by Penrith Building Society20 is 4.49%.
3. Scottish Building Society
The Scottish Building Society21 rate on a discounted mortgage for a term of 2 years is 4.54%.
Common Questions
Can I Have 2 Mortgages at Once?
Yes, you can have 2 mortgages at once.
It would obviously be up to your lenders to decide if you can afford more than one mortgage.
A second mortgage would be considered if you’re buying a holiday home, an investment property or a home for your children.
There are financial regulations associated with a second mortgage.
You’d have to declare to your mortgage provider which of the properties would be your primary residence.
Can I Have 2 Mortgages on the Same Property?
Yes, you can have 2 mortgages on the same property.
This is called a second charge mortgage.
The maximum you can borrow is limited by the equity, or the amount you’ve already paid off, of your property.
A second charge mortgage is usually taken for home improvements or major repairs.
Depending on the amount you need and what you need it for, there may be better options to raise capital than a second charge mortgage.
Can I Negotiate My Mortgage Interest Rate?
Yes, you can and must negotiate your mortgage interest rate.
What you can do:
- Shop around and compare what different lenders have to offer.
- Remember to cost in all the fees and duties related to your mortgage before comparing lenders.
- Using a mortgage broker will give you access to more deals.
- Know what you can do to improve your chances of a good deal, such as having a good credit score.
Who’s Got the Best Mortgage Interest Rates?
Who’s got the best mortgage interest rates boils down to your needs.
Factors that’ll influence your interest rate are:
- Your credit score.
- Whether you’re taking a fixed- or variable-rate mortgage.
- The length of your deal.
- The size of deposit you can put down.
What Mortgage Rate Will I Get as a First-Time Buyer?
The mortgage rate you’ll get as a first-time buyer depends on the size of your deposit and how much you can borrow.
The mortgage lender will carry out an affordability review and a credit check by comparing your annual income, your debt and your other outgoings, such as utility bills.
The lender will also do a stress test to see if you can weather the storm of sudden spikes in the interest rates and still make your repayments.
Once you’ve established how much you can borrow, you can decide what you can afford to buy.
What Mortgage Rate Will I Get When I Remortgage?
The mortgage rate you’ll get when you remortgage depends what the current interest rate is at the time you remortgage.
You can safeguard against future increases by locking in a deal up to 6 months before your current deal ends.
Another smart move is to engage a mortgage broker, who can secure a better mortgage rate for you.
Will Mortgage Rates Go Down in 2023?
Mortgage rates are likely to go down in 2023, judging by the trend22 in the market so far this year.
The increases in the Bank of England base rate since the mini budget in September have driven up borrowing rates.
Combined with the cost of living crisis in the UK, this has put buying a property beyond the pockets of many people.
This has resulted in financial institutions dropping their mortgage interest rates to attract more business.
In Conclusion
Given the constantly shifting financial landscape that affects interest rates, it’s very difficult to pin down the concept of best mortgage rates.
Instead, you should be looking for the best mortgage rates for you and your needs.
Have You Used Our
Free Equity Release Calculator Yet? 👇
Editorial Note: This content has been independently collected by the EveryInvestor team and is offered on a non-advised basis. While we try & keep the information up to date & correct, we make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the website or the information, products, services mentioned in the website. Learn more about our editorial guidelines.
Found an Error? Please report it here.