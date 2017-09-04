New research covering landlords based in London and the South East by landlord insurer Direct Line for Business reveals the next London property hotspots will include the likes of Woodford, Leytonstone and Redbridge.

North East London was identified by almost a third (30%) of landlords as the best location to invest in, followed by South East London and then East London.

When it comes to transport links, properties located near underground stations were the most desirable by landlords (80% ranked them as attractive or extremely attractive).

Properties located on Central line stations were ranked as offering the best investment opportunity, followed by those located on the Jubilee or Piccadilly line. The District Line, Circle Line and Bakerloo Line were deemed to be the least attractive according to the survey.

Christina Dimitrov, business manager at Direct Line for Business said: “Landlords across the Capital will always be looking for the ‘next big thing’ in property, as there are always trends in demand with people wanting to rent in the latest up and coming area. We have seen this before with the likes of Tooting, Bethnal Green and Walthamstow suddenly becoming ‘hot spots’.

“It’s great to see confidence amongst landlords in the Capital at a high, and even more reassuring to know that more than half think Brexit will have a positive influence on the property market.”

Just under three quarters (72%) of landlords rank properties with national rail connections as attractive to prospective tenants, while London Overground links were ranked desirable by 71% of those surveyed. Bus routes (68%) and tram routes (60%) were seen as less attractive draws for potential tenants.

Landlords are extremely positive about the impact of the HS2 on London’s property values. Over six in ten (63%) landlords believe the new transport link will cause property prices in the capital to rise, with a third (33%) believing they will rise dramatically. Indeed, confidence amongst landlords in London and the South East is high with more than three quarters (78%) of those surveyed planning to expand their property portfolios.