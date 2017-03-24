In the UK, retail sales rose more-than-expected by 1.4% MoM in February, compared to a revised drop of 0.5% in January. In March, the CBI distributive trade survey’s retail sales balance remained flat at a level of 9.0%,compared to market expectations of a fall to 4.0%.

In the Eurozone, the flash consumer confidence index climbed more-than-expected to -5.00 in March, compared to a level of -6.20 in February.

In Germany, the GfK consumer confidence index unexpectedly fell to 9.80 in April, compared to a reading of 10.00 in March.

In France, the industrial business climate index dropped as expected to 104.00 in March, compared to a revised reading of 105.00 in February.

In the US, the seasonally adjusted initial jobless claims unexpectedly rose to 258.00K in the week ended March 18, 2017, compared to a revised reading of 243.00K in the prior week. In February, new home sales climbed higher-than-expected by 6.1% MoM, to a level of 592.00K, compared to a revised reading of 558.00K in January.

In Japan, the preliminary manufacturing PMI dropped to 52.60 in March, compared to a level of 53.30 in February. The final leading economic index remained flat at 104.90 in January. The preliminary figures had indicated a rise to 105.50. In January, the final coincident index dropped to 115.10, compared to a revised reading of 115.60 in December. The preliminary figures had recorded a fall to 114.90.