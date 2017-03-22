Global Economic Update

Global Economic Update
,

In the UK, the consumer price index advanced more-than-expected by 2.3% YoY in February, compared to an advance of 1.8% in January. In February, the public sector net borrowing has posted a less-than-expected deficit of GBP1.10bn, as compared to a revised surplus of GBP11.70bn in January. The house price index rose less-than-expected by 6.2% YoY in January, compared to a revised rise of 5.7% in December. In Spain, trade deficit expanded to €3.13bn in January, from a trade deficit of €2.45bn in December. Meanwhile, Switzerland has registered trade surplus of CHF3.11bn in February, following a revised trade surplus of CHF4.83bn in January.

The US has posted a current account deficit of $112.40bn in 4Q16, following a revised current account deficit of $116.00bn in 3Q16. Markets were expecting the nation to post a current account deficit of USD129.00bn. In Canada, retail sales rose higher-than-expected by 2.2% on a monthly basis in January, compared to a revised fall of 0.4% in December.

Minutes of the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) January monetary policy meeting indicated that board members rejected the notion of the central bank raising its 10-year government bond yield target in the future to match expected gains in treasury yields. In Japan, merchandise (total) trade surplus recorded a more-than-expected level of ¥813.40bn in February, compared to a revised trade deficit of ¥1087.60bn in January. In January, the all industry activity index unexpectedly climbed 0.1% MoM, compared to a revised drop of 0.2% in December. In Australia, the Westpac leading index dropped 0.07% MoM in February, compared to a rise of 0.03% in January.

