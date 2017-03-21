In the Eurozone, labour cost climbed 1.6% QoQ in 4Q16. Labour cost had registered a revised rise of 1.40% in the previous quarter.

In Germany, the producer price index recorded a less-than-expected rise of 3.1% YoY in February, compared to a rise of 2.4% in January. The wholesale price index advanced 0.6% MoM in February, compared to a rise of 0.8% in January.

The Chicago Federal Reserve (Fed) President, Charles Evans, indicated that the central bank is on track to raise interest rates twice more this year and it could be more or less aggressive depending on inflation and fiscal policies from the Trump Administration. He also added that four rate hikes this year isn’t totally out of the realm of possibility. In the US, the Chicago Fed national activity index advanced more-than-expected to 0.34 in February, compared to a revised reading of -0.02 in January.

In Canada, wholesale sales advanced higher-than-expected by 3.3% MoM in January, compared to a revised rise of 0.3% in December.

Minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) March meeting revealed that board members expect to see Australian consumer prices continue to increase, albeit at a gradual pace. Further, the central bank expressed concerns about a build-up of risks in the nation’s property market and an acceleration of domestic household debt. In Australia, the house price index advanced more-than-expected by 4.1% QoQ in 4Q16, compared to a rise of 1.5% in the previous quarter.