UK Equities – a new era of investment returns

The investment community must begin to accept the fact that the days of regular double digit annual returns have become a thing of the past

Mark Patterson
Written by Mark Patterson
Last Updated 09 Nov 2021
(Rated from 251 reviews)

Investors need to reset their investment return expectations from UK equities, says Colin Morton, portfolio manager of Franklin UK Managers’ Focus Fund

UK Equities – a new era of investment returns

UK Equities – a new era of investment returns

Table of Contents
TABLE OF CONTENTS

As we face up to the very realistic prospect that we are likely to be trapped in a macro environment of low growth and low interest rates for many years to come, the investment community must begin to accept the fact that the days of regular double digit annual returns have become a thing of the past.

Interest rate rises

Yesterday’s decision by the FED again made apparent the lack of clarity that decision makers have around the timing of potential interest rate rises, highlighting the fact that no one really has any idea when and to what extent any changes will come.

With forward guidance providing no accurate insight we are working under the assumption that the current macro landscape will embed itself for some time and we’d be surprised to see any tangible boost to the UK economy in the coming months.

Defensive stocks

Against this backdrop, the valuations of reliable and defensive stocks are reaching new highs and we expect that paying up for quality will become the new norm. With cash and bonds offering little excitement, companies that provide relatively low risk prospects of both capital growth and income are becoming increasingly full in valuation, leaving undervalued, quality companies that much harder to find.

Resetting of expectations

Of course things change, and we remain poised to capitalise if they do, but we’re still likely to see a resetting of expectations amongst investors over the remainder of this year as they face up to the new era of investment returns.

Editorial Note: This content has been independently collected by the EveryInvestor advisor team and is offered on a non-advised basis. EveryInvestor may earn a commission on sales made from partner links on this page, but that doesn’t affect our editors’ opinions or evaluations. Learn more about our editorial guidelines.
Logo

Advice for Readers

While we do our best to ensure everything that we publish here is accurate, we are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make your own enquiries based on your personal circumstances.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Pinterest Instagram Tumblr
Botw Badge

Navigation

Equity release may involve a lifetime mortgage or a home reversion plan. To understand the features and risks, ask for a personal illustration.
EveryInvestor.co.uk Connects People With Companies & Does Not Provide Quotes or Sell Products Directly to Consumers, nor Is It a FCA Licensed Agent or Broker.
Pluto Rise, Hemel Hempstead, HP2 5QB, UK. © 2021 EveryInvestor. Registered in England. All rights reserved.

rachel w.jpg

Rachel Wait
Personal Finance Journalist

Rachel is an experienced finance journalist and editor with a particular interest in personal finance and consumer affairs. She has vast experience writing about money issues, property, insurance, and consumer affairs, and you’ll find her articles regularly featured in top media and newspaper publications.
Envelope Linkedin Twitter
Mark Patterson

Written by
Mark Patterson
Mortgage Expert

Mark Patterson is a well-known expert in mortgages. He has been working as an expert for over 15 years, and he specializes in the UK mortgage market.
Envelope
francis.jpg

Reviewed by
Francis Hui
Senior Risk Manager

Having held various high-level roles across the industry, Francis is truly an expert in aiding UK citizens in their financial decisions and risk analysis. His unique insight and statistical knowledge make him the perfect person to help you take your financial future to the next level.
Envelope Linkedin
kath icon.png

Katherine Read
Consumer Affairs Writer

Since joining the editorial team at SovereignBoss, Katherine has become focused on bringing transparency to finances and opportunities for those approaching retirement age. She writes on the topics of equity release, home reversion, and mortgages.
Envelope Linkedin
Nicola Date

Nicola Date
Writer & Journalist

Nicola is a financial writer for EveryInvestor and is passionate about the opportunities that equity release can open up for homeowners. Her extensive business experience and deep understanding of the industry means that she’s always up-to-date with the latest developments.

Envelope Linkedin