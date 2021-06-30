The Effects of Your Occupation to Your Car Insurance Premium

The Work You Do Can Affect Car Cover Costs

In some cases, the type of work you do can directly affect how much your car insurance costs.

Let me explain,

For example, suppose you own an auto repair shop and drive over 50 miles to get to it each day.

In that case, this may be reflected in your premium because there is a higher probability for accidents when driving long distances than with short tours.

However, other occupations such as truck drivers may find their rates go down simply because they are not operating any vehicles themselves, so there’s less chance of them being involved in an incident on the road.

What Links are There Between Jobs and Motor Insurance?

The type of occupation that you have and, more importantly, the number of hours per week spent at work can also affect your car insurance rates.

Here’s how:

For example, suppose you’re a dentist who drives to her work each day. In that case, she is statistically more likely to be involved in an accident than someone with a desk job because dental professionals spend long periods behind the wheel.

On a brighter note for this profession, though, dentists often get discounted cover due to their high level of education, which means they might find themselves paying less money for coverage despite driving so much.

How Do Car Insurers Work this Out?

Every car insurance company has an algorithm that takes into account the following factors:

Let’s have a closer look,

What type of occupation you are in

Your age and gender

The make and model of the car you drive

How often you need to use your vehicle for business purposes.

How Do Car Insurers Work Out Quotes?

Most car insurance companies will have a list of considered high-risk occupations, and as such, these professions might find themselves paying more for their cover.

These lists can be pretty extensive; they include hairdressers, construction workers, taxi drivers, or plumbers.

Why is this so?

The reason this is the case is that they use their vehicles so often to run their business which means they’re statistically much more likely to get involved in an accident than a person who only drives occasionally and has no other potentially hazardous job description.

It’s worth remembering that just because you work in one of those jobs doesn’t mean you’ll always pay higher premiums due to your occupation.

Which Job Attracts Low Motor Insurance Quote?

A person who has a desk job with no other hazardous profession will often find themselves paying the cheaper premiums.

This is because they’re statistically unlikely to get into an accident as their vehicle isn’t used for any reason outside of commuting from A-B.

You see:

This can lead them to think that it’s worth trying and changing jobs to pay less for their insurance cover, but this decision may not be wise if they’ve been doing the same type of work for 20 years.

The advice would be to look at your occupation history before deciding on a new career path that could affect your car insurance premiums.

What Occupations Do Insurers Dislike?

Insurance companies are naturally wary of those who work in more dangerous occupations such as:

Hospitality Workers

Construction Staff

Security Guards

Delivery Drivers

Professional Footballers

Entertainment workers

Journalists

Young people

Who are the Motor Insurers’ Favourites?

Insurers are more likely to offer favorable premiums for:

Office workers

Local government staff

Police officers

Other jobs such as:

Teachers

Nurses

Engineers

What Can You Do if You are in A Higher Risk Occupation?

If you are in a high-risk occupation, three things can be done to lower your premiums:

Let me show you,

Pay the excess on your policy

Install safety measures such as alarms or an immobilizer in your car

Have regular police checks

I am Out of Work. Does this Matter?

Yes. If you are unemployed, your premiums may be higher than someone in a full-time job because of the perceived increased risk factor to take on an employed worker at a high cost if they were involved in an accident.

Now:

It also helps reducing injury claims and lowering costs for insurance providers.

Insurance companies assess not only your occupation but other factors such as:

The make and model of the car you drive The length of time since passing your driving test Your sex (if male aged under 25 years old

Which area you live in

What type of engine your vehicle has

Whether or not insurers have reported any previous accidents for this particular model and age group.

Common Questions

✅ How Does Occupation Affect Auto Insurance? Occupation affects your car insurance cost because it is used as a predictor for the level of risk you are to an insurer. The type of work done and where it is performed are two factors that influence a person’s chance to an insurer. ✅ Does Being Unemployed Affect Your Car Insurance? If you are unemployed, your car insurance will be higher because of the increased risk to an insurer. ✅ Does Your Income Affect Car Insurance? No, the amount of income you generate will not affect your car insurance. ✅ Do Insurance Companies Check Jobs? Yes, insurance companies will check your occupation to determine the risk you are for them.

In conclusion

In short,

Different occupations have different levels of risk, which means they will be charged higher or lower rates depending on their work – this includes being employed by an agency, self-employed, or running a business.

An insurer might also consider factors such as how long ago someone passed their driving test and where they live when working out who pays more for car insurance because these are both indicators of experience.