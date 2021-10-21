Equity Release Companies

Sun Life Equity Release (Oct 2021)

Sun Life Lifetime Mortgage Review

Are You Considering Sun Life Equity Release? What are the Pros, Cons & Costs? Discover If Sun Life Lifetime Mortgage Schemes are for You.

Sun Life Equity Release

Sun Life Equity Release Review

I think you’ll agree with me when I say:

It’s REALLY hard to choose the best equity release provider with all the choices available.

Or is it?

Is Sun Life equity release the best?

The companies we profile, including Sun Life are the best in the business to help you unlock the cash tied into your home.
We’re here to help you:
  • Understand the services that Sun Life offers.
  • Determine if Sun Life might be able to assist you and your family on your equity release journey.
  • Learn how to get in touch with the Sun Life team.

As experts in the equity release field (we’ve reviewed over 250 schemes!), we’ve combed the market, researched all equity release service providers and narrowed it down to who’s on top.

Is Sun Life the ideal equity release company to assist you and your family?
Let’s find out NOW!

Most popular reasons for releasing equity

  • Add to your retirement income.
  • Pay off your credit debts or loans.
  • Gifting money to family. (E.g. helping children pay a deposit on their first house)
  • Paying off an existing debt.
  • Going on that dream holiday.
  • Replacing your car with the one you've always wanted.
  • Making home & garden improvements.
Who Are Sun Life?

Sun Life Financial, Inc. is a financial services firm based in Canada that specialises in life insurance1 . It is one of the world’s largest life insurance businesses, as well as one of the oldest, dating back to 1865.

SunLife aims to make people’s later lives a little simpler by providing simple and reasonable financial services. Their goods are tailored to the needs of people in their fifties and sixties, so you can relax knowing you’re ready for retirement.

SunLife understands that price, simplicity, and peace of mind are all vital factors for its clients. That is why they do everything they can to provide simple and reasonable goods that might assist their consumers in creating a future plan.

They talked to 50,000 people in their 50s, 60s, and 70s about financial solutions for their Big 50 Report, which helped the business better understand their clients’ interests and goals. As a result, they have firsthand knowledge of what they can give individuals, and their products and services are really gratifying.

SunLife is also a member of the Financial Conduct Authority, the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, and the Data and Marketing Association, all of which are completely regulated.

Their partners are members of the Funeral Planning Authority and the Equity Release Council (Age Partnership) (Dignity).

Editorial Note: This content has been independently collected by the EveryInvestor advisor team and is offered on a non-advised basis. EveryInvestor may earn a commission on sales made from partner links on this page, but that doesn’t affect our editors’ opinions or evaluations. Learn more about our editorial guidelines.

