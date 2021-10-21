Sun Life Equity Release (Oct 2021)
Sun Life Lifetime Mortgage Review
Are You Considering Sun Life Equity Release? What are the Pros, Cons & Costs? Discover If Sun Life Lifetime Mortgage Schemes are for You.
Before You Start Reading...
Let's See How Much You Can Release 👇
Sun Life Equity Release Review
I think you’ll agree with me when I say:
It’s REALLY hard to choose the best equity release provider with all the choices available.
Or is it?
Is Sun Life equity release the best?
As experts in the equity release field (we’ve reviewed over 250 schemes!), we’ve combed the market, researched all equity release service providers and narrowed it down to who’s on top.
What About the Sun Life Equity Release Calculator?
Before you consider using the Sun Life equity release calculator, please take note.
How Much Can You Release?
Use the FREE Calculator 👇
It's VERY FAST, takes just 8 seconds
Why get a free quote?
About the providers we compare
Most popular reasons for releasing equity
Who Are Sun Life?
Sun Life Financial, Inc. is a financial services firm based in Canada that specialises in life insurance1 . It is one of the world’s largest life insurance businesses, as well as one of the oldest, dating back to 1865.
SunLife aims to make people’s later lives a little simpler by providing simple and reasonable financial services. Their goods are tailored to the needs of people in their fifties and sixties, so you can relax knowing you’re ready for retirement.
SunLife understands that price, simplicity, and peace of mind are all vital factors for its clients. That is why they do everything they can to provide simple and reasonable goods that might assist their consumers in creating a future plan.
They talked to 50,000 people in their 50s, 60s, and 70s about financial solutions for their Big 50 Report, which helped the business better understand their clients’ interests and goals. As a result, they have firsthand knowledge of what they can give individuals, and their products and services are really gratifying.
SunLife is also a member of the Financial Conduct Authority, the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, and the Data and Marketing Association, all of which are completely regulated.
Their partners are members of the Funeral Planning Authority and the Equity Release Council (Age Partnership) (Dignity).
Got Questions About Sun Life & Lifetime Mortgages? Check These First
PS – If you’re anything like us, you skipped to the end anyway.
So here’s the scoop – our intention is to help you by finding the best lifetime mortgage so that you can spend the money on something that you really want to, rather than on a high tax bill.
Editorial Note: This content has been independently collected by the EveryInvestor advisor team and is offered on a non-advised basis. EveryInvestor may earn a commission on sales made from partner links on this page, but that doesn’t affect our editors’ opinions or evaluations. Learn more about our editorial guidelines.
You may also like