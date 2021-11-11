sub prime crisis good news for uk savers

A number of banks have unexpectedly increased their fixed term savings products by as much as 0.55% today, and it’s all thanks to the sub prime mortgage crisis taking place across the pond.



Derbyshire Building Society hiked their one-year fixed rate bond from 6.3% to an impressive 6.85%, while Northern Rock upped their one-year product by 0.31% to 6.71%.



While it usually takes an unwelcome base rate hike to force stingy banks into offering more attractive rates, money search engine Moneyfacts says today’s increase is down to the fact they are desperate to bring money in.

Institution Term Account New rate Old rate Derbyshire BS One year Fixed rate bond 152 6.85% 6.30% West Bromwich BS One year E bond 11 6.75% NA new product Northern Rock One year Fixed rate bond 292 6.71% 6.40% Heritable bank Two year Fixed rate bond 20 6.70% 6.36% Heritable bank Three year Fixed rate bond 30 6.65% 6.26%

“With money markets in a volatile state on the back of the US sub-prime mortgage crisis, it is not surprising to see savings rates being increased, in an attempt to bring funds in via their front doors, rather than resorting to traditional methods,” says Moneyfacts news and press head Andrew Hagger.

“With rates being increased by up to 0.55% in some cases, it is an excellent opportunity for savers to bag themselves a great fixed rate savings deal, as institutions battle to bring in additional funds to help them during these difficult times.”

Start saving, stop spending

And while these rates hikes are welcome, they will mean nothing if we don’t take advantage of them. Sadly, we’re doing exactly the opposite at the moment, filtering on average £400 from our savings accounts in the last three months alone.

According to Birmingham Midshires, over-55s are the worst offenders, filtering more than four times the amount of the under 30s (£682 compared to £151). Almost a quarter (23%) of this group used the money to fund their holiday.

It seems we’d rather spend on a sunny day, than save for a rainy one.

“While homeowners are feeling the pressures following Bank of England rate decisions, there has never been a better time for people to put away their money,” says Birmingham Midshires savings operations director Jason Robinson.

“Interest rates at a six year high mean great returns for savers, whatever amount you can afford to put away.”

