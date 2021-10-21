Solar Equity Release (Oct 2021)
Solar Lifetime Mortgage Review
Are You Considering Solar Equity Release? What are the Pros, Cons & Costs? Discover If Solar Lifetime Mortgage Schemes are for You.
Who Are Solar?
Solar Equity Release allows you to unlock the value of those payments all at once by selling access to your Feed in Tariff and receiving a lump sum 1 payment. This is a financial instrument that is used to release equity.
Solar Equity Release is more than a simple FiT buyback programme; it’s a chance to be a part of Rainmaker Energy’s vision of building one of the UK’s largest aggregated independent clean energy hubs by partnering with UK homeowners and harnessing the power of thousands of privately-owned rooftop PV systems.
You may take advantage of the many advantages that come with being a member of a utility-scale renewable energy asset by participating in the Solar Equity Release programme. Our solar buyback programme allows homeowners to cash out early and get the full value of their solar PV installation.
These are some of the advantages:
- Cash-Out
- Simple contract, no lease
- Remote monitoring
- System maintenance
- Savings on costs
Editorial Note: This content has been independently collected by the EveryInvestor advisor team and is offered on a non-advised basis.
