Ship Equity Release (Oct 2021)

Are You Considering Ship Equity Release? What are the Pros, Cons & Costs? Discover If Ship Lifetime Mortgage Schemes are for You.
Who Are Ship?
Safe Home Income Plans (SHIP) is good news for customers considering Equity Release.1 It is a rule of conduct that was established in 1991 with the primary goal of protecting customers when they take out an equity release loan. The SHIP Code of Practice will be followed by all participating firms.
SHIP, or Safe Home Income Plans, was founded in 1991 as a consumer protection and equity release company.
Their plans include the following features:
- They are allowed to live in their home for the rest of their lives as long as it is their principal abode.
- They are entitled to an explanation of their lifelong mortgage or property reversion plan that is fair and unambiguous.
- They are free to relocate their idea to a more suitable location without suffering any financial penalties.
- They keep their right to hire an independent lawyer of their choice to handle the legal procedure and sign the SHIP certificate.
- They are protected by the SHIP certificate, which assures that they are fully informed about the equity release plan’s terms and ramifications
- They are protected by a guarantee against negative equity, which ensures they will never owe more than the home is worth.
With SHIP, you feel safe and have peace of mind.
