Saving a Mortgage Deposit

Ways to Save for Your Mortgage Deposit

The housing market in the UK is tough right now, with prices soaring and salaries not keeping up. It’s really hard to save for your dream home when you are barely scraping by every month. But there are ways to improve your chances of saving faster than you might imagine, so read on for our top tips!

Depositor Protection

Saving a Mortgage Deposit for Your Dream Home

Stop Renting!

You see:

The first step to saving up for a mortgage deposit is giving up your expensive rent. If you are currently renting, start looking at how much your income goes towards paying the landlord each month.

If you could live without your own space for a few years, it would be worth the sacrifice.

If you have been saving up for many years and are still not ready to buy yet, then consider:

Return Home

If your parents are willing to let you move back home with them, it would be an excellent opportunity to save.

You will save money on rent and utility, and grocery bills since many of these items won’t have to be bought as often.

Another advantage to moving in with your parents is the cash deposit.

If you are granted a large cash deposit from your parents, it will be much easier to purchase an affordable home.

It is also possible to use the funds from your deposit to repay any debts you have since this is also a common requirement for homebuyers.

Find a Cheaper Room

Try to find a cheaper room or apartment in your area.

Now:

If your friends or colleagues have a room they are renting, it would be worth asking them about the price for you to stay there.

Get a Lodger

Before you begin your search for a new place to live, you should consider getting a lodger1.

A lodger is someone who rents out one of your rooms in exchange for reduced rent on the rest of the house.

This would be an ideal situation if you can’t afford all the costs that come with owning and maintaining property just yet.

Here’s why:

Your expenses will be reduced with this option because they are willing to share some of their income with you as long as they have a place to stay.

Cut the Cost of Your Rent

To make the process of saving up easier, look at all other expenses and think about which one can be reduced without affecting the quality or quantity of services received in return.

Downsize

Downsizing your lifestyle if necessary to save money and invest it in your savings account.

Downsizing can be a challenge, but remember that the end goal is to increase financial security once you have enough for a deposit.

Besides, who doesn’t want more time on their hands? The amount of work involved with maintaining the property will be much less than what you deal with now as long as all the bills are paid off properly each month.

You might not even need to get another job or find other sources of income when you don’t have any expenses coming into your house!

Become a Property Guardian

If your income is too high to be eligible for assistance and you don’t want to move, this might be the best option.

A property guardian2 can still do all of their normal activities in their home while also taking care of a property that needs maintenance throughout the day and managing any potential emergencies.

This way, they can maintain their lifestyle without having any financial worries about not paying rent or other bills! It’s like living on someone else’s budget with no consequences from overspending.

Get a Helping Hand with Your Deposit

If you have any family members who can help out with financial support, this is a great way to get your deposit.

It’s also an opportunity for the person helping you with the deposit to learn about owning property and getting involved in something that they might not otherwise be able to do on their own.

Turns out:

They’ll be more invested because it will become theirs as well! This could potentially lead to them being one of your first tenants when you’re ready to rent out the home, so all expenses are covered from day one.

Help to Buy Scheme

It’s a government scheme that will pledge to help you with the deposit if you can’t afford it.

To be eligible, your total household income should not exceed £60,000 and have a mortgage of less than 20% of your gross annual salary.

It is worth noting here that this only applies to first-time buyers, so if you’ve owned another property before, then this would not apply to you.

The good thing about this government bonus is that they offer an interest rate of just 0.75%. This means there’ll still be plenty leftover from what they give us towards our new home!

Borrow from the Bank of Mom and Dad

If your parents have the money to help out, now could be an excellent time to ask them for it.

A lot of people don’t realize that they can borrow up to 40% of their home’s purchase price if you’re buying with your partner and both earn more than £60,000 per year. This means an additional 20% on top from mum or dad!

It might take some time, but if saving each month is essential, then this will get you there in no time!

Find a Guarantor

If you cannot receive the deposit from your family and friends, it is worth considering a guarantor.

A guarantor is someone who offers to pledge their good credit rating to help you borrow money.

If your bank declines your request for a mortgage, finding a guarantor could be the answer!

Let me tell you something,

This can be a great way of getting your deposit, but it will also limit the things you can do with the property as there is now somebody else involved in the process.

If you’re considering a guarantor mortgage, it is worth checking out what they will be asked to do.

Many banks will require at least one guarantor per borrower before they’ll agree to an offer.

Can You Get a Loan for a Mortgage Deposit?

A loan for your deposit is a good idea if you have the spare cash to do so.

everything you need to know about bridging loans

The difference between this and saving up each month or getting a guarantor is that interest will be added!

This means that there’ll also be an additional amount that needs paying back every year on top of what you owe.

If possible, I recommend trying to save up without borrowing instead, it’s not worth taking the risk!

However, if one finds themselves in need of money but can’t find any other way out, it might just work after all.

Buy Part of a Property

The best solution is to buy part of a property with someone else rather than putting in all the money yourself. 

If you find one other person who wants to purchase and then can agree on what percentage each partner will have, it’ll be possible for both parties to save up over time without having to borrow any cash.

It gets better,

By having shared ownership, one of the partners can put in a smaller deposit and gradually buy more shares over time while still making monthly repayments.

The only downside is if anything happens between the two of them (say, one decides they want out), there might not be enough funds available, but this should always be discussed beforehand!

Budget Wisely

One of the best ways to save up for a mortgage deposit is just by budgeting wisely.

To do this, make sure that all money coming in from each job or business venture goes directly into savings and don’t spend anything on what isn’t needed!

If you are struggling to budget correctly, several budgeting apps will help you keep track of your spending and make sure that nothing will be wasted.

It might not be as exciting, but it’ll help you reach your goals eventually.

Make Your Savings Work Harder

If you want to speed up your savings, then it might be worth considering putting some money into stocks or other long-term investments.

This is a good way of making the most of any spare cash and will help push that deposit along faster!

It’ll mean doing more research before investing, but once again, if done wisely, this can bring in more significant rewards than just saving for yourself alone.

Common Questions

If You Put a Down Payment but Fail to Get the Mortgage, Do You Lose Your Down Payment?

How Long Does It Take To Save a House Deposit?

What Is the Difference between a Down Payment and a Deposit?

How Much Do I Need to Save for a Mortgage Deposit?

In conclusion

Saving up a deposit for a mortgage can be achieved in just one year if you’re able to build up your emergency fund, cut back and pay off your home loan early.

If you’re saving to buy a home, there are many ways to save for your mortgage deposit. The faster you can make the purchase, the less interest you’ll pay on your mortgage each month.

