Saga Equity Release Reviews (Updated 2022)

What Is Equity Release?

Equity release is a popular UK-based later-life financial product that’s designed for older homeowners to access the equity that’s stored in their property value.

It’s convenient for retirees as no monthly payments are required in exchange for the loan amount. Rather, the loan and compound interest are repaid from the sale of the property in question when the last homeowner dies or relocates to a care home.

How Does Equity Release Work?

Equity release works by the lender providing the money that’s available in your property, with the home serving as collateral. If you’re over 55 and own a property with a value greater than £70,000. you may qualify for equity release.

The 2 most popular equity release products are a lifetime mortgage and a home reversion scheme. What’s great about these products is that they give you the opportunity to live at home for the rest of your life.

Is there a catch? Discover now: What’s Equity Release & How Does It All Work?

Who Are Saga?

What Equity Release Products Do Saga Offer?

Saga Innovation

For over 20 years, Saga has strived to create innovative retirement products to help individuals and couples over 50 get the most out of their money.

With this principle in mind, Saga has recently launched a 6-month money-back guarantee on their lifetime mortgage products. This is unprecedented in the equity release industry and a massive game-changer for the industry.

Further Saga Services

In addition to equity release advice services, Saga offers the following:

Multiple insurance products.

Dream holiday packages.

Savings accounts for over 50s.

Care funding advice services.

Saga Magazine, designed for homeowners over 50.

Why Release Equity with Saga?

Pros & Cons of Saga Equity Release

Saga Pros

Saga Cons

Before you consider using the Saga equity release calculator, we want you to know that we’ll probably be able to find you a better rate and that means a great saving!

Editorial Note: This content has been independently collected by the EveryInvestor advisor team and is offered on a non-advised basis. EveryInvestor may earn a commission on sales made from partner links on this page, but that doesn't affect our editors' opinions or evaluations.

