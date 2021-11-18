Right Time to Buy a House

We all know the feeling,

Buying a house can be a difficult decision, but it’s also one of the most rewarding. For some people, owning their own home is an emotional aspect of life that is hard to give up. But for many others, buying a house means being saddled with debt and taking on responsibility for something they may not have been prepared to do. So when is the right time in buying a house?

Are House Prices Going up Faster than I Can Save?

Many people think that house prices are going up faster than they can save. They worry about being priced out of the market or risk not having enough money in savings for a down payment on their home.

However, in the UK, the housing market is still affordable. Even though the average house price has risen, it is still a long way off from what they would call unaffordable.

What About Inflation?

You see:

Inflation is always a concern to people who are interested in the housing market. Inflation can make it harder for you to afford your future mortgage payments because they’re calculated off an index that considers inflation when deciding on interest rates.

If inflation goes up, your mortgage payments will go up too.

If that occurs, you might want to consider an adjustable-rate mortgage instead of a fixed-rate one, so if the rates change in the future and become higher than expected, it won’t automatically blow out your budget.

An important thing to remember about inflation is not just how much it’s going to be but how quickly it happens.

Are Interest Rates Low at the Moment?

Currently, in the UK, interest rates are at their lowest in a decade

This might be the time to buy because the property prices have been steadily declining for several months, and they’ll likely continue to do so.

Should I Wait until after Brexit?

Now:

If you’re torn between buying or waiting, the best thing to do is wait and see how things play out after Brexit1.

There may be turmoil in financial markets as people react to the vote result, so it may make sense not to buy a house until we know what the impact of Brexit on property prices is going.

Can I Even Afford a Mortgage?

Yes, but only if you have a good chance of getting one.

Many people struggle to get mortgages because house prices are so high in many places, and lenders insist on big deposits before they approve loans.

But there may be options available for self-employed or other borrowers that don’t fit the usual criteria.

To afford the mortgage, you’ll need to be able to make the monthly payments.

It gets better,

As long as you have a steady and reliable income, lenders can work around some other restrictions.

But even if you’re approved for a mortgage, additional costs may come with it, such as closing costs or insurance premiums, which means more money out of pocket before you move in.

What about My Credit History?

Before lenders make an offer, they’ll take a look at your credit history2.

There are mortgages available for those people with poor or limited credit histories (if you have enough income to make the payments).

If you have good credit and can afford higher monthly payments, lenders will consider your application more favorably because it’s less risky.

But if you have bad or no credit, it’s more difficult to find a home, and the monthly payments may be higher.

How Much Can I Borrow?

The amount you can borrow depends on the lender and varies from £75,000 to over £300,000.

I’ve Saved a Deposit, but Is It Enough?

It’s impossible to answer this question without knowing your financial situation or how much you’re willing to spend on a house.

It’s best to save as much of a deposit as you can to don’t have to pay so much in monthly installments.

The best thing that you can do is consult a mortgage advisor to help you figure out how much you can afford to spend on a house and what your options are.

They’ll be able to answer any questions about the process of buying a home.

Can’t I Get a Mortgage without a Deposit?

Many lenders will only offer mortgages without a deposit if you’re over 55 or have an income of £60,000 per year.

Another way is by acquiring a guarantee for the mortgage.

A guarantor is someone who promises to pay back your loan if you don’t, but this will be very expensive, typically up to £12,000.

My Family Might Not like That. How Else Can They Help Me?

They can gift you the money for your deposit, but they won’t get a tax break.

They can also help you with the cost of moving, or they may be able to take on the job of being your mortgage broker.

Can I Afford More If I Buy with Someone Else?

By jointly buying a house, you’ll be able to take advantage of the higher mortgage limits two people can qualify for.

However, if you’re not going into this with a clear understanding and expectations about what your share will be and how much time each person is willing to commit, it could turn out badly.

What about Help from the Government?

The UK government offers a number of schemes to help first-time buyers with their deposits.

These schemes are called Help to Buy. This scheme is only available to people with a household income of £60,000 or less.

Simply put:

The Help to Buy scheme is designed as an interest-free loan for up to 20% of the property’s value that you’ll repay on sale or when your mortgage ends. You need a minimum deposit of £1000, which can be gifted from family members or saved.

This scheme is also available for people who have already owned property and are looking to buy their next one.

Are there any other schemes?

The Lifetime ISA is designed as an additional savings vehicle that you can use towards your first home purchase. You’ll be able to save up to £400 or more every year, and the government will give you a 25% bonus.

The Help to Buy scheme can be used for homes worth up to £250,000 in London and £450,000 anywhere else. Lifetime ISA savings are not limited by region or price of the property.

How Can I Save a Deposit Quicker?

To save a deposit quicker, there are two ways of doing this.

The first is by saving more money each month, and the second is by getting high-interest savings to account with one of the providers we’ve researched in our Money section, which will also allow you to earn some extra cashback on your spending.

What does this mean for you?

This means that you could save up to £15,000 in two years and would have the deposit ready for when you come off a shared tenancy.

Should I Just Rent Instead?

If you plan to stay in the same property for three years or more, then buying is a better financial decision.

But if you’re only planning to stay there for one year, it may be cheaper and less hassle just to rent as this will give you flexibility about where you live.

I Want to Buy It Now Anyway. What Type of Mortgage Shall I Get?

The most common mortgage is a repayment mortgage.

This means you make regular monthly payments until the debt has been repaid, and then your home is entirely yours.

To get this type of mortgage, lenders will require an initial deposit from you, which could be as low as £1000 depending on where you live in the UK but can also be between £4000 and £6000.

The other option is a Help to Buy mortgage, which is a government-backed scheme that provides an equity loan of 20% for first-time buyers or those who have not owned property in the last three years, meaning lower deposits are required – you may be able to buy with as little as a £1000 deposit!

Turns out,

To qualify for this type of mortgage, lenders will also require evidence that your income exceeds the repayments on the mortgage by at least 25%, but there are no limits on how much you earn.

Common Questions

✅ What Is a Good Credit Score? A good credit score is at least 700 and has a low credit utilization. ✅ How to Get a Mortgage without a Deposit? Some mortgage providers will offer a 100% mortgage, where their money covers the deposit ✅ What Other Fees and Expenses Are Involved? There will be stamp duty, which is charged on sales of properties over £125,000 You may also need to pay a solicitor’s fee for drawing up the contract and checking that everything is in order. If you have a mortgage agreement with your bank, they will charge an arrangement fee when you take out the mortgage and a valuation fee when they check the property before agreeing to lend you money. ✅ What Other Support Schemes Are Available? New schemes to help first-time buyers include shared ownership, where you buy a share in the property from which you rent the remainder. This option is for those who cannot afford large deposits and are unable to get private loans or mortgages Help with mortgage payments may be available through Housing Benefit; people on low incomes receiving JSA/Universal Credit or pension credits can apply for this type of support.

In conclusion

Buying a house is usually the biggest purchase we make in our lives, and that’s why it’s such an important decision. There are many factors to consider when buying a home: location, size of the property, mortgage rates, and affordability. However, deciding if now is actually the right time to buy is can be difficult.