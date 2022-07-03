Can I Rent out My House with Equity Release?

Older UK-based homeowners continue to look at equity release plans to fund their retirement in a growing equity release market.

More that 70% of UK-based retirees own homes, many of which are large family homes where the children have moved out.

This means the opportunity to rent out a room or part of your property through the government’s Rent-a-Room scheme and Airbnb could generate additional retirement income.

The question is, can you rent out your home or have a lodger or tenant with equity release?

Through reading this article, you’ll discover:

What equity release is

What the limitations are with equity release & renting

What options are available

What’s Equity Release?

Equity release is a financial product designed for homeowners over the age of 55 years to access funds from their property while continuing to live there.

The greatest benefit of these products is that repayments are voluntary, with no possibility of foreclosure. Instead, you’ll pay the loan and any compound interest when the homeowner dies or enters long-term care.

Equity release proceeds are tax free and you’ll be able to utilise them for any purpose.

Finally, equity release borrowers have the option of receiving their funds in a lump sum amount, a drawdown programme, or as a monthly income.

There are 2 types of equity release: a lifetime mortgage or a home reversion programme.

Can You Do Equity Release on a Rental Property?

Yes, you can only do equity release on a rental property if you intend to live there as your primary residence.

The same applies to any UK vacation houses you may own.

This is because equity release programmes are only available on the houses where you live regularly.

If you stop living in the home from which you took equity release, the lender will force you to sell it and repay the amount.

This is why, if you move into long-term care, the loan becomes repayable before you die.

Can You Let a Property With Equity Release?

It depends. You can’t start letting out a property you have taken out an equity release plan on, for the same reason you cannot take out an equity release plan on a rental property.

You’d have to move out first to rent out the property, which would trigger the loan repayment requirement and early repayment penalties.

Can I Have a Tenant With Equity Release?

No, you can’t have a tenant with equity release, since most equity release companies will not allow a third-party tenant to live in the home.

It’s critical to grasp the accepted concept of a ‘tenant.’ A tenant is someone who has exclusive access to areas of a property that the homeowner may not visit.

A tenant, for example, is someone who lives in an annex on the property with a locked door.

The equity release source is unlikely to allow this. This is because a tenant has legal access to the property.

Can I Have a Lodger With Equity Release?

Yes, you can have a lodger with equity release. Most equity release providers allow homeowners to keep lodgers in their homes after taking up an equity release plan. They may, however, impose a limit on the number of lodgers permitted.

A lodger is someone who shares the property’s rooms and resources but has no exclusive access to any part of it and no legal rights to do so.

The lender who has a lodger with equity release may ask them to sign a document stating that they would evacuate the property if the owner sells it while they’re still living there.

So, if the homeowner died, the lender could easily evict the lodger and sell the property to recoup the debt.

Listing for Airbnb & Equity Release

You can list for Airbnb with equity release, since Airbnb is essentially a lodger agreement, as long as you continue to live there.

Lodgers vs. Tenants & Equity Release

One of the most important requirements for an equity release loan is that you must live in your house for at least 6 months every year and consider it your primary residence.

Is that to say you can accept lodgers or tenants?

Normally you can seek equity release on a property if you have a lodger, but not if you have a tenant.

The legal presumption that a renter gains rights is the primary basis for this.

Following equity release, you can rent out your home, but you must also live there. This is because getting equity release with a sitting tenant differs from obtaining equity release with a lodger.

Significant Distinctions Between Lodgers & Tenants

Because of a Tenancy Agreement, a tenant has more rights than a lodger. The landlord must get permission to enter the rented premises.

Once a contract is in place, the landlord has 6 months to remove the tenant if they followed acceptable practices.

Tenancy Deposit Scheme (TDS)

The Tenancy Deposit Scheme (TDS) requires a landlord to return the tenant’s deposit.

You can evict a lodger from the property ‌with ‘sufficient’ notice. This period is normally 28 days, but it might be shorter. They sign a licence instead of a lease agreement, which is a significant distinction between a tenant and a lodger.

Lodgers share living quarters with the landlord in the landlord’s primary residence, and the landlord must remain in the lodging during the lodger’s stay.

Because the lodger must not have exclusive occupancy, there must not be a lock on their door within the property; otherwise, a tenancy may arise.

Other signs that there is no tenancy include landlord services such as supplying clean linen and cleaning, as well as constant entry into the room.

What does this mean for you?

It’s vital to distinguish between the 2, since different equity release businesses have varied requirements for third-party property occupation.

Airbnb & the Rent-a-Room Scheme with Equity Release

The good news is that both Airbnb and the Rent-a-Room Scheme are lodger agreements, so you can use one (or both) of these services to rent out one or more rooms in your home.

Because the United Kingdom is a popular tourist location, this is a great way to supplement your retirement income and keep you engaged as you’ll get to meet and entertain people from all over the world.

Common Questions

Could Listing for Airbnb Get You In Trouble With Your Equity Release Provider? In short, no, as Airbnb is a lodger agreement. You can use this service to rent out one or more rooms in your house as long as you also live there. Your best bet, however, is to talk to your financial advisor to understand the requirements. Can I Rent Out My Home with Equity Release While I'm on Holiday? In a nutshell, no you may not rent out your home while on vacation, even if you only live there for 6 months a year. However, these guidelines may vary from one equity release provider to the next. Should you receive income from renting out your home for half a year while living in your holiday home, it’s worth consulting your financial adviser to see if they can find an equity release plan that permits this.

In Conclusion

Equity release is an excellent way to gain access to property wealth. It can, however, limit your rental choices. As a result, it’s critical to assess the advantages and disadvantages.

Once you’ve unlocked equity, you can’t rent out your house, nor can you get equity release on a rental property.

But the good news is that having a lodger or, sometimes, a tenant may not be a barrier to getting equity release.

Speaking with an equity release specialist can help determine whether lenders would allow lodgers or tenants in such circumstances.