Doyle Edwards
Last Updated 18 Nov 2021
For many people, buying a home may seem like the way to go because it can be beneficial in the long term, but renting may be more practical for now. I want this article to help people understand what each option entails and which might be more advantageous for them!

Rent or Buy: Which Is the Better Option?

Buying a home is one of the biggest decisions that you will ever make. It’s important to know all your options and make an informed decision on how to proceed.

Should I Buy or Rent a Home?

Renting is a popular option for people planning to stay in an area no longer than four years.

It’s also ideal for those with tight budgets or those without the funds necessary to cover the down payment and closing costs of buying a house.

Buying a home is the better option for people who plan to stay in an area for more than four years and have a substantial budget.

In deciding between renting or buying, it’s essential to consider how long you’ll be staying in that location-whether it’s no longer than two years or ten.

Is It Cheaper If You Rent or Buy a House?

It’s cheaper to rent rather than buy one, but it depends on your situation.

The average renting price is £175 per week in the UK, whereas buying a home costs £96 000.

The difference in cost can make renting more appealing to people who are preparing for their first big financial commitment-buying a house.

It’s also cheaper if you do not intend to stay at your current address for more than four years.

How Much Money Can I Borrow on a Mortgage?

To find out how much you can borrow, there are several factors to take into consideration.

Your salary and the type of mortgage you want will determine how much money your bank is willing to lend.

If you’re in a good position financially, then it might be worth applying for a large loan with lower monthly repayments than if you had a smaller mortgage.

Can I Afford a Mortgage?

To be able to afford a mortgage, you need enough income and savings.

Many factors can affect your affordability, including the size of your deposit and if any family members want to help with the down payment or monthly repayments.

8 Different Types of Lifetime Mortgages Available to You

It’s essential for people who have big mortgages to think about their current financial situation and their future.

The Advantages of Buying a Home

Buying a home can be rewarding in many ways.

Firstly, it could help you to build up your wealth and increase the equity of your property.

For example, you will also have more control over what happens with the house, such as choosing whom it is rented out to.

Secondly, you will have the opportunity to get a mortgage interest deduction for your taxes.

Lastly, if you want to move, the home is yours and not just rented.

The Disadvantages of Buying a Home

Costs can be high, and the property market is unpredictable.

If you do not have sufficient money for a down payment or monthly repayments, it won’t be easy to qualify for a mortgage.

There are also other costs, such as closing fees when buying your home.

Homeownership also comes with added expenses like maintenance that renters don’t need to worry about.

You have to pay property taxes and insurance on the home.

Lastly, if your house does not sell or is worth less than what it was when you bought it, then this can be a problem as well.

Why Should I Rent a Home?

There are tons of benefits to renting a home.

Rental rates are generally lower than home prices.

You don’t have to worry about significant repairs due to the landlord’s responsibility, and they often cover things like water bills or heating costs.

If you want freedom, renting is a good option for you; when your lease ends, so do your responsibilities with the home.

If you want to change cities, then renting is an excellent option for you as well; when your lease ends in a town and starts in another, so do your responsibilities with the property.

Lastly, if you’re unsure how long you will be living at a location or don’t know what direction life might take.

The Disadvantages of Renting a Home

The main disadvantage of renting a home is that you cannot make permanent changes to the property.

Renting also means someone else owns your living quarters, and if they ever want them back, you will have to leave.

Potentially higher insurance premiums due to increased risk of damage or theft for renters than those owning homes.

Lastly, it may be difficult for renters planning on staying in an area long-term because leases can only be renewed for a specific amount of time.

Is It Cheaper to Rent or Buy?

The answer to this depends on the person’s situation.

Some people prefer renting because they know that they will be moving within a year or so and buying is too much of an investment in their opinion.

For others, it may be cheaper to buy than rent if you plan on staying in one place for many years.

If you’re looking to save money, then renting is probably your best option.

However, if you like the idea of increasing your net worth by building equity1 in a home and want something that will last for many years into the future, buying may be better.

How to Decide Whether I Should Rent or Buy?

To decide which option is better for you, first, make a list of the pros and cons for each.

Then compare your list so that it includes items from both columns in the same column, with one being labeled “rent” and one being labeled “buy.”

For example: renting has more flexibility than buying but costs more money to be listed under “cons.”

Do You Have Enough for a Deposit?

One main difference between renting and buying is that you need a large down payment to purchase a property.

Do you have enough funds for a deposit? If not, consider other options such as taking out financing (i.e., getting a mortgage2) or investing in stocks.

It is possible to get a mortgage with a deposit of just five percent if you are in the UK, and there are other options.

Do You Have Enough Money for the Upfront Costs of Buying a Home?

Some of the upfront costs for buying a home include your deposit, stamp duty (if applicable), and solicitor fees.

If you don’t have enough to pay these up-front costs, renting might be more suitable because there are no initial outlay costs with this option.

Do You Earn Enough to Take Out a Mortgage?

You should calculate your monthly income and compare it to the budget of how much you would need to pay for a mortgage each month. If the amount is sufficient, then renting is not necessary.

How Long Will You Stay In Your Next Home?

If you plan to spend more than five years in your next home, renting becomes a less attractive option because of the reduced potential for capital growth.

However, if you plan to stay for less than five years, then renting can be a good option.

Are You Going to Live Alone or with Someone Else?

If you live alone, then renting might be a better option because it will not affect whether or not to have children.

However, if you plan to live with someone else (or have them move in), then buying may be more suitable.

Are There Other Ways of Getting Help to Buy a Home?

There are other ways like joint ownership that can help you buy a home without having to come up with the whole amount of money.

It allows you to buy a home with others, which can be achieved through joint tenancy, shared ownership, or co-ownership schemes.

What Do You Do If You Decide to Buy a Home?

If you decide to buy a house, you should:

  • Make sure you have a budget, which is the total amount of money that will be required to buy the property.
  • Find your dream home and identify any problems with it before making an offer or committing to buying it.
  • Get legal advice from a lawyer who can help protect your interests if things go wrong (such as the property being sold to someone else).

When Starting a Family, Is It Better to Rent or Buy a Home?

How Much Should You Spend on Rent a Month?

Is It Better to Rent or Buy 2021?

It’s essential to weigh the pros and cons of renting vs. buying a home before making any decisions.

There are many factors to consider when deciding whether to rent or buy. One of the most important is your time horizon.

If you want to stay in a home for ten years or more, then purchasing is likely the better option since prices will rise over time and you’ll build equity. However, if you’re planning on moving soon, renting might be cheaper because real estate prices can fluctuate during that period of time.

Editorial Note: This content has been independently collected by the EveryInvestor advisor team and is offered on a non-advised basis. EveryInvestor may earn a commission on sales made from partner links on this page, but that doesn’t affect our editors’ opinions or evaluations. Learn more about our editorial guidelines.
While we do our best to ensure everything that we publish here is accurate, we are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make your own enquiries based on your personal circumstances.

