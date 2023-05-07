Equity Release  How Does It Work? Process

Understanding the Tax Implications of Equity Release

Do You Pay Tax on Equity Release?
Editorial Team
Written by the Editorial Team
Last Updated 09 May 2023
Rated
Equity Release Taxation: Everything You Need to Know Before You Unlock Your Home’s Value, Don’t Let Hidden Taxes Drain Your Retirement Dreams!
do you pay tax on equity release

Will you be taxed heavily on your equity release funds? Is equity release tax a concern?

With record-breaking lending of £6.2bn in 20221, the industry has never been more popular. 

Is it worth joining the trend, or is it not worth your while because of the tax implications?

As experts in our field, we discuss the following in this article:

    Our editorial team at EveryInvestor has researched and compiled the most up-to-date information on equity release taxation.

    Here’s what we’ve found. 

    Ready to Start?

    Let’s See How Much You Can Release in Seconds

      Equity Release Calculator
      Age of Youngest Homeowner?
      55

      Drag me

      Easy to Use & Very Fast
      • Easy to Use
      • Safe & Secure
      • Very Fast
      • Instant Results
      Equity Release may involve a home reversion plan or a lifetime mortgage, which is a loan secured against your property & requires firstly paying off any existing mortgage. Our equity release partner is Age Partnership. Any money released, plus accrued interest would be repaid upon death, or moving into long term care.
      By supplying your email address, you’re confirming that you’re happy for Age Partnership & EveryInvestor to contact you via email regarding products & services relevant to your enquiry. Age Partnership & EveryInvestor will contact you on the telephone number you are providing regarding your enquiry. For more info, please visit our privacy policy, or to opt out at any time, email unsub@everyinvestor.co.uk. Initial advice is provided for free & without obligation.
      It’s VERY FAST, takes just 8 seconds

      Do You Pay Tax on Equity Release (UK)? 

      No, you don’t pay tax on equity release in the UK. 

      In fact, an equity release lump sum can help reduce the tax you’ll be subject to pay on other assets in your estate. 

      The tax implications will depend on how you use the cash you unlock and your other financial assets and pensions. 

      It’s essential to seek professional advice to ensure the best course of action for your specific situation.

      Why Is Equity Release Tax-Free?

      Equity release is tax-free because it’s seen as a loan and not as a form of income, but remember that the loan, along with interest, will need to be repaid, potentially impacting your estate’s value. 

      Interesting fact

      The same rules apply to a residential mortgage, but other factors such as interest rates, repayment terms, and overall impact on your finances can differ. 

      You won’t be taxed even if you use your equity release mortgage to top up your income.

      Do the same standards apply to Income Tax and Capital Gains Tax?

      Income Tax

      As mentioned above, equity release is exempt from income tax as it’s not a form of income. 

      Instead, it’s a secured loan against your property, even if used to supplement income. 

      Capital Gains Tax (CGT)

      Capital Gains Tax is due when you sell many assets and receive funds exceeding the Capital Gains Tax threshold.2 

      Equity release is exempt from Capital Gains Tax because, although it provides a lump sum of cash, it’s considered a loan rather than traditional income.

      Remember that equity release schemes might not be suitable for everyone, and the risks involved should be carefully considered before making a decision. 

      The potential downsides include a reduction in the inheritance you leave behind, the possibility of negative equity if the property value declines, and the long-term costs of interest accumulating over time.

      It’s also important to note that tax laws can change, so staying up-to-date and consulting a financial advisor is essential.

      Can Equity Release Be Used to Reduce Inheritance Tax (IHT)?

      Yes, equity release could be used to reduce inheritance tax in certain instances. Still, it may also reduce the overall value of the inheritance left to your beneficiaries due to interest accumulation and fees.

      This strategy may only suit some, so you must disclose the specific circumstances and consult a financial advisor to determine if this approach is appropriate for you.

      If you decide to gift someone with equity release money, it won’t be subject to inheritance tax if you live seven years after it was given.3

      In addition, equity release decreases the value of the estate due to the principal debt and interest. 

      This includes:

      • Rolled up/compound interest 
      • The share in property appreciation 
      • Equity release fees

      Have You Checked How Much You Can Release Yet?

        Equity Release Calculator
        Age of Youngest Homeowner?
        55

        Drag me

        Easy to Use & Very Fast
        • Easy to Use
        • Safe & Secure
        • Very Fast
        • Instant Results
        Equity Release may involve a home reversion plan or a lifetime mortgage, which is a loan secured against your property & requires firstly paying off any existing mortgage. Our equity release partner is Age Partnership. Any money released, plus accrued interest would be repaid upon death, or moving into long term care.
        By supplying your email address, you’re confirming that you’re happy for Age Partnership & EveryInvestor to contact you via email regarding products & services relevant to your enquiry. Age Partnership & EveryInvestor will contact you on the telephone number you are providing regarding your enquiry. For more info, please visit our privacy policy, or to opt out at any time, email unsub@everyinvestor.co.uk. Initial advice is provided for free & without obligation.
        It’s VERY FAST, takes just 8 seconds

        Will My Beneficiaries Ever Have to Pay Inheritance Tax on Equity Release Funds Received?

        Yes, in some cases, your beneficiaries will have to pay inheritance tax on equity release funds received.

        Important notice

        If you pass away within 7 years of giving your family an early inheritance with equity release, your heirs will be required to pay tax on the funds.

        Why Else Would IHT Not Be Paid?

        IHT wouldn’t be paid in the following cases.4

        • Your estate is worth less than £325,000.
        • You select to leave everything above the £325,000 to a charity, community non-profit sports club, spouse, or civil partner. 

        IHT Example: No Equity Release 

        Inheritance Tax with no equity release would be a standard Inheritance Tax rate of 40%. 

        This is only charged on inheritance, provided it’s above the £325,000 threshold.

        For example

        If you provide an inheritance of £400,000, your heirs will be taxed on £75,000.

        Therefore, the total funds received will be £370,000 after a 40% tax reduction.

        These figures are for indicative purposes only. 

        IHT Example: With Equity Release

        An IHT example with equity release would be relevant when you die within 7 years of gifting the funds, which could lead to additional tax liabilities for your beneficiaries.

        The amount your heirs will pay is calculated using a reducing scale, known as ‘taper relief’.5

        The tapered relief works as follows, based on current tax laws and regulations:

        • Less than 3 years since the payment = 40%
        • 3 – 4 years since the payment = 32%
        • 4 – 5 years since the payment = 24%
        • 5 – 6 years since the payment = 16%
        • 6 – 7 years since the payment = 8%
        • 7 or more years since the payment = 0%

        Note that these rates are subject to change and may not apply to your specific situation.

        Common Questions

        What Is Inheritance Tax?

        Do You Pay Tax on Equity From a House Sale?

        How Does Early Inheritance & Gifts Work With Equity Release?

        Why Is Equity Released Not Taxed as a Sole Trader or a Limited Company?

        Will I Be Subject to Income Tax as a Director of a Limited Company or Sole Trader?

        Will I Have to Pay Capital Gains Tax if I’m Self Employed or a Director?

        What Are the Advantages & Disadvantages of Equity Release for a Sole Trader & Limited Company Director?

        If I Release Equity on Buy-To-Let Mortgages, Will I Have to Pay Taxes?

        If I Invest Money From Equity Release, Will I Be Subject to Taxes?

        Will I Have to Pay Capital Gains Tax or Income Tax on Home Reversion Plans?

        In Conclusion

        Understanding the tax implications of equity release schemes before deciding to cash in on your home’s value is crucial.

        By consulting with a financial advisor and keeping up-to-date with current tax laws, you can make informed decisions and potentially save money in the long run. 

        Stay savvy and secure your financial future with these valuable equity release tax tips.

        Have You Used Our

        Free Equity Release Calculator Yet? 👇

          Equity Release Calculator
          Age of Youngest Homeowner?
          55

          Drag me

          Easy to Use & Very Fast
          • Easy to Use
          • Safe & Secure
          • Very Fast
          • Instant Results
          Equity Release may involve a home reversion plan or a lifetime mortgage, which is a loan secured against your property & requires firstly paying off any existing mortgage. Our equity release partner is Age Partnership. Any money released, plus accrued interest would be repaid upon death, or moving into long term care.
          By supplying your email address, you’re confirming that you’re happy for Age Partnership & EveryInvestor to contact you via email regarding products & services relevant to your enquiry. Age Partnership & EveryInvestor will contact you on the telephone number you are providing regarding your enquiry. For more info, please visit our privacy policy, or to opt out at any time, email unsub@everyinvestor.co.uk. Initial advice is provided for free & without obligation.
          It’s VERY FAST, takes just 8 seconds

          Editorial Note: This content has been independently collected by the EveryInvestor team and is offered on a non-advised basis. While we try & keep the information up to date & correct, we make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the website or the information, products, services mentioned in the website. Learn more about our editorial guidelines.

          Found an Error? Please report it here.


          People Loved Reading These Articles
          no early repayment charges on equity release could it be possible
          No Early Repayment Charges on Equity Release: Could It Be Possible?

          Can You Get Equity Release on a Leasehold Property? Discover the Circumstances Under Which You Can Release Equity on a Leasehold Property & Find Out What Information You’ll Need to Apply. It’s All Here.

          how long does the equity release process take?
          How Long Does the Equity Release Process Take?

          Do You Want to Know How Long the Equity Release Process Takes? Find Out What Can Slow Down the Equity Release Application Process & What Can Speed It Up. Keep Reading to Find Out More.