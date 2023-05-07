Understanding the Tax Implications of Equity Release
Will you be taxed heavily on your equity release funds? Is equity release tax a concern?
With record-breaking lending of £6.2bn in 20221, the industry has never been more popular.
Is it worth joining the trend, or is it not worth your while because of the tax implications?
As experts in our field, we discuss the following in this article:
Our editorial team at EveryInvestor has researched and compiled the most up-to-date information on equity release taxation.
Here’s what we’ve found.
Do You Pay Tax on Equity Release (UK)?
No, you don’t pay tax on equity release in the UK.
In fact, an equity release lump sum can help reduce the tax you’ll be subject to pay on other assets in your estate.
The tax implications will depend on how you use the cash you unlock and your other financial assets and pensions.
It’s essential to seek professional advice to ensure the best course of action for your specific situation.
Why Is Equity Release Tax-Free?
Equity release is tax-free because it’s seen as a loan and not as a form of income, but remember that the loan, along with interest, will need to be repaid, potentially impacting your estate’s value.
Interesting fact
The same rules apply to a residential mortgage, but other factors such as interest rates, repayment terms, and overall impact on your finances can differ.
You won’t be taxed even if you use your equity release mortgage to top up your income.
Do the same standards apply to Income Tax and Capital Gains Tax?
Income Tax
As mentioned above, equity release is exempt from income tax as it’s not a form of income.
Instead, it’s a secured loan against your property, even if used to supplement income.
Capital Gains Tax (CGT)
Capital Gains Tax is due when you sell many assets and receive funds exceeding the Capital Gains Tax threshold.2
Equity release is exempt from Capital Gains Tax because, although it provides a lump sum of cash, it’s considered a loan rather than traditional income.
Remember that equity release schemes might not be suitable for everyone, and the risks involved should be carefully considered before making a decision.
The potential downsides include a reduction in the inheritance you leave behind, the possibility of negative equity if the property value declines, and the long-term costs of interest accumulating over time.
It’s also important to note that tax laws can change, so staying up-to-date and consulting a financial advisor is essential.
Can Equity Release Be Used to Reduce Inheritance Tax (IHT)?
Yes, equity release could be used to reduce inheritance tax in certain instances. Still, it may also reduce the overall value of the inheritance left to your beneficiaries due to interest accumulation and fees.
This strategy may only suit some, so you must disclose the specific circumstances and consult a financial advisor to determine if this approach is appropriate for you.
If you decide to gift someone with equity release money, it won’t be subject to inheritance tax if you live seven years after it was given.3
In addition, equity release decreases the value of the estate due to the principal debt and interest.
This includes:
- Rolled up/compound interest
- The share in property appreciation
- Equity release fees
Will My Beneficiaries Ever Have to Pay Inheritance Tax on Equity Release Funds Received?
Yes, in some cases, your beneficiaries will have to pay inheritance tax on equity release funds received.
Important notice
If you pass away within 7 years of giving your family an early inheritance with equity release, your heirs will be required to pay tax on the funds.
Why Else Would IHT Not Be Paid?
IHT wouldn’t be paid in the following cases.4
- Your estate is worth less than £325,000.
- You select to leave everything above the £325,000 to a charity, community non-profit sports club, spouse, or civil partner.
IHT Example: No Equity Release
Inheritance Tax with no equity release would be a standard Inheritance Tax rate of 40%.
This is only charged on inheritance, provided it’s above the £325,000 threshold.
For example
If you provide an inheritance of £400,000, your heirs will be taxed on £75,000.
Therefore, the total funds received will be £370,000 after a 40% tax reduction.
These figures are for indicative purposes only.
IHT Example: With Equity Release
An IHT example with equity release would be relevant when you die within 7 years of gifting the funds, which could lead to additional tax liabilities for your beneficiaries.
The amount your heirs will pay is calculated using a reducing scale, known as ‘taper relief’.5
The tapered relief works as follows, based on current tax laws and regulations:
- Less than 3 years since the payment = 40%
- 3 – 4 years since the payment = 32%
- 4 – 5 years since the payment = 24%
- 5 – 6 years since the payment = 16%
- 6 – 7 years since the payment = 8%
- 7 or more years since the payment = 0%
Note that these rates are subject to change and may not apply to your specific situation.
Common Questions
What Is Inheritance Tax?
Inheritance tax in the UK is a tax charged on an estate when someone dies.
The estate includes all assets, such as property, possessions, and cash.
Do You Pay Tax on Equity From a House Sale?
Yes, you do pay tax on equity from a house sale.
Basic-rate taxpayers will generally pay 18% on the gains earned when selling a property, not on the total sale price; however, individual circumstances and any tax reliefs or exemptions may affect the actual rate applicable.
Higher and additional rate taxpayers will typically have to pay 28%.6
How Does Early Inheritance & Gifts Work With Equity Release?
Early inheritance and gifts with equity release involve giving funds to your kids or heirs as soon as the money is released.
You’ll need to notify your advisor, broker, and/or lender that you want to use your equity release for gifting so they provide the correct advice and determine if equity release is suitable for you.
Why Is Equity Released Not Taxed as a Sole Trader or a Limited Company?
Equity release isn’t taxed as a sole trader or limited company because the cash unlocked is not an income but a type of secured loan.
Will I Be Subject to Income Tax as a Director of a Limited Company or Sole Trader?
You won’t be subject to income tax as a limited company director or sole trader if you opt for equity release, even if you use the funds to top up your income.
If you opt for a drawdown lifetime mortgage, you’ll only pay interest on the funds you release.
Will I Have to Pay Capital Gains Tax if I’m Self Employed or a Director?
No, you won’t have to pay Capital Gains Tax if you’re a self-employed director who opts for equity release, as you’re not disposing of the property with a lifetime mortgage.
What Are the Advantages & Disadvantages of Equity Release for a Sole Trader & Limited Company Director?
The advantages and disadvantages of equity release for a sole trader and limited company director are as follows:
Pros
- Free up cash to invest in your business.
- You can remain living at home without having to downsize.
- You can reduce your inheritance tax bill.
- There are no repayments required in your lifetime.
Cons
- The process will usually take longer than extending your overdraft.
- You can only opt for equity release when you’re 55 or older.
- It may not be the most effective way to unlock capital for your business, so you’ll need professional equity release advice.
- You won’t benefit from your unlocked portion if your property price rises.
If I Release Equity on Buy-To-Let Mortgages, Will I Have to Pay Taxes?
If you release equity on buy-to-let mortgages, you won’t have to pay taxes, but be aware of potential risks such as changes in property values and the need for loan repayment.
Note that fewer products allow you to unlock equity on a buy-to-let property, and the availability of these products may depend on factors such as property location, rental income, and your financial circumstances. It’s essential to research and compare your options carefully.
If I Invest Money From Equity Release, Will I Be Subject to Taxes?
If you invest money from equity release, you may be subject to taxes.
For example, the interest could be taxed if you place the funds in a savings account.
Will I Have to Pay Capital Gains Tax or Income Tax on Home Reversion Plans?
You won’t have to pay Capital Gains Tax or Income Tax on home reversion plans.
Even though you sell your property to your lender with a home reversion, the money is still considered a loan, not income.
In Conclusion
Understanding the tax implications of equity release schemes before deciding to cash in on your home’s value is crucial.
By consulting with a financial advisor and keeping up-to-date with current tax laws, you can make informed decisions and potentially save money in the long run.
Stay savvy and secure your financial future with these valuable equity release tax tips.
