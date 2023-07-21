Nationwide & Equity Release (Updated 2023)
Ready to Start?
Let’s See How Much You Can Release in Seconds
EveryInvestor is an unrelated 3rd party information website and the opinions in this article are our own and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of Nationwide.
Are you looking into Nationwide’s equity release?
Can you afford to remain on the sidelines as equity release becomes more popular as a means of funding everyday expenses and significant life events in retirement?
The first step towards that financial freedom is finding a trustworthy provider.
Here’s what you’ll learn in this article:
Our financial journalists have researched Nationwide and its equity release offerings to provide you with the most current information.
Read on to find out if it’s the provider for you…
Who’s Nationwide?
Nationwide is the world’s largest building society1, the UK’s 2nd largest mortgage provider, and the country’s largest savings provider.
As a mutual financial institution, Nationwide has over 15 million2 members and a big reputation to uphold.
Does Nationwide Offer Equity Release?
Yes, Nationwide offers equity release through its lifetime mortgage and retirement mortgage offerings.
An important note:
Nationwide has however stopped accepting new equity release plans and only services its existing clients wishing to switch plans or release more money3.
The 3 options to choose from are:
- Lifetime mortgage
- Retirement interest-only mortgage (RIO)
- Retirement capital & interest mortgage (RCI)
With Nationwide’s lifetime mortgage, you’ll be able to access money tied up in your home as a tax-free lump sum.
Your interest rate will remain fixed throughout the duration of your loan, and you’ll only be required to make monthly payments if you choose to.
Nationwide’s retirement mortgage options allow you to borrow money up to a higher age than standard mortgages.
However, you’ll be required to pay back the interest or the interest and capital monthly with these mortgage options.
Nationwide is a member of the Equity Release Council3 and its equity release plans are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)4.
Nationwide’s Equity Release Plans
Nationwide’s equity release offering, available to existing customers only, includes a lifetime mortgage, a retirement interest-only (RIO) mortgage, and a retirement capital and interest (RCI) mortgage.
Let’s look at these options in more detail.
Lifetime Mortgage
Available to UK homeowners between the ages of 55 and 94 if you’re an existing Nationwide mortgage client, Nationwide’s lifetime mortgage will run for the rest of your life.
With no monthly repayments, the loan and interest will be paid back when you pass away or move into long-term care, and your house is sold.
Retirement Interest Only
If you’re between the ages of 55 and 94 if you’re an existing Nationwide mortgage client, you may qualify for its retirement interest-only mortgage.
With this type of mortgage, the principal debt is only repaid once you pass away or move into long-term care.
As the name implies, the interest is paid off monthly, thus preventing the loan from growing to an unmanageable amount.
The maximum amount that you may borrow is £500,0005.
Retirement Capital & Interest
The retirement capital and interest mortgage work in much the same way as a standard mortgage, where the interest and some of the capital are repaid monthly.
Again, you would have to be between the ages of 55 and 94 if you’re an existing Nationwide mortgage client to qualify.
The maximum amount you may borrow is £500,000, and monthly repayments are due from the get-go6.
Other Services From Nationwide
Besides the equity release options available at Nationwide, you can also take out loans, make investments, and open current or savings accounts.
Services offered by Nationwide include:
- Loans
- Investments
- Current Accounts
- Savings & ISAs
- Credit Cards
- Insurance
- Mortgages
Why You Should Consider Nationwide
You should consider Nationwide if you have an existing equity release plan with them and wish to switch to an alternative plan or release more money.
Features of Nationwide’s Equity Release Schemes
Let’s take a look at the features of Nationwide’s equity release options:
No Negative Equity Guarantee
Equity Release Council members are obligated to include a no negative equity guarantee in their plans.
This means that should your home ever decrease in value to such an extent that its sale won’t cover your equity release loan, the provider will have to write off the shortfall.
In other words, your beneficiaries and your estate will never have to pay more than the value of your home.
Downsizing Protection
The downsizing protection feature means that if you wish to relocate to a home that doesn’t meet Nationwide’s lending criteria, you’ll be able to settle your loan in full without incurring any early repayment penalties.
This protection will only take effect 5 years after the initial loan.
Fixed Lifetime Interest Rate
Nationwide’s Lifetime mortgage equity release plans feature a fixed interest rate for the rest of your life, protecting you from any possible interest rate hikes.
Maximum Loan Amount
The amount of equity you can release with a Nationwide plan will depend, in part, on your age.
A maximum lending limit is set at £1 million for UK residents and at £515,000 for those living in Scotland or Wales7.
Flexible Repayments
Nationwide’s flexible repayment feature means you’ll be entitled to make yearly voluntary repayments of up to 10% of your lifetime mortgage without incurring early repayment penalties.
All early repayment charges will fall away once your lifetime mortgage reaches 15 years8.
Nationwide Equity Release Pros & Cons
Nationwide equity release options have the advantage of fixed interest rates, downsizing protection, and no valuation fees, but only if your property and locations are acceptable.
Let’s look at these in more detail.
Nationwide Pros
Here are pros of using Nationwide:
- There are no product or valuation fees.
- It’ll provide free (and obligation-free) advice.
- You’ll receive a £1,000 cashback on completion of your signup9.
- It provides a no negative equity guarantee.
- You can pay back up to 10% of the loan every year without incurring early repayment charges.
- You may be able to borrow more in the future.
Nationwide Cons
Here are cons of using Nationwide:
- Only available to its existing equity release customers.
- You cannot apply if you’re on shared ownership or a Right-to-Buy scheme.
- You are not eligible for a Nationwide mortgage if you live on the Isle of Man, the Isles of Scilly, the Channel Islands, Northern Ireland, or non-mainland Scotland.
- Even if your property value would allow it, you couldn’t borrow the maximum of £1 million if you live in Scotland or Wales.
- Equity Release will impact the amount of inheritance you can leave.
- Equity Release may not be suitable for everyone, which is why your advisor will ask you to consider other options before proceeding.
Who’s Eligible for Nationwide’s Equity Release Scheme?
You’ll be eligible for a Nationwide equity release plan if you meet the following requirements:
- You’re aged between 55 and 94.
- You have an existing Nationwide equity release plan
- There are no more than 2 title deed holders on your property.
- You’re borrowing against your primary residence.
- You live on the UK mainland.
- You live in a standard property deemed acceptable by Nationwide.
Nationwide Fees & Charges
There are no valuation, product, or advice fees associated with Nationwide’s lifetime mortgages.
If you sign up for a Nationwide equity release plan, you’ll receive a £1,000 cashback payment, which you could put towards the independent legal advice you’ll be obliged to receive.
Nationwide Equity Release Interest Rates
Equity release interest rates range between 6.05% and 7%* on Lifetime Mortgages and are fixed for life.
Read more on equity release interest rates here.
The interest rate applied to your lifetime mortgage will depend on your age and the total value of your property and will remain fixed for the duration of your loan.
The equity release interest rates on Nationwide’s Retirement Interest-Only Mortgages range from 6,00% APCR* (on a 10-year fixed mortgage) and 6,40% APCR*(on a 2-year tracker mortgage)9.
While the interest rates on its Retirement Capital and Interest Mortgages range from 5,9% APCR* (on a 10-year fixed deal) to 6,30% APCR* (on a 2-year tracker rate)10.
Nationwide now only services its existing clients and no longer offers new lifetime or retirement mortgages11.
These increases are reflected in the interest rates mentioned above.
*While we regularly review our rates, these may have shifted since our last update.
Is There a Nationwide Equity Release Calculator?
The Nationwide equity release calculator doesn’t exist at this time; however, you can use the calculator below to get an idea of how much you could release.
Have You Checked How Much You Can Release Yet?
Nationwide Customer Reviews
It’s a good idea to see what current customers say about Nationwide.
- Reviews on Trust Pilot for Nationwide – 1.7 out of 5 stars (based on 3, 000+ reviews)
- Nationwide reviewed on Reviews.co.uk – 3 out of 5 (based on 5+ reviews)
Nationwide has received abysmal online reviews, with its overall rating reaching an average of 2.4 stars out of 5.
Nationwide Complaints
In reviews, some customers find the company untrustworthy, unprofessional, and inflexible in helping them in times of need.
Customer support is viewed as poor, with numerous examples of terrible customer service.
Complaints can be raised by customers directly on the Nationwide website.
Nationwide FCA Details
Nationwide is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which ensures that consumers are protected and treated fairly.
Here are Nationwide’s FCA details.
Trading Names
- Nationwide for business
- Nationwide International
- Nationwide Financial Solutions
- The Derbyshire
- Dunfermline Building Society
- Dunfermline Direct
- Cheshire Building Society
- Derbyshire Building Society
- Derbyshire Direct
- Nationwide UK (Ireland)
- Nationwide Building Society
- Nationwide for Business
- Nationwide International
- KPR Debt Collection
- Salt Commercial
FCA Permitted Services
- Banking
- Insurance
- Mortgages & Home Finance
- Consumer Credit
- Pensions
- Investments
Registration Numbers
- FCA Ref Number: 106078
- Company Reg Number: 0000355B
Nationwide Jobs
Nationwide advertises jobs12 on its website for roles across all of its branches in the UK.
The roles available fall into the following categories:
- Tech Talent.
- Head-Office Roles.
- Customer Support.
- Early Careers.
- Temps & Contractors.
How Did We Review the Info on Nationwide?
A dedicated team of professional researchers has combed through the mountains of information available on Nationwide.
Through their expertise and extensive knowledge, we have put together this information for you.
We are in no way associated, affiliated, or endorsed by Nationwide.
Registration Numbers
- FCA Ref Number: 106078
- FCA Reg Number: 0000355B
FCA Link
- FCA Link: FCA Link
- Companies House Link: Companies House Link
Nationwide Contact Number & Address
- +44 345 788 8444
- contact@nationwide.co.uk
- Nationwide House, Pipers Way, Swindon SN3 1TX.
Common Questions
Who Owns Nationwide?
Nationwide is owned by its members as it’s a mutual financial institution.
Does Nationwide Belong to the Equity Release Council?
Yes, Nationwide belongs to the Equity Release Council.
Does Nationwide Offer Equity Release?
Yes, Nationwide does equity release but has recently stopped taking on any new clients. It now only services existing lifetime or retirement mortgage customers wishing to switch plans or release more money.
So if you’re looking to Nationwide for a brand new equity release plan, you’re out of luck!
Is Nationwide's Equity Release Safe?
Yes, the equity release products offered by Nationwide are safe since Nationwide is a member of the Equity Release Council.
In Conclusion
Nationwide is a large company with over 15 million members. Founded in 1884, it has, no doubt, weathered several storms.
Although its online rating leaves a lot to be desired, determining whether Nationwide is the best provider for you cannot be done by reading a review.
If you’re an existing Nationwide equity release customer and are looking switch plans or release more money then contact an advisor to help you through the process.
Have You Used Our
Free Equity Release Calculator Yet? 👇
The features mentioned and the amounts raised, are subject to the lender’s criteria, terms and conditions. These may take into account the age, health and lifestyle factors in order to provide an enhanced amount. To understand the features and risks, ask for a personalised illustration.
Editorial Note: This content has been independently collected by the EveryInvestor team and is offered on a non-advised basis. While we try & keep the information up to date & correct, we make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the website or the information, products, services mentioned in the website. Learn more about our editorial guidelines.
Found an Error? Please report it here.