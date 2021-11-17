Can You Get a Mortgage with Bad Credit?

Doyle Edwards
Written by Doyle Edwards
Last Updated 17 Nov 2021
(Rated from 799 reviews)

What is your dream home? Do you want a big house in the suburbs with a yard, or do you prefer something more urban and modern? Either way, it might not be possible for many people to have their dream home because of bad credit. That doesn't mean that getting your dream home is impossible though! In this article, we'll go over what it takes to qualify for a mortgage even with bad credit.

Get Your Dream Home Even with Bad Credit

Table of Contents
Can You Get a Mortgage with Bad Credit?

This is often something people ask themselves when trying to decide how to improve their financial situation.

The first step is understanding your options.

The two easiest ways to get approved are through the FHA or VA loan programs1.

You see:

The government insures these loans, and both require little down payment, which can make qualifying easy even if you have less than a perfect credit history.

What Is Bad Credit?

It is a term used to describe a credit history that is not in good standing.

This typically means you have had late payments, collections, or bankruptcy in the past.

It can be caused by a variety of factors and for different reasons.

One factor is that you have too high of credit card balances, so you max out your credit cards, and it is hard to pay them off.

Another could be that you have too many outstanding debts on loans from the past or other types of obligations outside of paying for your utility bills and mobile phone contract. 

Now:

If this describes what has happened in the past, a mortgage with bad credit may not sound like an option for you.

However, getting a mortgage with bad credit history is possible if you take the proper steps and seek professional advice.

What Mortgages Can You Get with Bad Credit?

Most mortgage lenders would be hesitant to approve your loan if you have a bad credit history.

That is because they are afraid that you could make payments for the first few months but then miss one and not continue with the mortgage repayments.

This would lead to an increase in the interest rate and not staying current on your payments.

This is why it becomes a risk for them, but fortunately, some mortgages could still be available to you.

The most common mortgage lenders who will approve loans with bad credit history usually work at mainstream banks or other large financial institutions.

You will find that these mortgages are often the ones with a higher interest rate, and they tend to only be available for those who have been on their job for at least two years.

On the other hand,

The other type of mortgage is where you need to use your assets as collateral to get approved, including your home, a second property that you have equity in, or even some stocks.

With lousy credit, fewer lenders would approve of granting you a mortgage loan.

However, there are mortgage loans for people with bad credit.

Such loans are called subprime mortgages, and they have higher interest rates and fees associated with them than conventional mortgage loans.

How to Get a Mortgage with Bad Credit

There are many things you can do if your goal is to get a mortgage with bad credit:

First, understand what your options are and how each option can impact your income and credit issues.

Secondly, decide on the mortgage product that will work best for you regarding affordability and other factors.

Thirdly, apply to a mortgage lender with an approved loan program (i.e., FHA or VA).

Lastly, be sure to have all documents in order and to be prepared for a credit check.

Your Credit Record Affects the Cost of a Mortgage

Your credit record is a sign of your ability to repay the amount borrowed.

It’s also a signal that you’re someone who can be trusted to make payments on time, and for as long as necessary, so it’s reasonable that lenders charge more for mortgages if you have bad credit.

Simply put:

You’ll need good credit to get a mortgage, and the interest rates will be lower if you have good credit. By having a poor credit rating, you’re increasing the risk that your lender will not be able to recover a large enough portion of their investment.

That’s because bad credit usually means higher-priced mortgages, which typically have more restrictions and limitations, such as a smaller down payment or shorter loan term.

How to Improve Your Credit Record

There are a lot of ways to improve your credit record. One way is to use a credit card for small purchases and pay off the balance in full each month.

Another way would be to open an installment loan, such as a bank-issued mortgage or car loan. If you make your monthly payments on time, it will improve your score over time.

A third option could be taking out another type of secured debt so that when you do get approved for a mortgage, later on, lenders will take into account this evidence of reliability with other obligations.

This may include getting an education loan2 from the government, which are offered at rates much lower than what banks provide students without any student loans already taken out!

Get Accepted for a Mortgage

If you cannot get accepted for a mortgage, you may want to apply for loans that offer low-interest rates and small payments (such as personal lines of credit).

This is because they do not have the same commitment or large sum of money required by mortgages.

However, make sure that these are paid off every month so there won’t be any effects on your credit score.

If this isn’t possible, there are other ways to get a home loan with bad credit that may be more affordable than what’s currently available on the

Get a Lower Interest Rate

By repaying your mortgage every month and making payments on time, you can reduce your interest rate and make your mortgage more affordable.

To do this, ask for a lower interest rate on the loan that you are approved for and then repay it over time.

This will give you peace of mind knowing that you have made an effort to reduce the burden associated with high-interest rates because if they were too high or kept increasing, you would have to default on your loan.

It gets better,

Another way you can get a lower interest rate is if your lender agrees not to report some of the negative items listed on your credit score. These include late payments and other delinquencies such as bankruptcies or judgments.

Equity Release Interest Rates

This would mean that they wouldn’t be reported to people who request your credit score, which helps you maintain a healthy financial history.

How to Check Your Credit Record?

It is an essential factor that lenders use to determine whether they will approve your mortgage application.

You can check your current credit score by requesting a copy of your credit report from a mortgage broker.

You will then have access to review any negative information on there, which could be causing you to fail in getting approval for a mortgage or loan from lenders.

If this does not help improve your score, it may also be worth looking into other ways of improving your chances of securing financial support, such as re-mortgaging.

What Are Some Factors That Affect My Interest Rate?

Interest rates can vary depending on numerous aspects of someone’s situation, so they are often difficult to predict ahead of time. One factor which has been found to influence an individual’s interest rate is their credit.

What If You Have No Credit Record?

If you have no record, it might not be because of a lack of trying. Maybe there is an error in your name that has prevented you from getting any loans.

But don’t worry! There are ways to build up your score and get approved for a mortgage loan, even if you do not have a long enough history yet.

Call credit bureaus and ask about their process to apply for a new account using just personal information such as an address, date of birth, and phone number.

In conclusion

If you have a low credit score, it doesn’t mean that you can’t get a mortgage. It just means that you will need to do some extra work in order to find the best loan for your situation

Editorial Note: This content has been independently collected by the EveryInvestor advisor team and is offered on a non-advised basis. EveryInvestor may earn a commission on sales made from partner links on this page, but that doesn’t affect our editors’ opinions or evaluations. Learn more about our editorial guidelines.
