Mortgage Application Mistakes to Avoid

A mortgage is one of the biggest financial decisions you will make in your life. With so much on the line, it’s important to approach this process with a knowledgeable and experienced professional.

Applying for Mortgages

Many people apply for mortgages without being able to provide enough documentation or keep up with their payments on time.

If you submit an application and the lender can’t approve it, they’ll likely turn down your application and not return any information about what went wrong to help prevent more loans that won’t getting approved.

This can be prevented by completing a thorough application and providing all the information they require of you. This will allow you to meet their requirements, and you will be able to receive the mortgage approval.

Bending the Truth

Bending the truth about your financial situation is a big no-no.

When you’re applying for a mortgage, lenders will be able to tell if they don’t believe what you’ve written down on paper, and it takes them more time to investigate why.

This means that they have less time available to process other applications, leading to those people being denied!

The application form is there, to provide all the information needed with as much detail as possible; fill in any blank spaces and make sure every question has an answer. It’ll save both yourself and the lender some trouble in the long run.

Getting Your Income Wrong

The income you list on your application will be verified by a third party, such as payroll or tax records1.

Most lenders will need information such as your gross monthly income and net monthly income, so it’s essential to get this right from the outset.

Be sure to include overtime, bonuses, commissions, and other income you may have as well. If you’re self-employed, then a copy of your tax return will be requested as well.

If it turns out that the information is wrong and putting you over the ratio of house payments to gross monthly income, then chances are pretty good lenders won’t approve your loan.

Accidentally Saying You Have Loads of Kids

Having children will not typically disqualify you from getting a mortgage, but if they live with you, the lender may want to see the documentation that their expenses are being paid.

However, mistakes like these can be costly, and it’s one reason why so many mortgage applications get denied by lenders, even when you have a good credit history!

If a mistake is caught before closing, then there will likely be no big deal, but if not, then it could turn into a major headache for both parties involved.

Missing Any Details

If you miss anything of your application form, the lender may hold it against you and not approve your loan application.

Make sure to include all details such as:

Socioeconomic status of household members

Household income

A completed credit report

Self-employed persons with multiple sources of revenue when there are enough records available to determine what proportion of their total annual gross receipts is derived from personal services versus other types of work.

Credit history for the applicant and household members who are applicants.

Bankruptcies 2 or foreclosures during the previous five to seven years, if any.

or foreclosures during the previous five to seven years, if any. Past use of bankruptcy law in business affairs (business reorganizations).

Some lenders want a written copy of any applications submitted within the last 12 months, which means providing them with copies of my three major credit reports, including credit scores.

If there are any adverse items on these reports, please include details to avoid rejection from a mortgage lender. If you don’t have bad debt, please include only one of your reports with scores.

Although it’s best to make sure that the lender has all possible information upfront, they might ask for this anyway later on in the process if something gets missed!

Get Someone to Check Your Application

Another set of eyes is good to have.

It will be easier for someone else to catch any errors that you may not see yourself or know about, so it’s worth the time and effort!

Double-check your paperwork before submitting a new application

Avoiding this mistake can save everyone from being frustrated by having to wait longer than they anticipated in the process.

Missing Any Mortgage Fees

When going through the application process, you will have to pay unwritten as well as application fees.

This is also the cost of other fees that may apply, such as appraiser’s fees or inspection costs.

Missing any information on your mortgage application could lead to delays which can be expensive if not caught before time runs out!

This is why it is preferable to keep two months’ pay in a savings account as a cushion before applying for your mortgage.

Not Saving up for Other Costs

Many people only focus on the down payment and don’t have enough saved up for other costs such as closing fees, taxes, insurance, or lender fees.

If you don’t have money for other things like property taxes, homeowner’s insurance, and down payment, then you will need to postpone getting a mortgage until these items are also taken care of.

Letting Your Offer Expire

One of the worst things to do is let your offer expire.

Once you’ve put in an offer on the house and it expires, then anyone else can swoop in and take the property off the market.

Missing out on that opportunity will leave you stuck living where you are now with a lower quality home or apartment for longer than necessary!

Mortgage applications take time, and if you have not yet applied for one, it can be not easy to get approved because of credit score requirements or other factors that may limit your options.

Making Big Lifestyle Changes

If you are thinking about moving or want to change jobs, the mortgage rules will make it difficult to qualify for a loan.

You may need to live with your parents longer so that you can save up more money and get things in order before applying.

If you plan to make big lifestyle changes like a divorce, move to another country, or have children, you should wait until these events are complete before applying for a mortgage.

Using the Wrong Broker

This is one of the most important decisions that you will make, so don’t rush it.

It can be not easy to find the right broker who is up-to-date with all of the relevant information, and for that reason, it is generally a good idea to use one from an agency.

You may be able to save some money by choosing a broker who isn’t an industry expert, but in the long run, that can cause more headaches than savings.

It’s worth paying a little more for someone with experience and knowledge of what they are doing!

If you are unsure which ones qualify, you could always research them online or ask friends for recommendations.

Going with Your Usual Bank and Not Checking

It can be appealing to go with the bank you have been using in the past, but this is also a mistake because there are plenty of other financial institutions.

By not checking around, it will mean forgoing all of the potential benefits from different lenders.

Finding out late what your credit score is and its impact on your mortgage application

It is always a good idea to shop around and compare the rates that different mortgage providers offer; this will ensure you get the best deal.

Many people have a habit of only going with their bank because they feel more comfortable there, but it can end up costing them money in the long run.

Common Questions

✅ What Can Disqualify You from a Home Loan? There are multiple reasons why you might not be approved for a home loan. Some of them include: No proof of income and no savings or other assets to cover the down payment

Unstable employment history is usually indicated by frequent job changes in the last few years. ✅ How Long until the Mortgage Is Approved? It can take a few days to weeks or even months before you get an answer. This is dependent on the lender’s process, your credit score and whether they feel comfortable with the information provided in your application. ✅ Why Would a Mortgage Be Declined? Lenders might also decline your application if you forget to provide proof of income, a recent tax return or an asset statement. You can contact the lender and ask for their requirements while submitting your mortgage application, as this is not always a clear cut on how much they need. ✅ Do Mortgage Lenders Look at Spending Habits? Mortgage lenders look at your spending habits, and they might ask you for information about the last few years of transactions. This is to assess how much money you have coming into the account as well as going out. If this does not make sense, it could be a sign that some mistakes are being made.

When applying for a mortgage, it is key to be fully aware of the mistakes and risks that can disqualify you from being approved. It is best if you speak to a qualified mortgage broker to help you navigate the hurdles.