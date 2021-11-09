Mini bonds deliver higher risks with yields

It’s certainly a cost-effective way for companies to raise funds but how good an investment is it?

Mark Patterson
Written by Mark Patterson
Last Updated 09 Nov 2021
(Rated from 208 reviews)

Investors in mini bonds should be aware of the risks

Mini bonds deliver higher risks with yields

Mini bonds deliver higher risks with yields

Table of Contents
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Mini bonds have been much in the news recently with lots of publicity surrounding the launch of a mini bond for a Mexican restaurant chain through equity crowdfunder Crowdcube. Yet, mini bonds do carry risks that investors need to be aware of.

Mexican restaurant chain Chilango is raising £1m with a mini bond offering investors 8% a year over the four-year term. The minimum investment is £500 and to make the offer slightly tastier anyone who invests £10,000 or more will be entitled to one burrito a week for the life of the bond.

A mini bond is an unlisted bond usually issued by companies directly to their customers and the general public. John Lewis, The Jockey Club, Hotel Chocolat, Ecotricity and Good Energy are some of the well-known UK brands that have successfully issued mini-bonds.

Capita Registrars estimate that the value of the mini-bond industry will rise to £8 billion by 2017 (from just under £90 million in 2012).

Crowdcube’s bond team have advised on many of these mini-bonds and are responsible for over half of the total funds generated by mini-bonds in the UK. This has included companies such as Ecotricity, Good Energy and Mr and Mrs Smith.

It’s certainly a cost-effective way for companies to raise funds but how good an investment is it?

It obviously depends on the specific investment.

Certainly, mini bonds generally offer yield in a financial environment where bank interest rates are very low.

The risks

However, they are also quite high risk investments. As a spokesperson for the Financial Conduct Authority explained, “higher yield does tend to correlate to higher risk.”

With mini bonds the risks come in several ways. The most obvious risk is that if a company hits financial difficulties and defaults on payments, mini-bonds are not covered by the Financial Services Compensation Act. Moreover, if the company goes bust you’ll lose your capital since as an ‘unsecured’ creditor you’ll be way down the list in terms of creditors.

Another drawback is that there is no secondary market for them, which means they are much less liquid than a conventional bond in a listed company. They are also non-convertible so you can’t take shares in the company and enjoy the upside if the venture you’re investing in is a success.

Buying the debt of a single, unlisted company is what you’re effectively doing when buying a mini bond. You therefore need to decide how sound the company’s prospects are before you invest.

Editorial Note: This content has been independently collected by the EveryInvestor advisor team and is offered on a non-advised basis. EveryInvestor may earn a commission on sales made from partner links on this page, but that doesn’t affect our editors’ opinions or evaluations. Learn more about our editorial guidelines.
Logo

Advice for Readers

While we do our best to ensure everything that we publish here is accurate, we are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make your own enquiries based on your personal circumstances.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Pinterest Instagram Tumblr
Botw Badge

Navigation

Equity release may involve a lifetime mortgage or a home reversion plan. To understand the features and risks, ask for a personal illustration.
EveryInvestor.co.uk Connects People With Companies & Does Not Provide Quotes or Sell Products Directly to Consumers, nor Is It a FCA Licensed Agent or Broker.
Pluto Rise, Hemel Hempstead, HP2 5QB, UK. © 2021 EveryInvestor. Registered in England. All rights reserved.

rachel w.jpg

Rachel Wait
Personal Finance Journalist

Rachel is an experienced finance journalist and editor with a particular interest in personal finance and consumer affairs. She has vast experience writing about money issues, property, insurance, and consumer affairs, and you’ll find her articles regularly featured in top media and newspaper publications.
Envelope Linkedin Twitter
Mark Patterson

Written by
Mark Patterson
Mortgage Expert

Mark Patterson is a well-known expert in mortgages. He has been working as an expert for over 15 years, and he specializes in the UK mortgage market.
Envelope
francis.jpg

Reviewed by
Francis Hui
Senior Risk Manager

Having held various high-level roles across the industry, Francis is truly an expert in aiding UK citizens in their financial decisions and risk analysis. His unique insight and statistical knowledge make him the perfect person to help you take your financial future to the next level.
Envelope Linkedin
kath icon.png

Katherine Read
Consumer Affairs Writer

Since joining the editorial team at SovereignBoss, Katherine has become focused on bringing transparency to finances and opportunities for those approaching retirement age. She writes on the topics of equity release, home reversion, and mortgages.
Envelope Linkedin
Nicola Date

Nicola Date
Writer & Journalist

Nicola is a financial writer for EveryInvestor and is passionate about the opportunities that equity release can open up for homeowners. Her extensive business experience and deep understanding of the industry means that she’s always up-to-date with the latest developments.

Envelope Linkedin