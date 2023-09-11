Equity Release Interest Rates 

Martin Lewis Equity Release (Updated 2023)
Before You Start Reading….
Let’s See How Much You Can Release 👇
If you’ve been focused on retirement planning, you’ve very probably wondered about Martin Lewis’ take on equity release.
This award-winning UK broadcaster isn’t just known for his top-notch journalism; he’s also the brain behind MoneySavingExpert, a popular site for getting your head around all things money.
Here’s what you’ll learn in this article:
We’ve conducted thorough research on what Martin Lewis has to say about equity release and have put it all together in one place for your convenience.
So what’s Martin Lewis’s view on equity release? Read on to get the scoop.
Who’s Martin Lewis?
Martin Lewis is an award-winning financial journalist, broadcaster and newspaper columnist.
As the founder of the well-known website MoneySavingExpert, many people also think of him as a consumer champion.1
MoneySavingExpert.com provides advice and tips on personal finance matters.
Martin is highly regarded for his expertise in money-saving techniques, consumer rights, and financial education.
No wonder The Guardian called him ‘the most trusted man in the UK in 2019.2
Born in Manchester in 1972, Martin Lewis set up the MoneySavingExpert website in his living room for a mere £80.3
Martin continued as editor-in-chief after selling the website to MoneySupermarket.com in September 2012 for £87m.4
In 2019, The Guardian reported that MoneySupermarket.com was included in the top 100 sites in the UK and, at the time, had over 16 million visitors every month.5
Alongside his website, Martin Lewis has his own TV show, The Martin Lewis Money Show.
Every week, he gives money-saving tips on This Morning and Good Morning Britain.
What Does Martin Lewis Think About Equity Release?
According to MoneySavingExpert, Martin Lewis thinks that equity release can be a good but expensive way to access money to help you live a better retirement.6
He acknowledges that equity release can be a plausible option for older individuals who are asset-rich, but cash poor.
Lifetime mortgages and home reversion plans can affect the inheritance you leave behind to your loved ones.
Therefore
Martin Lewis emphasises the importance of seeking professional advice before releasing equity from your property.
Despite this, he advises people to be a little selfish and use the money to live a comfortable retirement rather than stress about the financial impact it might have on their inheritance.
Does Martin Lewis & Money Saving Expert Equity Release Think Downsizing Is a Better Option?
It appears that Martin Lewis does think that downsizing is a better option to equity release and advises retirees to explore this option before committing to a lifetime mortgage or a home reversion plan.
Downsizing to a smaller home could potentially generate the cash you need to live a comfortable retirement.
Not only could the sale of your home earn you some cash, but your ongoing living expenses could be reduced by moving to a smaller, more manageable home.
Martin Lewis encourages those that are considering downsizing to do so sooner rather than later.
Here’s why:
He often encounters people who put off moving to a smaller house because they feel they are too young until eventually it’s too late and they are simply too old to handle the stresses of moving.
If, however, the cost of downsizing is prohibitive due to estate agent fees and relocation costs, then equity release could be the next best option.
What Are Martin Lewis’s Top Tips on Money Saving Expert Equity Release?
Martin Lewis’s top tips for equity release include only borrowing what you need, using Equity Release Council members, getting professional advice and being aware of the effect on your benefits.
Let’s hear what else he has to say about these tips.
Only Borrow the Amount You Need
Only borrowing the amount you require immediately, and waiting as long as you can before borrowing any money at all, is his first tip.
The longer the loan term, the more you’ll have to pay back due to the compound interest that rolls over every month.
For example
Rather than taking a lump sum of £50,000 to spend over 10 years, take out smaller amounts of £5,000 every year for 10 years.
Interest is added as a percentage of the principal loan; therefore, the interest charged on a £5,000 loan is much less than that charged on a £50,000 loan.
Borrowing only what you need can help minimise interest costs and potential negative impacts on inheritance.
Read more about equity release rates here.
* These figures are used for illustration purposes only.
Use Equity Release Council Members
Use Equity Release Council (ERC) members for all of your equity release needs, Martin Lewis advises.7
Members are bound by the ERC rules and regulations and are obligated to provide a No Negative Equity Guarantee for all of their plans.
This guarantee means that you, or your estate, will never owe more than what your property is worth, regardless of the interest that has compounded over the term of your loan.
Get Professional Equity Release Advice
Get professional equity release advice from an independent financial advisor or mortgage broker before making any decisions.
An ERC member who specialises in the whole equity release market will be able to provide you with unbiased and honest advice on the best product for your needs.
Professional equity release advisors can assess your individual circumstances, explain the options available to you and guide you through the whole equity release process.
Be Aware of Any Impact on Benefits
Be aware of any impact on benefits releasing cash from your home could have.
A sudden influx of a cash lump sum into your bank account could disqualify you from receiving means-tested benefits.8
Your equity release advisor will determine the best way forward in this regard.
WAIT! Before You Keep Reading…
Let’s See How Much You Can Release? 👇
How Did We Review Martin Lewis’ View on Equity Release?
We reviewed Martin Lewis’ view on equity release by gathering information from various reputable UK websites.
Our sources included the official MoneySavingExpert website, trusted news outlets, and well-established financial publications.
We cross-referenced multiple sources to ensure the accuracy and consistency of the information presented in this article.
As an unrelated 3rd party information website, the opinions in this article are our own and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of Martin Lewis or MoneySavingExpert.com.
What Do Equity Release Customers Think of Martin Lewis?
What equity release customers think of Martin Lewis can be seen in their responses on consumer review websites such as TrustPilot, Review Centre and SmartMoneyPeople.
Here are some reviews of these reviews:
- MoneySavingExpert Society Reviews on UK.TrustPilot.com
- Review of MoneySavingExpert on ReviewCentre.com
- MoneySavingExpert Reviewed on SmartMoneyPeople.com
Martin Lewis Complaints or Comments
For any Martin Lewis or MoneySavingExpert complaints or comments, you can email furtherhelp@moneysavingexpert.com.
Martin Lewis Contact Number
Martin Lewis’ contact number is 08000 30 40 44 on the This Morning Show.
You can also send an email to thismorning@itv.com.
Common Questions
Is Martin Lewis a Member of the Equity Release Council?
No, Martin Lewis isn’t a member of the Equity Release Council.
Does Martin Lewis Have Any Job Openings Available?
Martin Lewis’ job and internship opportunities are advertised in the MoneySavingExpert.com weekly email.9
Does Martin Lewis Offer Any Advice on Choosing an Equity Release Advisor?
Martin Lewis doesn’t endorse specific equity release advisors or firms.
However, he advises strongly that you need to choose a qualified and experienced equity release advisor who can provide impartial advice and guidance tailored to your personal circumstances.
How Often Does Martin Lewis Update His Advice on Equity Release?
Martin Lewis often updates his advice on equity release and a wide range of financial topics across all his platforms including MoneySavingExpert.com.
What Does Martin Lewis Say About the Role of the Equity Release Council?
What Martin Lewis says about the role of the Equity Release Council and its code of conduct is that it’s invaluable in protecting consumers.
That’s why he emphasises the importance of working with equity release providers who are members of the Equity Release Council.
Does Martin Lewis Agree With Equity Release?
Martin Lewis agrees that equity release could be a viable option for some individuals, particularly those who own property, but don’t have enough savings or cash to live on.
However, he does advise consumers to first seek professional equity release advice and explore alternatives, such as downsizing, before committing to equity release.
In Conclusion
As a respected financial journalist and consumer champion, Martin Lewis acknowledges the potential benefits of equity release.
He does, however, emphasise the importance of careful consideration, professional advice, and exploring alternatives like downsizing.
When it comes to equity release, Martin Lewis is a firm believer in prioritising your own standard of living instead of worrying too much about what you’ll be leaving behind for your loved ones.
WAIT! Before You Go…
Let’s See How Much You Can Release? 👇
The features mentioned and the amounts raised, are subject to the lender’s criteria, terms and conditions. These may take into account the age, health and lifestyle factors in order to provide an enhanced amount. To understand the features and risks, ask for a personalised illustration.
Editorial Note: This content has been independently collected by the EveryInvestor team and is offered on a non-advised basis. While we try & keep the information up to date & correct, we make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the website or the information, products, services mentioned in the website. Learn more about our editorial guidelines.
Found an Error? Please report it here.