Have you ever thought about what would happen to your loved ones when you die?

If you’re the breadwinner or your income is significant to your family coping financially, they can end up finding themselves short of finances quickly if you don’t have a solid plan after death.

By taking out life insurance1, you can offer your loved ones a guaranteed cash lump sum or an income for a fixed period to help them cater to expenses in the event of your death. It guarantees a lump sum paid to heirs after the passing on of the policyholder2.

The best life insurance policy can make a substantial difference between your family struggling financially and perhaps moving houses, and managing to pay the mortgage, while also maintaining a standard of living as they come to terms with your death.

That said, here’s a deep dive into life insurance. Read on to discover how it works, what you need to pay attention to, and the types of life insurance policies in the market.