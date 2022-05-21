Equity Release Facts
Laying Out All The Equity Release Facts
Every year, an increasing number of homeowners over the age of 55 use equity release to access the wealth in their property inheritance.
Entering into an equity release plan without proper expertise, on the other hand, might devastate your finances.
Knowing these equity release facts can help you avoid being taken in by fiction!
Luckily, we’ve got the latest inside scoop on equity release, and we’re here to present the truth.
Through this article, you’ll learn:
- Is equity release truly safe?
- What guarantees do you have with equity release?
- What happens to your property when you release equity?
We’ve delved into the topic, reviewed over 300 plans, and summarised everything you need to know about equity release before you make your final decision.
Let’s get started!
14 Facts About Equity Release You Must Know
If you’re considering releasing equity from your property, you must be aware of these 14 facts concerning equity release.
You Can Make Multiple Withdrawals With Equity Release
You may use equity release to make multiple withdrawals rather than simply one large lump payment if you choose.
This is known as a drawdown lifetime mortgage.
You Can Pay Back the Interest on Your Loan
Instead of allowing the interest on your debt to accumulate, you may pay it back.
While there’s no obligation, you can volunteer to repay the monthly interest, stopping and starting whenever you wish.
You Have the Right to Stay In Your Home
According to the Equity Release Council1 guidelines, you have the right to remain in your house for the duration of your equity release plan.
You Don’t Have to Own Your Home Outright to Be Eligible for Equity Release.
You don’t have to own your house outright to be eligible for equity release.
Instead, you can have a small mortgage that is paid off with some of the cash you unlock.
Equity Release in 2022 Is Regulated by a Governing Body
Equity release is regulated by a governing body called the Equity Release Council, which has strong laws to safeguard consumers.
Always select a lender that’s a member of the Council.
With a Lifetime Mortgage, You Retain 100% Of Homeownership.
You retain 100% ownership of your home with a lifetime mortgage, but you sell all or a portion with a home reversion scheme, yet still remain living there.
A lifetime mortgage means you get to enjoy everything your home offers: security, stability, comfort, and the satisfaction of owning a precious asset that’s rising in value over time.
You’ll Never Be in Debt More Than the Value of Your Property.
The no negative equity guarantee2 ensures that you’ll never owe more than the value of your home.
The Equity Release Council has established this to ensure that your family isn’t left with equity release debt when you die or move into permanent care.
So basically, this guarantee assures that any excess amounts payable from your equity release will be wiped off if they exceed the market value of your home, even if property values fall.
The Cash Is Tax‑Free
The cash is tax-free with equity release, and you won’t have to pay any income tax or capital gains tax on the money you unlock.
You can also use equity release to avoid inheritance tax3.
There’s a Minimum Age
The minimum age to release the equity from your home is 55 years old.
However, there’s no upper age limit for some products, yet some may have a cap for taking out a loan between 80 and 95.
There’s a Minimum Property Value in 2022
To release equity, your property must be valued at least £70,000 – although, in rare situations, you may still access up to 65% of the value of your estate.
Lenders May Take Your Health & Lifestyle Into Account
With an enhanced lifetime mortgage, lenders may consider your health and lifestyle, offering maximum equity and minimal interest rates.
The Interest Rate Can Be Fixed for Life
The majority of equity release interest rates are fixed for the remainder of your life.
However, some programs have variable interest rates that are capped.
The Debt Won’t Be Passed On
Your equity release debt won’t be passed on to your heirs.
Instead, when you die or require long-term care, the loan and any compound interest are paid off, generally through the sale of your property.
A Solicitor of Your Choosing Will Aid with the Legal Aspects of Equity Release
You’ll be guided through the legal parts of the equity release process by a solicitor of your choosing.
Once you’ve chosen the equity release right for you, an estate attorney will assist you with the transfer and legal paperwork.
The post-COVID laws dictate that you must have at least one face-to-face meeting with your solicitor.
Common Questions
How Long Does The Equity Release Process Take?
The equity release process takes between 4 and 12 weeks, depending on your circumstances.
However, the average time period is between 6 and 8 weeks.
What Are The Pitfalls Of Equity Release?
The pitfalls of equity release include:
- Compound interest will increase your debt if left unpaid.
- Your means-tested benefits will be affected.
- You may face early repayment fees.
- Your home can’t be left as an inheritance.
- There are costs involved with equity release.
- You can’t take out any further loans against your property.
Can I Be Refused Equity Release?
Yes, you can be refused equity release if you or your property don’t meet the qualification criteria.
There are a few reasons that this could happen to you, most of which has to do with the property or residence itself, and not the owner.
Let’s take a look:
- A flat roof
- Proximity to a commercial property
- Non-standard construction
- Flood risk
- Single skin construction
- Ex-local authority
- Clutter inside the house
- Asbestos
- Proximity to electricity
- Spray foam under the roof
Conclusion
If you’re still questioning if equity release is a sensible decision in 2022 after considering these facts, The short answer is yes.
If done correctly, equity release may be a fantastic financial strategy to provide UK citizens over 55 with a stress-free retirement.
However, you’re obligated to get confirmation from a financial advisor before unlocking the wealth in your property.
