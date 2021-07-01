You might be wondering,

One of the most important documents that you will ever write is your testament. It’s not just for when you die; it also helps minimize family conflict and provides a sense of closure. There are many ways to store this document, such as in a safety deposit box at your bank or with an attorney specializing in wills. This article addresses how you can keep your last will safely and securely without being found by others!

Where Not to Keep Your Will?

A will is a legal document that dictates what should happen to your assets once you die.

Let’s take a closer look:

Your will should not be stored in the exact location as your documents, like insurance policies or other legal papers. Doing so would risk having them lost to a catastrophic event such as fire or burglary.

It would be best if you didn’t store the next place with family members who may have access to those places where these items are usually found (e.g., in a dresser or filing cabinet).

It would be best if you also stayed away from storage units, as they are not secure and may be accessed by the general public when you’re not there to monitor them.

If you hold it in the home, keep it in an inconspicuous place where no one would look for it. This includes inside old books or magazines that can be stashed away on shelves, under bedding, behind heavy items like furniture or appliances – think places people tend to overlook when looking around your house!

Keep copies offsite if possible, so they are not destroyed by fire should one occur in the home. Copy also serves as great backups just in case anything happens to the first document stored at home.

Tell Your Executor Where Your Will Is

It is the executor who will go to these lengths when you no longer can search for your last wishes.

It could also prevent distress on their part if they know where it’s at, especially if they have a long-distance relationship with you.

Your executor needs not worry about finding your document because of its location or difficulty retrieving from a fuzzy spot – keep them informed!

Let me explain,

Suppose all copies are lost or damaged and unreadable due to fire, accident, etc… In that case, this information can help someone else locate what may become the sole copy of your final wishes so that those instructions can finally be executed by law after months (possibly years) of searching through legal files.

Suppose you have a designated person to store your will and don’t mind disclosing its location. In that case, an additional copy can be made for them to keep in their possession as well so they’ll always know where it is should something happen to you before they find out or if they’re clear across the country from home when this happens.

Suppose all copies are lost or damaged and unreadable due to fire, accident, etc… In that case, this information can help someone else locate what may become the sole copy of your final wishes so that those instructions can finally be executed by law after months (possibly years) of searching through legal files.

This ensures that nothing gets overlooked while also giving your executor peace of mind knowing exactly where it can be found when the time comes.

Ways of Storing a Will

One of the safest ways to store a will is in your home. First, it should be put into some fire-resistant lock-box or safe and then stored at a place that it will not be disturbed, such as on the bottom shelf of an interior closet near where others do not often go so no one accidentally bumps into it.

Let me show you,

#01. Leave It With a Solicitor

If you leave a will to the solicitor, it should be left with them in their office or locked away. They may also have offices that deal specifically in intentions and probate work – these might be able to store your document for more extended periods than would otherwise be possible if they were not set up solely for this purpose.

Now:

If you’re worried about having access to your belongings when you die, there is one way around that issue: store an original copy of your will at home but keep copies safe and secure elsewhere (like with relatives). This ensures that nothing gets overlooked while also giving your executor peace of mind knowing exactly where it can be found when the time comes.

#02. Let a Will Writing Service Store It

If you don’t trust your executor to store the document where no one will find it, then a professionally run service may be able to help. Some services offer this as part of their business, and some lawyers also have offices set up expressly for storing wills during probate or until someone makes contact with them when they need the document again.

You see:

This can come in handy if you want to make sure the original copy is somewhere safe but don’t want to store it personally at home. Also, many people like these kinds of businesses because they take care of all aspects of what could be an expensive process – from writing down everything needed on paper (including instructions) right through to getting any necessary signatures done by witnesses.

#03. Lodge It With the Probate Service (England and Wales)

If you want to avoid a lot of the hassle and expense that comes with keeping your will safe, then one other option worth considering is leaving it in the hands of England’s Probate Service.

Fun fact:

This government department offers wills storage facilities for around £50 per year. You can store up to three copies at any time during probate or when waiting for a process such as this to be completed before retrieving them again if needed. This means there is no need to find somewhere secure on your own like a safety deposit box – pop into their offices instead! And because they are responsible for making sure everything is done correctly, they’re also available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, so you’ll never have to worry that your will might not be adequately looked after.

There are lots of reasons why you may need to store a copy of your will – and England’s Probate Service offers just one way to do this safely, cheaply, and quickly.

England’s Probate service offers storage facilities for wills at reasonable prices (around £50 per year) with quick access 24 hours a day, seven days a week, so you can rest easy knowing it is constantly being looked after.

#04. Keep Your Will to Yourself

Use a safe that is bolted to your home or office floor. This will ensure it can’t be tampered with, and burglars would have no way of accessing the contents if they happen to break in (assuming you bolt it down). You should also store copies at work, where you might not necessarily spend as much time during the day, for ease of access.

Keep your will online but make sure it is password protected so only you can access it. Alternatively, store your choice on a USB drive or CD-ROM and keep it at home with other backup files like your iCloud Drive that are important to you in case of disaster. Just be sure not to give this data away, like your email address and password, for any reason. Of course, you should also store copies elsewhere.

Common Questions

✅ How Do I Make Sure My Beneficiaries Know What They've Inherited From Me and Access It Easily? You should inform your family about the contents of your will before you pass away so that they don’t have any nasty surprises when they find out after the event! In addition, if possible, think about leaving them copies too – this way everyone’s up-to-date on where everything is stored. ✅ What Should I Do if Someone Has Already Found My Will? You might need to store it in a safe deposit box or somewhere else and get your lawyer to change the document with any changes. ✅ Can I Store My Will at Home? It is possible to store your will at home but it can be dangerous. Somebody could break in and find out where you keep it stored, so for the best security make sure that only family members know where they are being kept. It’s also important not to store them on desks or tables since someone might see what you’re doing when they enter your home. ✅ Where Should the Original Be Kept? Original wills should be kept in a safe deposit box with your lawyer, who has the key to open it. This is so that if someone ever finds out where you store it, they won’t have access to any of your information inside.

In Conclusion

In a nutshell,

It’s essential to store your will securely to be tampered with and where no one would have easy access. To keep your documents safe, you should use different containers based on what fits best for you. For example, if you want to seal up all of the papers together into an envelope, then sealing it shut before putting it in a locked fireproof box might be best for you. On the other hand, if you want the seal-able container to be big enough to store many papers, putting them on an office floor might work best since it won’t have any windows and burglars would not know where your will is located.