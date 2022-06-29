Income Mortgage Calculator (2022)
You might be considering entering the mortgage market for the first time, purchasing a different property, or remortgaging to a new provider?
Whatever the reason might be, you’ll need to know how much you can afford to repay each month on your mortgage; this is where an income mortgage calculator comes in.
It allows you to calculate what mortgage you can afford based on your income.
In this article, we’ll help you understand:
- What’s an income mortgage calculator?
- Who can use it?
- What does it show me?
- How much could you borrow?
What’s an Income Mortgage Calculator?
An income mortgage calculator is a tool that you can use to find out exactly how much money you can borrow with a mortgage.
It considers certain factors like your income, credit score and expenses to provide you with an accurate estimate of how big a mortgage you can afford.
Who Can Use an Income Mortgage Calculator?
Anyone who wants to calculate how much they can borrow with a mortgage based on their current income can use an income mortgage calculator.
It’s great for first-time property buyers because it allows them to better understand what their income will enable them to afford and how big a mortgage they can apply for.
What Information Do I Need to Use an Income Mortgage Calculator?
To use an income mortgage calculator, you need certain information so that you can enter it into the calculator so that it can give you an estimate on how much you can afford to borrow.
You’ll need the following information:
- Your annual income value.
- How much are your monthly expenses?
- The value of your deposit.
- How many people will apply for the mortgage?
- The mortgage term you would like.
What Does an Income Mortgage Calculator Show Me?
An income mortgage calculator will show you the highest amount you can borrow and the most expensive property value you can buy based on the information you entered.
You’ll require a minimum of a 5% deposit.
How Much I Can Afford to Borrow?
How much you can afford to borrow will depend on your income; most lenders will allow you to borrow around 4.5 times your annual income.
Borrowing Amount
Let’s look at an example if you earn £70,000 per annum; you would then technically be able to borrow £315,000.
You must remember that your income is not only made up of your salary; it also includes other income such as from part-time jobs, benefits, pensions or interest earned.
Deposit Amount
You need to have a minimum deposit of 5% of the market value of the property you want to purchase.
Without a deposit of at least 5%, you won’t be able to get a mortgage.
How Much I Will Pay?
How much you’ll pay will depend on the value of the property you buy, how long your mortgage term is, how big your deposit is, and the interest rate you’re granted.
Let’s take a look at these.
Deposit Amount
If you can afford to put down a larger deposit than the minimum 5%, it’ll mean that you could get a lower interest rate, and so your repayments will be less every month.
Property Value
The property value you can afford will be calculated based on your gross annual income; it’ll take into account your credit score, loan term and expenses.
Generally, you can borrow 4.5 times your annual income; however, remember that because this is based on your gross income, you need to keep taxes and other deductions in mind.
It’s usually advisable to purchase a property that’s slightly less than the maximum value you get approved for; it’s a more affordable option and gives you some leeway.
Mortgage Length
If your mortgage length is longer, you’ll pay less each month; however, if it’s shorter, then it’ll increase your monthly repayment amount.
Interest Rate
The lower the interest rate that you qualify for, the lower your repayments will be.
You can potentially lower your interest rate by putting down a bigger deposit.
Can I Use the Mortgage Calculator to Calculate a Down Payment?
Yes, you can use a mortgage calculator to calculate a down payment; there are calculators specifically for estimating how big a down payment you need.
Are There Different Types of Mortgage Calculators?
There are many different types of mortgage calculators that give you certain specific information.
Let’s explore these in more detail.
Remortgage Calculator
A remortgage calculator will show you your monthly repayment based on a new set of mortgage criteria you could get if you remortgage.
You can enter your current mortgage repayments and then compare them with your new remortgage terms to see how much you’ll repay and potentially save.
Equity Release Calculator
An equity release calculator will give you an accurate estimate of how much equity you can release from your property.
Loan Calculator
If you’re looking to take out a loan, it would be wise to make use of a loan calculator to calculate how much you can borrow, the interest charges and your repayment amount.
Stamp Duty Calculator
Stamp duty is a type of tax you must pay when buying a home.
You might be eligible for stamp duty relief if you’re a first-time buyer.
Using a stamp duty calculator will give you an estimate of how much stamp duty you need to pay based on your property’s value.
Home Deposit Calculator
A home deposit calculator allows you to determine how big a deposit you need to put down on a property you might be considering buying.
It also helps you calculate how much you need to save every month to reach your desired deposit value.
Budget Calculator
Using a budget calculator, you can easily calculate a monthly budget for your household; this can help you understand how much you can save.
Mortgage Overpayment Calculator
A mortgage overpayment calculator will show you how much you can save if you make overpayments on your mortgage, either on a once-off or regular basis.
Additional Borrowing
If you’re already an existing mortgage client, you can use this calculator to determine how much additional capital you can borrow and what the interest rates are.
Which Mortgage Calculator Is Right for Me?
Which mortgage calculator is right for you depends on what you need to calculate.
To calculate affordability, you need to use a mortgage income calculator.
The kind of calculator you need depends on what you need to know.
Common Questions
Do Mortgage Calculators Require a Credit Check?
No, a mortgage calculator doesn’t require a credit check; it simply takes the information you enter and uses it to calculate the answer you’re looking for.
How Are Mortgage Repayments Calculated?
To calculate a mortgage repayment, you’ll need the following information to input into a repayment calculator:
- The property value.
- The deposit value.
- The mortgage amount.
- The term of the mortgage.
- The interest rate.
You input this into a mortgage repayment calculator, and it’ll give you an estimate of what you could expect to pay monthly.
How Much Deposit Do I Need for a Mortgage?
You need a minimum of 5% of the value of the property1 you want to purchase as a deposit.
How Do Lenders Assess Affordability?
Each lender will have its own set of affordability criteria, but here are the main ones.
- Your gross income.
- Your mortgage to income ratio2, also known as a front-end ratio normally about 28% of your income.
- Your debt-to-income ratio or back-end ratio, so essentially, how much income you use to cover your debt, this should ideally be 43% or lower.
Your credit score3 will indicate your risk, and by applying a formula, a lender will use this to determine your interest rate.
Conclusion
If you’re considering buying a home, possibly as a first-time buyer or if you’re moving or looking to remortgage, an income mortgage calculator is a great place to start.
Understanding what you can afford monthly and the value of the property you can buy allows you to make crucial decisions when house hunting or considering remortgaging.
We recommend that you always get financial advice before making any major financially important life decisions.
