Improve Your Mortgage Chances

How to Improve Mortgage Chances?

Doyle Edwards
Written by Doyle Edwards
Last Updated 18 Nov 2021
(Rated from 1979 reviews)

In this article we will cover everything from how mortgages work, what they involve, and some tips for improving your chance at getting the most out of your mortgage experience!

Improve Your Mortgage Chance: A Comprehensive Guide

The mortgage industry is a large and growing industry. With so many different aspects to it, there are a lot of ways you can improve your chances of getting the best deal possible. There are also a lot of things that you need to be aware of before going into this process.

Can You Afford a Mortgage?

Getting a mortgage is one of the most significant financial commitments that you can commit to, and many people don’t know if they can afford it. The best way to ensure affordability is to calculate your monthly expenses first, including the new mortgage payments.

First off, make sure that you have enough for your basic needs: food, shelter, clothing etc. That means saving up money each month to cover your usual expenses.

Once you’ve calculated the amount you would need to live comfortably, subtract this from the amount of monthly income that you have available. If the difference is more than 100% of what you make each month, then it’s probably best not to take on a mortgage just yet!

If, however, your differences are less than 100%, there may be some lenders who can help with financing options.

Speak to a Mortgage Broker

Before considering taking on any new financial commitments, the first thing to do is to ask yourself whether now is the right time for you.

Speak with mortgage lenders to find out what your best option might be when committing yourself financially.

The broker would mention the mortgage Repayment, interest rates, and how long it will take for your mortgage to be repaid.

Improve Your Credit Score

If you’re considering boosting your credit score, you should consider lowering the amount of debt on your cards and sticking to your credit limit. 

This can be done by settling any outstanding accounts and not taking out new ones, unless they are short-term loans for emergencies, such as those caused by coronavirus or natural disasters.

However, if a mortgage is required, then ensure that all other debts have been paid up to make yourself appear more financially stable.

Check Your Credit History for Free

If you have a credit rating agency, it’s worth checking your rating for free and seeing any errors.

This can include incorrect information on the account, which has artificially increased your spending power in the past, even when you’re living within budget constraints and not using more than 20% of what is available to you.

You may also want to request an updated copy of their report since they provide this service at no charge.

Quick Ways to Help Boost Your Credit Score

Make sure that you give on-time regular payments with your mortgage and utility bills. Late fees can take a big chunk out of an already small credit score.

If you have to make an expensive purchase, try to pay it off as quickly as possible to lower the total percentage of debt owed (though don’t put yourself into financial hardship by paying more than necessary).

Inquire about any offers for balance transfers or consolidation loans which could help if there is too much money going out but not enough coming in.

Consolidation loans1 are just one option when trying to increase the size of your monthly payments: they might be better suited for those who only need temporary relief until their finances change again. At this point, they could refinance their loan.

Use Your Rent Payments to Build Your Credit History

Ensure that your rent payments are up to date, and tell the landlord you want it reported on your credit report.

There’s no need to be ashamed of having rented for any length of time: some people are in that situation until they’re able to buy their own home.

If a cohabiting partner with whom you share finances, make sure this person has a good credit score not affect yours negatively when applying for financing.

Use a Credit Card to Build Your Credit History

This one can be a bit tricky, as it’s possible to use credit cards irresponsibly and end up with disastrous financial results.

One way to make sure you’re using your card responsibly is by asking the creditor what their minimum monthly payment requirements are.

This will help ensure that even if you have an emergency or other unplanned expenses, like car repairs, for example, you’ll still be able to meet this threshold each month.

Check for Credit Record Mistakes

Mistakes happen, and you should always check your credit record to make sure there are no errors.

An error could be something as simple as a missed payment or incorrect information from the company reporting on your financial habits.

But it can also lead to a bad credit score.

The sooner you find an error, the quicker it can be corrected.

It would help if you also disputed any errors with credit card companies and creditors as soon as possible.

Get Help from the Palm of Your Hand

Many financial apps can help you manage your money and make sure it needs to be.

By taking these steps now, you’ll increase the chances of getting approved for a mortgage later on down the road when applying with coronavirus-afflicted companies.

Research Government Schemes

Many governments offer schemes to help first-time buyers and those with mortgages.

The government will pay a percentage of your mortgage, allowing you to buy without being burdened by debt that you cannot afford.

This can be a way to get back on track after coronavirus2 has swept through your family’s finances or for those who have been waiting for a better time to buy.

Common Questions

What Credit Score Is Required to Buy a House?

Does Being Declined a Mortgage Affect My Credit Score?

Is It Better to Have a Loan or Credit Card Debt When Applying for a Mortgage?

How Long after Clearing Debt Can I Get a Mortgage?

Buying a house is one of the most important decisions you will ever make. This decision impacts your finances, lifestyle, and more importantly, your family. So it’s essential that you do it right.

While we do our best to ensure everything that we publish here is accurate, we are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make your own enquiries based on your personal circumstances.

