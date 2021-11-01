Mortgages Equity Release

What's a Home Reversion?

How Does a Home Reversion Plan Work in Nov 2021?
Mark Patterson
Written by Mark Patterson
Last Updated 01 Nov 2021
(Rated from 1973 reviews)

Considering a Home Reversion Scheme? There Are a Number of Scheme Types to Consider. Discover All These & Learn Which Option Could Be Right for You.

Before You Start Reading....

Let's See How Much You Can Release 👇

 

Equity Release Calculator

Value of Your Home?

50000

Drag me

🔒 100% Secure & Fast. Takes Just 8 Seconds.

Lifetime Mortgage

It's VERY FAST, takes just 8 seconds

Now, compare and save: Search over 200 equity release council approved plans and find the best deal for the amount of money that you need.

What’s a Home Reversion?
Table of Contents
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Editorial Note: This content has been independently collected by the EveryInvestor advisor team and is offered on a non-advised basis. EveryInvestor may earn a commission on sales made from partner links on this page, but that doesn’t affect our editors’ opinions or evaluations. Learn more about our editorial guidelines.

How Much Can You Release?

Use the FREE Calculator Below 👇

 

Equity Release Calculator

Value of Your Home?

50000

Drag me

🔒 100% Secure & Fast. Takes Just 8 Seconds.

Lifetime Mortgage

It's VERY FAST, takes just 8 seconds

Now, compare and save: Search over 200 equity release council approved plans and find the best deal for the amount of money that you need.

Equity-Release-Lifetime-Mortgages-In-A-Nutshell
You may also like​
HOW MUCH EQUITY CAN YOU RELEASE?

Most people are using equity release as a means of retaining the use of their house while also obtaining a lump sum or a steady stream of income. Get matched with an expert and check your eligibility for equity release options.

Use our free equity release calculator & see how much you can release today.

Start Here
Logo

Advice for Readers

While we do our best to ensure everything that we publish here is accurate, we are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make your own enquiries based on your personal circumstances.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Pinterest Instagram Tumblr
Botw Badge

Navigation

Equity release may involve a lifetime mortgage or a home reversion plan. To understand the features and risks, ask for a personal illustration.
EveryInvestor.co.uk Connects People With Companies & Does Not Provide Quotes or Sell Products Directly to Consumers, nor Is It a FCA Licensed Agent or Broker.
Pluto Rise, Hemel Hempstead, HP2 5QB, UK. © 2021 EveryInvestor. Registered in England. All rights reserved.

How Much Can You Release?

Use the FREE Calculator Below

 

Equity Release Calculator

Value of Your Home?

50000

Drag me

🔒 100% Secure & Fast. Takes Just 8 Seconds.