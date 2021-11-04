Haitong launches derivatives markets business as part of global expansion

The division will be headed up by Paul Frost-Smith, a former senior managing director in fixed income at Credit Suisse and head of financial markets at Swiss Re. The new business will develop a fully integrated and cross-asset trading and risk management platform, with full FICC and equity derivative origination and distribution capabilities, backed by a cross asset structuring team.

The derivatives business will provide access to the Chinese financial markets, manufacture European products for distribution in Asia and emerging markets, and offer markets-based solutions to investment banking clients, enabling them to hedge and adjust their exposures.

“Offering derivatives products and solutions to help international clients manage their risk across multiple asset classes and geographies has never been more important. We have a unique opportunity to build a truly cross-asset markets capability to address our clients’ increasingly complex investment and risk management needs. Our aim is to develop a truly global markets franchise that will help all our clients throughout the regions in which Haitong operates,” said Mr Frost-Smith.

As well as Mr Frost-Smith, Haitong has made several other senior appointments.