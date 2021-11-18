Fixed, Tracker or Variable Rate Mortgage

What is the best mortgage for your needs? It’s a question that many people ask themselves when they are looking to buy a house. The answer can depend on what kind of property you’re looking for, how much you want to spend, and whether or not you plan on living in it.

Fixed-Rate, Variable and Tracker Mortgages Explained

Fixed-rate mortgages give you the certainty of knowing what your monthly repayments will be for the duration of the mortgage.

You see:

This is an excellent option if you’re looking to make smaller, regular payments or want to avoid any risk that rates could increase over time.

It’s also popular with people who have plans to buy other assets like property in the future as they might not need access to their cash from an earlier date than a variable rate would allow them.

Fixed-rate mortgages are typically more expensive than tracker and variable ones when interest rates are very low because lenders guard against potential increases by adding extra costs onto fixed loans, but this can work out cheaper at times when rates rise, so there’s no ‘best’ type of loan!

Tracker and variable rate mortgages are more complicated as they’re tied to the Bank of England Base Rate, and interest rates change regularly.

These loans can be cheaper than a fixed-rate mortgage at times when interest rates have fallen but will also carry higher monthly repayments if rates rise – so it’s worth considering your circumstances before applying for one!

What’s a Fixed-Rate Mortgage?

Fixed-rate mortgages are one of a number of different types of mortgage.

Simply put:

Pros and Cons

The pros of a fixed-rate mortgage are that they guarantee the repayments for a set number of years, and you know exactly what your monthly outlay will be.

The cons, however, is that if interest rates rise during this time, then the cost of your loan will also increase – so it’s worth considering before applying!

Why Choose a Fixed-Rate Mortgage?

One reason is if you have a certain level of employment already and want to keep your repayments the same.

Another is if there’s been an interest rate1 rise in recent years, so locking it at today’s rates can be worthwhile as experts predict that they’re only going to go up from here – but this might not always happen!

What’s a Variable Mortgage?

A variable mortgage is a type of loan where the interest rate varies with market conditions.

They might be cheaper at first than a fixed-rate mortgage but can fluctuate much more over time.

Standard Variable Rate Mortgage

With a standard variable rate mortgage, the interest is set at today’s rates and fluctuates in line with any market changes.

The higher your borrowing amount, the more you can benefit from this type of mortgage as it will be cheaper than starting on a fixed-rate deal.

Pros and Cons

The pros of a variable mortgage are that you can afford to borrow more and at lower rates than with fixed rates.

You also have the option of switching to another type of mortgage if rates change dramatically or your circumstances change.

The cons include the fact that they might not be as cheap in some cases, but this is usually the case with higher borrowing amounts.

Why Choose SVR Mortgage?

The SVR mortgage doesn’t come with the initial discount of a fixed or tracker mortgage, but it does allow you to enjoy greater flexibility.

Moreover,

An SVR is typically for those aiming to pay off their mortgage as quickly as they can or those who are on a low income but want the security of knowing how much they will have to spend each month for years.

Tracker Mortgage

Tracker mortgages are a type of variable rate mortgage and work in the same way as SVRs, but with one key difference: they change according to bank interest rates.

Let me explain,

For example, if the bank’s base rate2 changes from a low 0.25% to a high of, say, five percent, the monthly cost for your tracker mortgage would also go up by that percentage, but it will be capped at no more than three times the base rate.

Pros and Cons of Tracker Mortgages

Tracker mortgages offer the best of both worlds because they give you a degree of flexibility and protection.

Pros:

low monthly payments

security in knowing what your repayments will be over time

ability to take advantage of lower interest rates

Cons:

if the base rate changes suddenly, you may have higher repayment costs than expected or wanted

Why Choose a Tracker Mortgage?

Tracker mortgages give people the best of all worlds, permitting them to have a degree of flexibility and protection.

A tracker mortgage is best for people who want to stick with their current property and are happy paying more if interest rates rise.

For someone considering buying a new home, it’s best to go with a fixed-rate mortgage, which will be cheaper in the long term.

Discounted Variable Mortgage

A discounted variable mortgage is not an accurate tracker, so that it may be more suitable for someone with interest in property investment.

This type of home loan has the same repayment structure as a fixed-rate mortgage but offers discounts to people willing to move up their repayments every year or two.

Now:

If you are unsure which type of mortgage will suit you best, it is worth getting in touch with a mortgage broker.

Pros and Cons of Discount Variable Mortgage

The advantages of a discounted variable mortgage are that you can reap the benefits from rising interest rates.

You could also benefit if house prices rise in your area, as this would affect the valuation and consequently the amount owed each month to meet repayments.

On top of these perks, there is no penalty for paying off more than the minimum amount each month, which means you can save money by paying off your mortgage faster.

However, there are disadvantages to a discounted variable rate as well. One drawback is that the interest rates may change, which could affect affordability in the future.

Another drawback of taking out this type of mortgage is that if house prices fall in your area, you could end up paying more than the original loan amount each month.

In addition to this,

Many people prefer a fixed mortgage as it is predictable, and there are no surprises about whether or not they will be able to afford their monthly payments over time.

How Long Should You Lock In a Deal?

The incentives that one type of loan offers may not be worth the higher interest rates that come with it.

For instance, a variable rate mortgage might have lower monthly payments initially but could end up costing you more if inflation increases over time.

However, many people will find they are better off with this type of deal because their payment is decreasing instead of their mortgage balance increasing.

The answer to this question depends on how long you plan on living in your home.

To make the best decision, it is essential for people who are thinking about taking out a mortgage loan to do their research and compare all of the options available to them.

What Is the Best Choice for You?

In the long run, a tracker or fixed rate might be a better choice if you plan on staying in your home for more than five years.

The key is finding which one can help you save money over time and get into debt less quickly.

Common Questions

✅ What Happens When My Fixed-Rate Mortgage Ends? When your fixed-rate plan expires, you will need to either repay the rest of the mortgage balance in full or switch your current home loan. ✅ Would a Base Rate Decrease Mean Lower Mortgage Payments? It would mean that your monthly mortgage payment would be reduced if you have a tracker plan, but it’s unlikely that rates will decrease. ✅ How Long Do Tracker Mortgages Last? The length of a mortgage term can depend on the specific details for any given plan. ✅ What’s a Collar Rate, and How Low Can My Tracker Mortgage Payments Go? A collar rate can be used to ensure that homeowners are protected from interest rates increasing in the future. The concept is like putting a safety net around your mortgage, so you don’t have any nasty surprises when it comes time for renewals or refinancing.

In conclusion

In short,

Whichever mortgage plan works out for you is going to depend on your circumstances.

Depending on whether or not you’re a first-time buyer, have any other debts, and the level of risk that works best for you, there are benefits with each option.